Sip Starbucks at home: Irish cream, horchata & maple pecan creamers drop

Something new always seems to be brewing at Starbucks, from new happenings in-store to new products available for purchase at home. Today, Starbucks dropped three brand-new coffee creamers available nationwide. Taking coffee making at home to the next level, Starbucks’ three new creamers are inspired by recent store drops, such as the launch of the Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso. The new creamer flavors, which include Irish Cream Dairy Creamer, Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer, and Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Creamer, allow you to enjoy all your favorite Starbucks coffee flavors at home.

Available now nationwide, the new packaging of these three Starbucks creamers incorporates the iconic Starbucks green color. These Starbucks at-home creamers can be found in the creamer aisle at grocery stores nationwide. At first glance, it seems Starbucks has carefully introduced these options to include both dairy and non-dairy options, appealing to every type of coffee drinker. Starbucks has announced that some of these flavored coffee creamers will be available for a limited time, while others will be available for purchase in stores year-round.

Recommended Videos

What to look forward to in these three new Starbucks creamer flavors: