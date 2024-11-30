 Skip to main content
Get an energy boost with these 3 best mushroom coffee creamers

Get even more energy out of your cup of coffee

By
coffee with cream
Content Pixie / Pexels

Made from a blend of medicinal mushrooms, many health enthusiasts and coffee drinkers are switching to the mushroom coffee creamer as a healthful alternative to regular coffee creamer. Mushroom coffee creamer blends are typically made from mushrooms such as Lion’s Mane or Reishi, which offer a variety of health benefits. Normally, these creamers come in a pre-packaged, powdered form that can be blended into coffee using a spoon or a milk frother.

With so many products on the market, how do you know which mushroom coffee creamer to try? Get the most out of your morning coffee with an extra boost of energy from these 3 best mushroom coffee creamers.

What is mushroom coffee creamer?

cold foam coffee
Brigitte Tohm / Unsplash

Ideal for adding to any coffee or tea, mushroom coffee creamer can help you boost your health and wellness. It supports a boost of energy, improved cognition, and adaptogenic benefits. Mushroom coffee creamer can be added to mushroom coffee. However, it’s also a great choice if you already have a favorite traditional coffee you want to stick with. Most mushroom coffee creamers have a mild, earthy taste. However, the flavor can vary depending on the type of “cream” or sweetener used, such as coconut milk, stevia or monk fruit, or vanilla flavoring.

What to know about mushroom coffee creamer

mushroom coffee
Kira auf der Heide / Unsplash

Many coffee lovers who want to take advantage of mushroom creamer’s health benefits are hesitant about the switch due to the earthy taste of the mushrooms. Undoubtedly, it does take some time to adjust to using a mushroom coffee creamer instead of a regular coffee creamer. However, opting for a sweetened variety with added flavor, such as cinnamon or cocoa, can help mask the taste of the mushrooms as you adjust.

3 best mushroom coffee creamers

mushroom coffee
Elysabeth Malenfant / Unsplash

To help support your healthful switch to mushroom coffee creamer, we’ve explored a few of the best mushroom coffee creamers on the market. Each brand thoroughly tests the quality of its products to help you get the most health benefits out of your mushroom creamer. You’ll find unsweetened and sweetened options among these options, making it easy to find a mushroom coffee creamer that suits your taste preferences.

Laird Superfood Mushroom Coffee Creamers

Laird mushroom coffee creamer
Laird / Laird

Laird is a brand focused on helping its customers get the most out of “superfoods.” If you’re new to mushroom coffee creamer, this brand’s products are a great place to start, thanks to its extensive selection of flavored options. The Sweet & Creamy creamer variety with adaptogens combines four powerful adaptogenic mushrooms to help you maintain balance during stress and provide a healthy energy boost.

This blend features carefully chosen cordyceps, maitake, lion’s mane, and Chaga mushrooms—each of which helps support overall well-being. With real-food ingredients like coconut milk powder and organic coconut sugar, this product is amongst the best taste and quality in mushroom creamers. Whether you add it to hot or cold coffee or tea, you can expect the formula to blend well and result in a creamy, consistent texture.

Specifications
Features a blend of four mushrooms
Sweetened with Organic coconut sugar

Four Sigmatic Think Coffee Creamers

Four Sigmatic Mushroom CreamerFour Sigmatic’s Think Vanilla Coconut Coffee Creamer is the perfect happy-medium product for those who are hesitant about the taste of mushroom coffee creamer. This product features brain-loving ingredients like lion’s mane and L-theanine for enhanced brain focus and energy.

In terms of taste, the Vanilla Coconut flavor masks all earthy “mushroom” tastes, providing a slightly sweet and creamy boost to your coffee. With this mushroom coffee creamer product, you’ll benefit from balanced energy and enhanced mental focus without sacrificing the taste of your coffee. Four Sigmatic’s Think Vanilla Coconut Coffee Creamer is sweetened with organic monk fruit and coconut milk powder for a natural hint of sweetness.

If you don’t like vanilla or coconut flavors, you’re still in luck. Four Sigmatic also offers a Cacao Coconut Creamer variety of this product.
Specifications
Available in two flavors: Vanilla Coconut or Cacao
Blend includes lion’s mane and L-thenaine

Rising Tide Focus Creamer

Rising Tide Mushroom Creamer
Rising Tide / Rising Tide

Rising Tide’s Focus Creamer is a top choice for those who prefer an unsweetened mushroom coffee creamer. Available in original or unsweetened varieties, this dairy-free coffee creamer features a blend of brain and energy-boosting ingredients, including Lions Mane Mushroom and Organic MCT Oil.

Rising Tide’s mushroom creamers are also Paleo, Vegan, and Keto-friendly. This health-conscious choice is also USDA-Organic certified, making it easy to feel good about a simple addition to your daily cup of coffee. This product sets itself apart from other mushroom creamers by including MCT oils to support healthy digestion and neurological health. Rising Tide also included Acadia Fiber in the mix, a type of soluble fiber known to improve digestive health.

Specifications
Available in two varieties: Original or unsweetened
Has MCT oil and Acadia Fiber to promote healthy digestion

