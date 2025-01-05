 Skip to main content
How to make cold foam to craft cafe-style drinks at home

A light, airy, and slightly sweet addition to your cold coffee

By
how to make cold foam 0ec0a5cb 146b 47e9 b906 916e5a9daba5 ba69b9
Symeonidis Dimitrios / Shutterstock

Almost every coffee shop menu I’ve seen now contains handcrafted drinks with cold foam. From vanilla sweet cream cold foam to iced lattes topped with mocha cold foam, it seems cold foam has become a standard among today’s coffee drinkers. Though it’s unknown where this trend originated (or who created it), some coffee fanatics suggest it may have been first popularized by Starbucks around 2018.

I’ve seen cold foam listed on coffee shop menus dozens of times — but knowing how to make cold foam and ordering it are two different things. The first step to recreating your favorite cafe-style drinks at home is to learn how to make cold foam.

How to make cold foam

Cold foam coffee
Need Swanya / Shutterstock

Making cold foam at home for your coffee sounds complicated, but the process is relatively easy and requires only a few basic ingredients and tools. Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee, has shared how to make cold foam for the aspiring home barista. While she recommends a milk frother for making cold foam at home, Perry also mentioned that iSi whipped is a great option for making large batches of cold foam (such as for a party or large group gathering). The first thing to know about cold foam is that:

“the base of every cold foam will be some sort of dairy or dairy alternative. Now, the one you choose really depends on the mouthfeel you desire. You can use nonfat milk and a milk frother to create a light and airy foam, or you can use heavy cream to create a viscous and dense foam, and then there is everything in between, which is where I tend to fall.”

Ingredients and tools

  • 1 ounce of sweetener or flavor of choice (chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, honey, vanilla syrup, etc.)
  • 3 ounces of desired cold milk (heavy cream, half-and-half, plant-based milk alternative, etc.)

Method

To make cold foam using a small, handheld milk frother:

  1. Take cold milk and sweetener and combine in a cup.
  2. Froth for about 8 to 15 seconds. The fattier the milk choice, the less time it will take to froth.
  3. Once you’ve reached the desired consistency, pour your cold foam on your coffee.
  4. Sip and enjoy!

Other ways to make cold foam

The most convenient and practical way to make cold foam involves a milk frother. But if you don’t have a milk frother handy, other methods exist to achieve a light, foamy topping for your coffee. One commonly used method involves shaking a mason jar for about 60 seconds or until you see the cold foam start to form. Alternatively, using a high-powered blender can also do the trick.

Uses for cold foam

Stainless steel teapot beside clear glass mug
Ashkan Forouzani / Unsplash

As you can deduce by its name, cold foam is a type of milk foam used for cold and iced coffee drinks. Cold foam that is added to hot coffee will melt. In other words, adding cold foam to hot coffee is the same as just adding milk froth from steamed milk, as you would in various espresso drinks.

Cold foam is designed to add a layer of lightly sweetened foam to your cold coffee and helps balance out the acidity of your drink. Cold foam can be added to any cold coffee drink, such as cold brew, nitro cold brew, and iced coffee.

Selecting a milk for cold foam

Cold foam coffee
Brigitte Tohm / Unsplash

Like every aspect of your coffee-making process, the milk you choose for your cold foam is up to personal preference. However, skim milk generally yields the best results. Skim milk is preferred for making cold foam because it creates a light and airy foam due to its lower fat content. Options that contain more fat, such as heavy whipped cream or whole milk, can be used but may not require as “airy” or “bubbly” of a texture. If you find your cold foam is too runny just by using skim milk, try adding a splash of heavy whipping cream to enhance its thickness.

Those who follow a dairy-free or vegan diet can also enjoy cold foam. Almond, soy, or oat milk can be used to make cold foam. If you use traditional plant-based milk alternatives such as almond milk, the texture and airiness of your cold foam may not be the same as using dairy milk. To combat this problem, some brands have started creating “barista blends” that contain an added emulsifier to help support cold foam creation.

Selecting a flavor for cold foam

Sugar falling from a spoon
Mathilde Langevin / Unsplash

Cold foam’s subtle sweetness elevates your coffee and gives you endless opportunities to personalize your coffee. One way to add fun and flavor to your cold brew is using flavored coffee syrups. Trying options like Sweet Pumpkin Cold Foam or Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam bring your favorite flavors from the coffee shop to your kitchen. If you don’t have coffee syrups handy, just a touch of sweetener (sugar or sugar alternative) and a dash of vanilla extract is all you need to create a lightly sweetened cold foam to dollop on your iced coffee.

