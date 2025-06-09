 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Sip Starbucks at home: Irish cream, horchata & maple pecan creamers drop

Starbucks introduces three brand new at-home creamer flavors

By
Starbucks
Starbucks

Something new always seems to be brewing at Starbucks, from new happenings in-store to new products available for purchase at home. Today, Starbucks dropped three brand-new coffee creamers available nationwide. Taking coffee making at home to the next level, Starbucks’ three new creamers are inspired by recent store drops, such as the launch of the Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso. The new creamer flavors, which include Irish Cream Dairy Creamer, Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer, and Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Creamer, allow you to enjoy all your favorite Starbucks coffee flavors at home.

Available now nationwide, the new packaging of these three Starbucks creamers incorporates the iconic Starbucks green color. These Starbucks at-home creamers can be found in the creamer aisle at grocery stores nationwide. At first glance, it seems Starbucks has carefully introduced these options to include both dairy and non-dairy options, appealing to every type of coffee drinker. Starbucks has announced that some of these flavored coffee creamers will be available for a limited time, while others will be available for purchase in stores year-round.

Recommended Videos

What to look forward to in these three new Starbucks creamer flavors:

    • Starbucks Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer: Features flavors of sweet cream, chocolate, and warm vanilla. Pairs deliciously with Starbucks House Blend Coffee.
    • Starbucks Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer: This features a delicious fusion of cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted rice flavors reminiscent of traditional Mexican-style horchata. This creamer pairs beautifully with new Starbucks Sunsera Blend.
    • Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Oatmilk Creamer: Features the flavors of sweet maple and buttery pecan. Enjoy Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee.
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Homemade coffee creamer recipe: Plus, how to customize it to your personal taste
Avoid the additives found in many coffee creamers
Coffee with cream

When I first heard of a "homemade coffee creamer recipe," I immediately pictured a multi-step process requiring dozens of ingredients. As much as I love cooking, my hectic everyday work week doesn't allow me time to experiment with complicated recipes.

Yet, I know that many store-bought creamers today contain many additives, such as lots of sugar or high fructose corn syrup, maltodextrin, and emulsifiers. Therefore, it's easy to see the appeal of trying a homemade coffee creamer. To my surprise, making coffee creamer at home is uncomplicated. It's way easier than it sounds. Many recipes, such as this homemade coffee creamer, require only four natural ingredients.
Homemade coffee creamer recipe

Read more
I’m impressed—Starbucks nails Mother’s Day with easy, thoughtful gifts
There's no excuse for forgetting a thoughtful gift
Starbucks Mother's Day

Life can get busy, yet, whether you're a father or a child, there's no excuse for not coming through with a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. With Mother's Day just around the corner, Starbucks has announced an impressive assortment of drinkware, Starbucks Cards, and eGifts to honor every special mother or mother figure in your life.

Now, this certainly isn't the first year Starbucks has launched beautiful coffee and tea drinkware in their stores for the spring season. But this year's drinkware collection, especially with its vivid spring floral print, caught my eye. The cold cups and tumblers within the new Mother's Day drinkware collection are happy, bright, and cheerful -- great for the mom who needs a little extra happiness in her day.
Drinkware collection

Read more
What’s most surprising about Starbucks’ new secret Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte
How (and why you should) order this variation
Starbucks Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

If you follow Starbucks on social media, you might've caught the brand's post yesterday about how to order a new (secret) variation of the traditional Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. I'll admit, I've never tried lavender coffee, nor did I have a deep urge to do so until I saw the Instagram post. I'm unsure if the bright purple for springtime or the curiosity around lavender coffee intrigued me to order this. Regardless, I'm glad I tried this drink because it doesn't taste anything like I thought it would. From the looks of this drink, I expected it to be super sweet and overpowering. Yet, after one sip, it's safe to say I'm hooked on the taste of lavender in coffee. The drink is light, smooth, and sweet enough without tasting like a whole dessert.

The Instagram post starts by ordering a Grande Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. When ordered right off the menu, this drink is crafted with Starbucks blonde espresso roast, creamy oatmilk, ice, and infused with sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender. Despite heading to Starbucks several times over the last month, I'm ashamed to admit I've never tried this springtime favorite beverage.

Read more