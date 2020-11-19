Spills and splatters happen all the time – even (and often) in professional kitchens. Kitchen aprons are a chef’s best friend. Whether you’re a seasoned pro in the kitchen or a culinary novice, an apron is a staple if you want to keep your clothes mess-free and your essential cooking tools within reach. Aprons are a chef’s coat of armor, protecting him from an overzealous mixer, food processor, or stubborn grease stain. It doesn’t matter how good your food is, it’s not worth ruining your favorite shirt over.

There’s an apron for every kind of chef. If you’re a BBQ champ, you need something a little more sturdy to withstand the hot temps. Bakers will appreciate an apron with pockets to keep measuring spoons, dish towels, and thermometers handy. Even if you don’t think you need an apron, the functionality of an apron will surprise you upon first wear. There are plenty of aprons that are serious in comfort and durability without being too pretentious. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite aprons for every type of home chef that will upgrade your both cooking and personal style.

Huckberry Brad Leone Waxed Apron

Bon Appétit YouTube series castmember Brad Leone is known for being more experimental than organized in the test kitchen. He collaborated with Huckberry to create this waxed apron with multiple pockets to organize his pens and kitchen utensils, as well as keep his clothes protected from the occasional exploding sparkling wine bottle or rogue flour tossing. This apron is water-resistant and wears nicely over time, developing a personalized patina the more you wear it in the kitchen. The durable cotton neck and waist straps ensure a comfortable fit.

ChefWorks Rockford Bib Apron

This apron offers full-body coverage in a heavy-duty, plain-woven durable fabric that can handle any kind of kitchen disaster. Great for grilling, this apron looks professional and includes multiple pockets so you can be hands-free while you’re cooking up your favorite meal.

ADD MERCHANT

Hudson Durable Goods Heavy Duty Waxed Canvas Work Apron

It’s all right there in the name: Hudson Durable Goods makes aprons that last. Handcrafted from water-resistant and rugged 16-ounce waxed canvas, this apron features heavy-weight gun-metal grommets and rivets to give it strength and structure. The cross back strap design prevents pulling on your neck so you can cook comfortably and confidently. Versatile pockets make this apron useful in the kitchen, outside at the grill, or in your workshop.

Crate & Barrel Chambray Grey Apron

This classic apron is built from lightweight linen and cotton so it doesn’t feel too heavy on or restrict your movements in the kitchen. The leather straps give it a polished, professional look that inspires confidence in the kitchen. This is a great pick for home chefs and amateur bakers who are looking for an apron without too many bells and whistles.

Hedley & Bennett The Essential Apron

This 100% cotton canvas fabric has been tested and approved by thousands of chefs. The adjustable neck strap makes it truly one-size-fits-all, from the tallest of tall to the smallest of small, and the cotton webbing offers incredible durability and comfort. Made with superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, this apron is a professional chef’s favorite.

Williams Sonoma Classic Solid Apron

This affordable pick comes in a variety of colors to fit every personality. It’s thick, durable, and a great basic no-frills option for those that prefer that classic apron look. For an extra $10, you can get the front on the apron monogrammed with your choice of font and thread color, making it a great gift for the home chef in your life.

Tilit Contra Chef Apron

The Tilit Contra Chef Apron is lightweight and water-resistant, which is great for keeping your clothes dry while you’re washing pots and pans in the sink. It’s the house apron at Contra, a trendy, New American restaurant in Manhattan, which makes sense given its minimalist-chic vibe. Waxed aprons tend to feel heavy on, but this one remains comfortable even after hours of wear.

Caldo Linen Kitchen Apron for Cooking

Made with 100% cotton, this apron is made for the everyday chef. The ties are a soft cotton, so it feels like you’ve had it for years from the moment you try it on. It features a strap to secure a dish towel, which is very handy and useful if you’re a messy cook. It’s simple, classic, and functional.

Readywares Waxed Canvas Utility Apron

Talk about durability. This apron is constructed using a high quality 20-ounce waxed canvas, which might feel stiff at first, but loosens up with time. This apron offers three pockets to hold you pen, a phone, and anything else you might need within arm’s reach. The heavy-duty canvas makes this apron a great grilling companion. You’ll find multiple uses for this sturdy apron after falling in love with its function and style.

ApronMen Utility Barista Waist/Half Apron

If you love the functionality of an apron but not the look of it, this half apron might be the one for you. Designed for baristas, this half apron is a sophisticated combination of 14-ounce waxed cotton canvas, top-grain genuine leather straps and accents, and brass hardware. The clip makes it really easy to take on and off – no tying required. It features a leather towel strap, a small pocket, and a larger pocket to keep your hands free in the kitchen.

Editors' Recommendations