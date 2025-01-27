Condiment bars and refills return at Starbucks nationwide

Beginning today, January 27, Starbucks visitors can now enjoy new and returning new and returning coffeehouse amenities at most locations nationwide. This announcement comes after many recent changes by Starbucks, such as the end of the open-door policy. The first of the new practices include asking customers if they’d like to enjoy food or drinks, either “to go” or “for here,” meaning enjoyed in the store. Those taking food and drinks to-go will be served in standard Starbucks to-go cups; however, in-store customers will now be served their beverages in ceramic mugs, glasses, or a personal cup, if provided. This change provides a more authentic coffeehouse experience for guests dining in-store.

Another change as part of the new Starbucks policies includes the return of free refills for those who wish to enjoy their drink in-store. Free refills are eligible for hot brewed or iced coffee purchases and hot or iced tea purchases. The free refill policy is only valid for the same visit in the same cafê. Additionally, free refills are only valid for drinks served in ceramic mugs, glass, or clean personal cups. This choice by Starbucks supports a more sustainable practice of reducing waste.

The last of the new changes to Starbucks’ policies includes the return of the condiment bar, which allows visitors to add creamer and milk to their drinks. The condiment bar allows guests more control over the exact amount of cream or milk used in their drink, allowing for customization that yields the perfect cup of coffee.