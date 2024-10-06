Classic hot coffee beverages never disappoint

Cold coffees have certainly gotten their moment in the spotlight, increasing in popularity throughout the 1990s and still today. Yet classic coffee drinkers haven’t forgotten about hot coffee, with about 75% of coffee drinkers still preferring their coffee to be hot over iced.

While it’s easy to be distracted by Starbucks’ seasonal menu offerings, the best coffee at Starbucks are hot drinks that are tried-and-true choices. Check out which hot coffees have made the list.

Caffè Americano

Starbucks’ Caffè Americano hits the spot at any time of the day, whether as your morning coffee or for a boost of energy at that 3 p.m. slump. Ideal for when you want a flavor a bit stronger than a hot cup of drip coffee, the Americano contains espresso shots topped with hot water.

A light layer of crema is formed at the top from the espresso, making every sip equally as delicious. The Caffè Americano makes the list of best hot drinks at Starbucks as it’s enjoyable on its own (black), yet also delicious with added flavor syrups or a touch of cream. Since the Americano is low in sugar, it’s a great option when you want something with a true coffee flavor and not much sugar. You can also add a touch of one of Starbucks’ syrups or sugar-free syrups for a light hint of sweetness. Or you can add a bit of cinnamon to add a little flavor.

For a different twist on the Caffè Americano, you can also try substituting the standard espresso roast for blonde espresso.

Latte

There are endless variations of the classic latte at Starbucks, from the Pumpkin Spice Latte to the Cinnamon Dolce Latte. And don’t get us wrong — they’re all excellent hot coffee drinks. Yet, there’s something to be said for the original Starbucks Caffè Latte, one of the best hot drinks at Starbucks. Made from dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam, the drink is both creamy and indulgent all in one.

While delicious in its original state, Starbucks’ latte can be made unique with many modifications. When ordered as-is, the latte is made with 2% milk, but substations allow for non-dairy milk options like almond, coconut, or soymilk. You can also substitute whole milk or heavy cream if you prefer a richer, creamier latte.

Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk

Launched earlier this year, the Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk has quickly risen to make the list of the best hot coffee drinks at Starbucks. This drink is unique to Starbucks and delivers a flavor different from your standard hot latte. When this drink first became popular, many questioned the use of olive oil in a coffee drink. Yet, once you give it a whirl, it’s easy to see why the Oleato Caffè Latte has become a classic favorite. We hope this drink remains on Starbucks’s standard menu for many years to come.

The Oleato Caffè Latte is made with Starbucks’ blonde espresso and is infused with specialty extra virgin olive oil and then steamed with oat milk. The infusion of olive oil creates a lush and velvety smooth texture with the right balance of creaminess and espresso. Like Starbucks’ other handcrafted espresso drinks, it can also be made with the Signature Espresso Roast instead of Blonde Espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

There’s a time and a place for indulgent and sweet coffee beverages — and if you’re going to order one, the Caramel Macchiato is worthwhile. Made with freshly steamed milk and vanilla-flavored syrup, this espresso drink is complete with a caramel drizzle on top. Unlike a latte with caramel, Starbucks’ Caramel Macchiato is finished with a thicker and indulgent foam layer on top.

The Caramel Macchiato is a Starbucks hot drink fan favorite that is on its menu for enjoyment year-round. When ordered, 2% milk comes as a standard option unless otherwise substituted.

Flat White

If you want a stronger espresso flavor than the latte, opt for Starbucks’ Flat White. Made with smooth ristretto shots of espresso, this drink packs the right amount of steamed whole milk to espresso ratio for a balanced hot coffee beverage. The Starbucks’ Flat White has a layer of micro-foam on the top that’s thinner than what you’ll find in the latte. If you find the latte to be too creamy, the Flat White drink might just be worth a shot.

Starbucks’ hot menu offerings also include a variation of the Flat White known as the Honey Almondmilk Flat White. This variation is excellent for dairy-free people. It uses almond milk instead of 2% when ordered right off the menu. The hint of honey added to this drink enhances it with a creamy, nut-like flavor for a little bit more of a treat than the less-sweet regular flat white drink.