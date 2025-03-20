 Skip to main content
Starbucks and Nespresso partner to launch new Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules

A new way to enjoy your iced Starbucks favorites at home

Starbucks Iced Espresso Capsules
Today, Starbucks has announced a brand-new innovation that blends the precision and convenience of the Nespresso Vertuo machine with the reliable taste of Starbucks espresso. The new Starbucks by Nespresso for Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules makes it easy to make convenient, premium iced cafe drinks at home. Vertuo Iced Double Espresso capsules are available in three flavors, ranging from a classic Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast to flavored varieties of Vanilla or Caramel. Each box contains eight single-serving iced espresso capsules designed specifically for brewing and use in iced espresso drinks.

One capsule delivers two shots of espresso expertly crafted for iced beverages and full of flavor for making drinks like an iced Americano, iced latte, or an iced cappuccino. The new capsules can also be used as a base for popular drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. Capsules are now available for purchase nationwide at grocery retailers like Target, Kroger, and Meijer, with national availability increasing over the coming months. Capsules will also soon be available for purchase online.

The Iced Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast is expertly crafted to enjoy over ice, with a smooth and sweet taste and unique vibrant and citrusy notes. For those who want a hint of flavor in their espresso, the Caramel variety contains buttery and soft notes that pair well with light roast to make the perfect caramel-flavored double espresso over ice. Lastly, the new classic iced Vanilla capsule features a slight hint of classic vanilla with sweet and velvety notes.

