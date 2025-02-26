New to making espresso drinks? These are the coffee appliances I recommend

Table of Contents Table of Contents Convenience of the Nespresso Vertuoplus Crema from Nespresso pods Using the Aerocinno3 Milk Frother

So many of us (including our grandparents) have only known coffee in one form, usually drip coffee, for many years. While you can’t mess with greatness, it’s fair to want to explore the world of espresso-style drinks. From lattes to cappuccinos, there’s something special about cafe-style espresso drinks that can almost scare newbies away. However, you don’t have to visit a cafe daily to enjoy handcrafted espresso drinks. You also don’t have to commit to purchasing a fancy espresso machine to brew espresso with a rich crema. Here’s why I think the Nespresso Vertuoplus & Aeroccino3 are all you need to make espresso drinks at home.

Convenience of the Nespresso Vertuoplus

There are quite a few criticisms in the world of Nespresso machines. One of the most common criticisms addresses the high cost per cup compared to other methods of brewing espresso. While it’s true that you may pay more per cup of espresso when using a Nespresso pod vs. espresso beans, you’re paying for the convenience factor. Whether you’re a beginner espresso Barista or not, we all value convenience.

Recommended Videos

I have a traditional espresso maker and the VertuoPlus — and I love both. There’s a time and a place for conventional espresso brewing methods, but I don’t have that kind of time daily. As a coffee writer, I admit there are times when I will prioritize a fast and convenient shot of espresso. At the same time, I value the authentic process of brewing espresso with an espresso maker; I find myself returning to the VertuoPlus for reliable espresso on hectic days. I’m not a beginner when brewing coffee, yet I still thoroughly value what this maker brings.

From start to finish, brewing a cup with the VertuoPlus takes under 60 seconds. You can’t beat that. The other key convenience factor is the time spent on cleanup. When brewing espresso with an espresso machine, there’s a fair bit of cleanup from grounds that seem to cover the counter. After brewing with a Nespresso pod, the pod empties into the canister in the back of the maker, leaving me with no cleanup.

Crema from Nespresso pods

Another top criticism of Nespresso machines is their ability to produce an authentic “crema.” Crema is the creamy foam that forms on top of freshly brewed espresso. While some say that Nespresso pods yield a too-thick and foamy crema, I’ve never noticed a problem with the taste of the espresso that comes from brewing with my Nespresso VertuoPlus. Many coffee enthusiasts argue that the crema produced by Nespresso is not the pretty authentic crema you’ll find atop a high-quality espresso shot.

While there may be some truth to this argument, I feel it’s unlikely the average (or beginner) coffee drinker will notice these subtle differences. Nespresso makers pair with a variety of different sizes of pods, such as the single-espresso shots (1.3 oz), double espresso shots (2.7 oz), and my personal favorite, the Gran Lugo (5.07 oz). Selecting a Nespresso pod that matches exactly how much espresso you’ll need makes the process easy for beginners. Unlike brewing with a traditional espresso maker, which requires selecting appropriate coffee beans, weighing, and using the Portafilter, the Nespresso VertuoPlus streamlines the process by requiring only one step.

Could you tell the difference if you compared espresso brewed from a high-end espresso maker to a Nespresso side-by-side? Yes, you likely could (especially if you’re a coffee expert). However, on its own, the espresso you get from Nespresso pods is more than suitable for daily drinking and is perfect for use with the Aeroccino3 to make lattes, macchiatos, and more.

Using the Aerocinno3 Milk Frother

Unlike black espresso drinks like the Americano, most cafe-style espresso beverages contain frothed milk. To a beginner, frothed milk can seem challenging to create at home, yet the Aerroccino3 will change your mind. Nespresso’s Aerroccino3 takes the guesswork out of making frothed milk for your favorite espresso drinks. Again, critics may argue that the frother doesn’t create quite the same texture of frothed milk you get when using a steam wand attached to a traditional espresso maker. However, the velvety froth of the Aerroccino3 is more than suitable for everyday coffee-making at home.

To use the Aerroccino3, pour in your milk of choice and press the button. The device does the rest of the work independently, whipping your milk into a hot or cold froth. There’s no learning curve or skill required to use this handy device. Once you have one, it’ll open up a world of new drinks you can make at home — which is truly the fun in it. The frothing spring in the center of the device is used to make milk froth, but it can be removed if you wish to heat your milk for your drink without frothing it. I feel the ability to froth quickly, and heat milk makes this device a must-have, and it is perfect for the beginner who may be intimated by the concept of using a steam wand.