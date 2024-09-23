Starbucks now has another fall-inspired drink

Great news for coffee enthusiasts who love Starbucks’ fall-inspired menu — the coffee chain has added another seasonal drink to the current menu. Available for a limited time, you can now find the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte at Starbucks stores across the U.S. Made with blonde espresso roast, this delicious latte features peace, rich brown-buttery notes and holiday baking spices that will give you all the “fall feels.” Complete with oat milk and a crunch pecan-flavored sugar, this drink is an indulgent treat that screams “fall.”

The Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte can also be made with traditional Signature Espresso Roast instead. As with all of Starbucks’ blended espresso beverages, milk substitutes can be made instead of oat milk. For those who prefer a cold coffee beverage instead, Starbucks also has created an iced version of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which is equally as indulgent.

Bringing together baking spices, and rich brown buttery notes, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte has a unique flavor that is inspired by homemade pecan pie. Patrick Penny, Starbucks’s lead beverage developer, developed this drink after dozens of tests. The hot version is topped with a creamy cap of Oatmilk, whereas the iced drink is topped with nondairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam. During testing for this new drink, Patrick noted that his drink reminded him of “a walk in the park on a crisp day with autumn leaves.” Starbucks’ announcement for the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte did not specify an end-date, so be sure to try this limited-time autumn flavor while you can.