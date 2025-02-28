 Skip to main content
Starbucks adds Sunsera Blend coffee for light-roast coffee lovers

A new year-round light roast coffee

By
Starbucks Sunsera
Starbucks / Starbucks

Starbucks’ new Sunsera blend has arrived. This new blonde roast coffee contains beans sourced from Brazil and Colombia. Launching on March 4th for purchase in Starbucks cafes and grocery stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, this new blonde roast adds a new brew to your spring coffee list. Delicious when brewed hot or iced (with or without milk), this light roast coffee offers something new and different for the coffee chain. Unlike other light roast coffees, the Sunsera blend has a softer, more nuanced taste. The brand says this coffee tastes equally delicious when served with or without cream, and we can’t wait to try it out.

In addition to being available for purchase to brew at home, Starbucks Sunsera Blend will also be available as the Blonde Roast Coffee of the Day in Starbucks cafe locations. Combined with the company’s new free refill policy, ‘ those staying in the cafe can enjoy a free refill of the Sunsera blend during the same visit. Per the brand, “The semi-washed and sun-dried coffees from Brazil bring out flavors of Meyer lemon zest and toasted almond while the washed coffees from Colombia bring out flavor notes of Asian pear and apricot. The Sunsera name conveys its easy-going personality – a blend of sun for its sunny personality and sera for the traditional Italian greeting buona sera.”

Starbucks customers can enjoy Starbucks Sunsera Blen in cafes as the blonde roast brewed Coffee of the Day or pick up a bag to brew at home, available at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada year-round and in grocery stores as whole bean, ground coffee and K-Cup, and Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo, all coming soon.

