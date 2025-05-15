 Skip to main content
Breville Luxe Brewer takes home-brewed coffee to new levels

You don't need barista training to create a perfect cup of coffee at home

Breville Luxe Brewer with glass carafe on a kitchen counter.
Breville

Breville’s Luxe Brewer is designed to prove that you don’t need barista training to create a perfect cup of coffee. It combines precision brewing variable control with the simplicity of one-touch brewing to empower filtered coffee drinkers who desire perfect coffee at home.

Breville Luxe Brewer: precision coffee made easy

Breville Luxe Brewer with thermal carafe on a kitchen counter.
Breville

To brew a perfect cup of coffee, you need to precisely control all variables, including bloom time, flow rate, brew temperature, and volume. With the Luxe Brewer, you can control those factors and more to your preference. The new Breville is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to provide precise temperature control and customized brewing parameters.

Three mode settings—Gold Cup Standard, Cold Brew, and Custom Brew — make it even easier to create consistent coffee every time. With the Cold Brew setting, you can adjust the brewing time up to 36 hours.

A removable water reservoir with an integrated water filter ensures the Luxe Brewer continues to brew coffee to your standards over time. The Luxe Brewer also has a water hardness test strip to adjust the machine’s descaling schedule based on local water conditions.

Key features of the Breville Luxe Brewer

Removing the water reservoir from the Breville Luxe Brewer with thermal carafe on a kitchen counter.
Breville

The Breville Luxe Brewer is available in two versions that offer different means of temperature control. The Luxe Brewer Thermal has a dual-wall thermal carafe that holds the coffee temperature above 150 degrees Fahrenheit for up to four hours. The Luxe Brewer Glass model is upgraded with a warming plate that keeps a consistent temperature for up to six hours.

Pushing the brew button to start the coffee brewing with the Breville Luxe Brewer with glass carafe on a kitchen counter.
Breville

The Breville Luxe Brewer is available now on Breville’s online store. The Luxe Brewer Thermal costs $319, and the Luxe Brewer Glass, with an upgraded warming plate, sells for $349.95.

