The 10 Best Almond Milk Brands to Check Out

Amber Sayer
There is a lot of alternative milk out there — such as oat milk, soy milk, and coconut milk, to name a few — but almond milk is the most popular alternative milk, and for good reason. From smoothies to lattes, consumers today have many reasons to choose almond milk over traditional milk. What started as a niche vegan alternative is now the go-to beverage for those who are lactose intolerant, concerned about animal abuse, or looking for a healthier milk choice. If you’re considering making the switch and wondering if almond milk is good for you, the short answer is yes.

While conventional almond milk contains less calcium and protein than cow milk, enriched almond milk contains added nutrients to supplement your dietary intake. Unsweetened almond milk is also low in sugar and calories, and contains healthy fats and antioxidants like vitamin E,  Whether you choose almond milk for its nutrient profile or versatility, these are the best brands to keep you healthy and satisfy your taste buds.

Best Overall: Califia Farms Unsweetened Pure Almond Milk

The shortlist of ingredients and creamy flavor makes Califia Farms Unsweetened Pure Almond Milk the top choice among consumers and nutritionists alike. It only contains 35 calories per serving, but it’s a good source of calcium and is naturally dairy-free.

Best Unsweetened: Almond Breeze’s Unsweetened Original Almond Milk

If you suffer from diabetes or watch your sugar intake, reach for Almond Breeze’s Unsweetened Original Almond Milk and enjoy a sugar-free drink any time of day. This low-carb beverage is also a good choice when you’re managing your weight and keeping an eye on your blood sugar.

Best Chocolate-Flavored: Almond Breeze’s Unsweetened Chocolate Almond Milk

Chocolate lovers rejoice because Almond Breeze’s Unsweetened Chocolate Almond Milk delivers all the deliciousness of chocolate with none of the sugar. Made with the finest cocoa, this smooth and creamy beverage doesn’t have any artificial sweeteners either. Just luscious chocolate and the health benefits of almond milk.

Best Vanilla-Flavored: Malk Vanilla Almond Milk

For rich vanilla flavors that take over your taste buds, don’t hesitate to choose Malk’s Vanilla Almond Milk. Cold-pressed from four simple ingredients, this almond milk is packed with health benefits and a yummy taste. Enjoy it on its own or use it to bring out the flavors of your smoothies and homemade desserts.

Best Tasting: Elmhurst Milked Almonds

Whether you choose Elmhurst Milked Almonds for its clean-looking bottle or high protein content, it’s sure to be love at first sip. Made with only 2 ingredients, this brand uses a patented HydroRelease method that only takes almonds and filtered water to create a simple yet scrumptious milk alternative.

Best Calcium-Enriched: Silk’s Unsweet Almond Milk
Keep your bones strong and your teeth healthy with the high calcium content of Silk’s Unsweet Almondmilk. This flavorful milk doesn’t need any sugar to deliver outstanding flavor and silky texture. Plus, with 450 mg of calcium, you get 30% of your recommended intake in just one glass of mouthwatering almond milk.

Best Protein-Enriched: Orgain Unsweetened Organic Almond Milk

Orgain Milk Almond Organic Unsweetened is a lactose-free beverage that helps increase muscle mass and strength without any unwanted dairy. One serving of this almond milk gives your body 10 grams of protein to support your training and power your daily nutrition intake.

Best Organic: Three Trees Unsweetened Organic Almond MilkOrganic almond milk on a white background.

Taste the difference of organic ingredients with the Three Trees Almondmilk Unsweetened Original. This healthy, creamy and delicious milk alternative combines the shortest list of ingredients with the goodness of USDA organics. No preservatives or funky ingredients just filtered water and organic almonds.

Best Budget: Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value Unsweetened Organic Almond Milk

Your body and your wallet will love the Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value Organic Almondmilk Unsweetened. Made from premium organic almonds, this milk alternative has a fresh nutty flavor and rich texture. You’ll love how it tastes in your soups, desserts, or any of your favorite recipes.

Best for Coffee: Califia Farms Barista Blend

If you enjoy creamy milk in your coffee but don’t appreciate what it does for your stomach, you’ll love the Califia Farms Barista Blend. Created especially for your morning cup of joe, this velvety milk alternative is great for foamy lattes and brings out the bold flavors of your favorite brews.

Are All Almond Milk Brands Vegan?

Almond milk is a vegan-friendly choice. Since it doesn’t contain any dairy or animal ingredients, this milk alternative is also lactose-free. These days, almond milk is essential in many kitchens across the world. Its undeniable goodness and delicate flavors have captured the hearts and palates of milk lovers everywhere. When choosing your brand of almond milk, be sure to read the ingredients and labels. This will help you find the right beverage to support your health goals and dietary needs.

Is Almond Milk Better Than Coconut Milk?

Both milk alternatives are lactose-free and vegan. Almond milk is a low-calorie, low-fat choice that’s good for lactose intolerant people but not good for those with nut allergies. It’s available in plain, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. Coconut milk is rich in vitamins and minerals but has a high-calorie count and is often used for gaining weight. It’s known for its rich coconut flavor and is good for making curries or desserts.

How Many Calories in a Glass of Almond Milk?

While calories vary per brand, an 8-ounce glass of unsweetened almond milk usually provides between 40 and 60 calories. Unsweetened almond milk is a good choice for people watching their calorie intake and trying to lose weight.

Is Almond Milk Keto-Friendly?

Unsweetened almond milk is a good option to support your keto diet. On average, a serving of unsweetened almond milk contains less than 2 grams of carbs and zero sugar. Be sure to review the basics of the keto diet to ensure you are on the right track.

Can You Make Almond Milk at Home?

Learning how to make your own almond milk takes practice and patience. Start by soaking your almonds overnight for a period of 8-12 hours. Once the almonds look plump, drain and blend them with a small amount of water at room temperature to create a thick paste. Add boiling water to this paste and steep for 15 minutes. Then, strain the milk with a cheesecloth. For extra flavor, you can add ingredients like vanilla, chocolate, or cinnamon.

