Starbucks has a new fall-inspired drink — what’s inside the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Starbucks now has another fall-inspired drink

Starbucks latte
Starbucks / Starbucks

Great news for coffee enthusiasts who love Starbucks’ fall-inspired menu — the coffee chain has added another seasonal drink to the current menu. Available for a limited time, you can now find the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte at Starbucks stores across the U.S. Made with blonde espresso roast, this delicious latte features peace, rich brown-buttery notes and holiday baking spices that will give you all the “fall feels.” Complete with oat milk and a crunch pecan-flavored sugar, this drink is an indulgent treat that screams “fall.”

The Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte can also be made with traditional Signature Espresso Roast instead. As with all of Starbucks’ blended espresso beverages, milk substitutes can be made instead of oat milk. For those who prefer a cold coffee beverage instead, Starbucks also has created an iced version of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which is equally as indulgent.

Bringing together baking spices, and rich brown buttery notes, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte has a unique flavor that is inspired by homemade pecan pie. Patrick Penny, Starbucks’s lead beverage developer, developed this drink after dozens of tests. The hot version is topped with a creamy cap of Oatmilk, whereas the iced drink is topped with nondairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam. During testing for this new drink, Patrick noted that his drink reminded him of “a walk in the park on a crisp day with autumn leaves.”  Starbucks’ announcement for the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte did not specify an end-date, so be sure to try this limited-time autumn flavor while you can.

flat white coffee

Espresso lovers who travel overseas may find a new world of coffee shop menu options not commonly seen in U.S. coffee chains. One drink popular in Australia, the flat white, has made its way to many U.S. coffee shops, including Starbucks. Yet most Americans do not actually know what this drink consists of. The flat white is a delicious, smooth, and velvety espresso drink that you might just be missing out on. Here's what you need to know about the flat white.
What is a flat white?

You can think of a flat white as a hybrid between a standard latte and a cappuccino. A classic latte is made with a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and foam on top. In contrast, a flat white is a smaller drink than a latte and is made with a double shot of espresso with micro-foamed milk on top. On the other hand, a flat white is larger than a cappuccino, which is made with a more equal ratio of espresso, steamed milk, and milk froth.

Black cup of coffee next to a pastry

When the going gets tough, the toughest know how to ration. This culinary notion has been proven time and time again and during the grimmest stretches of wartime or the most meager hours of drought and famine.
Chicory coffee came about under such less-than-ideal circumstances and has since become an edible celebrity along the historic streets of New Orleans. Born of restrictive laws that prohibited coffee imports, chicory filled the gap. While it contains no caffeine, it does offer woodsy flavors and a mouthfeel not unlike coffee. To stretch out limited coffee supplies, folks would add chicory to the mix. Like lard, chicory had an ability to extend the lifespan of prominent pantry items.
Napoleon’s blockade in the early 1800s resulted in very small amounts of beans making landfall in France. Similar moves by the powers-that-be at the time in other parts of the world kept coffee away and citizens were, well, jonesing for some. They got creative and went with something that, at the very least, resembled coffee. In turn, chicory coffee was born.

What is chicory coffee?

A Starbucks cup sitting on a counter inside of a store

Starbucks runs never get old -- whether you're looking for an everyday caffeine boost or a "treat yourself" drink for a special occasion. From frappuccinos to cold brew with sweet cream, Starbucks offers a delicious selection of drinks to indulge in. Unfortunately, most of these Starbucks drinks are high in added sugar and can put a damper on your New Year's diet resolutions.

Cutting sugar is one of the best things you can do for your health because doing so provides numerous health benefits, from improved energy to better weight management. But if you're planning to cut back on your sugar intake, don't rush to cut out your weekly Starbucks run just yet. There are many different drink combinations you can order at Starbucks, both hot and iced, that have little to no sugar at all. Ordering these low-sugar Starbucks drinks can help you cut sugar and enjoy variations of your favorite coffee and non-coffee drinks. With a few ordering techniques, you'll soon become a pro at ordering low-sugar drinks at Starbucks.

Read more