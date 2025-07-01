 Skip to main content
I learned the secrets of the Mai Tai at Hawaii’s most iconic beachfront bar

You can try three variations of a classic Mai Tai

By
Mai Tai Bar
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The Mai Tai is one of the most popular Tiki drinks in the world, known for its sweet and slightly almond-flavored flavor. Until I visited the Royal Hawaiian, I had no idea just how much history lies behind this fruity cocktail. Initially created by “Trade Vic” Bergeron in 1944, the Mai Tai drink later made its way to Hawaii in 1953.

When Bergeron was hired to develop menus for the Royal Hawaiian, he introduced the classic Mai Tai recipe to Hawaii’s most iconic beachfront bar, now known as the Mai Tai Bar. During my visit to the Royal Hawaiian, I stopped by the Mai Tai Bar for a special look at how the bartending team makes three of the most popular Mai Tai variations available on their menu today. You can’t go wrong with any of these three drinks — whether you prefer something more subdued or something fruity and sweet.

Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai

Mai Tai Bar
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The most popular drink at the Mai Tai bar is the Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai, a drink that bartenders make every day from opening to close. Made with fresh pineapple and orange juice, oregat, Bacardi light rum, and Whaler’s dark rum, I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to enjoy this drink. Though this is surprisingly my least favorite of the three Mai Tai’s I tried, it’s still delicious. If you close your eyes, you can taste that slight bit of almond flavor from the oregat.

The classic Mai Tai is a great option for those who enjoy a drink with a sweeter taste. If you’ve tried Mai Tais at other bars, the Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai is most similar to what you’d expect. Our bartender also informed us that Royal Hawaiian participates in many fundraising challenges with this variation — simply because they sell so many. For example, $1 from each Mai Tai sold is often donated to a local charity.

Ingredients

  • 1oz Old Lahaina Light Rum
  • 1oz Old Lahaina Dark Rum
  • ½oz Orange Curacao
  • ½oz Orgeat
  • 2oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1oz Orange Juice

Method

  1. Roll the shaker
  2. Pour in a large “bucket” glass.
  3. Float with Whaler’s Dark Rum
  4. Garnish with a parasol with cherry, pineapple and lime wedge.
  5. Close your eyes, take a sip and enjoy!

Vic’s 44

Vic's 44 Mai Tai
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Next, I learned how to make the “Vic’s 44” Mai Tai, a drink that is closest to the original 1944 mai tai recipe invented by Trader Vic. Made with Pyrat xo reserve rum, myer’s Jamacian dark rum, ferrand dry curacao, orgeat, and freshly squeezed lime juice, this drink has a stronger rum taste and is not quite as sweet as the Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai. Since it’s not as sweet, this drink goes down so smoothly and so easily — almost too easy. If you prefer a more citrus-forward cocktail, you’ll likely appreciate this variation of the original Mai Tai over the sweeter Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai.

Ingredients

  • Fresh lime
  • 1/2 oz Ferrands Dry Curacao
  • 1/2 oz Orgeat (almond syrup)
  • Splash of water
  • 1 oz Meyers dark rum
  • 1 oz Pyrat Rum
  • Roll in tins

Method

  1. In a shaker, combine all ingredients.
  2. Roll the mixture between two tins at least three or four times.
  3. Squeeze fresh lime into the glass, then pour the mixture in.
  4. Garnish, if desired.

White Wash

White Wash Mai Tai
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The last of the three variations of the Mai Tai I tried, the White Wash, was my personal favorite. Looking at the description, I already knew this one would be a winner when I saw “signature coco-loco foam” listed. When you order a White Wash here, it’s made with Bacardi light rum, ferrand dry curacao, orgeat, fresh lime and pineapple juices, topped with a float of Whaler’s dark rum and our signature coco-loco foam. The coconut foam on top makes this drink truly exceptional. You can also order this drink while dining at Azure (which shares a space with Mai Tai bar in the evening).

Ingredients

  • 1 oz white rum 
  • 1/2 oz lime juice             
  • 1/2 oz orange curacao 
  • 1/2 oz orgeat (almond syrup)    
  • 2 oz pineapple juice      
  • Roll in tins          
  • Float 1 oz dark rum        
  • Top with Coco Banana Foam   

Method

  1. In a shaker, combine white rum, lime juice, orange curacao, oregat, and pineapple juice.
  2. Roll the mixture between two tins at least three or four times.
  3. Strain and serve. Add dark rum floater on top.
  4. Add a layer of Coco Banana Foam on top.
  5. Garnish, if desired.
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

