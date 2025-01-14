Starbucks ends open door policy for guests with new cafe rules

On Monday, Starbucks announced that all North American stores will end the open-door policy, which was first launched in 2018. The previous policy allowed anyone to sit in Starbucks cafes or use its restrooms, even if they did not make a purchase. The reversal of the open-door policy will begin on January 27th, requiring all visitors to buy something to lounge around in the cafe or use its bathrooms. The open-door policy was first launched in response to an arrest that took place at a Starbucks location in Philadelphia where two men, who did not make a purchase, used the location for a business meeting.

The new rule is one of the many changes by Starbucks’ new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, in an attempt to revive the brand after lagging sales. Starbucks notes that changes such as the end of the open door policy, outlined in the Code of Conduct, are designed to prioritize paying customers who want to sit and enjoy the cafe or need to use the restroom during their visit.

Recommended Videos

Other important rules will also be outlined in the new Code of Conduct, such as the banning of discrimination or harassment, consumption of alcohol, smoking, vaping, or drug use in or around stores. The Code of Conduct will be displayed in all stores at the end of the month. As part of implementing the new policy, Starbucks staff must also complete three hours of training before the follow-up takes effect at more than 11,000 stores across North America.