Black jeans are one of those wardrobe staples that not everyone has but everyone could use. Some people avoid black jeans because they just don't think it will fit into their look. Others wear almost exclusively black denim. If you've ever lived in LA or NYC and especially if you've ever worked in a creative field, then you know people who swear by their black jeans. Pretty much every good denim brand makes at least one pair of black jeans. So we rounded up the best pairs available right now to make your search easier. Whether you wear exclusively black jeans or you're looking for your first pair, we've got you covered here.

Wrangler is synonymous with cowboy culture and they have a denim heritage as rich as anyone else. Their signature Cowboy Cut is designed to "fit like a glove," meaning that they are form-fitting but give you room to move in all the right places. The Cowboy Cut comes with a leather patch added to the signature W embroidery on the back pocket.

Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

Madewell designed a proprietary denim blend that is 65% cotton/25% poly/8% modal/2% elastane to optimize comfort and breathability. They have a traditional denim look with a modern feel. Their Slim Fit, which is what the fit is called because Madewell is straightforward with their fit names, hugs your silhouette without being constricting in any way. The dye is designed not to fade like traditional jeans and stay black much longer.

A.P.C. Petit New Standard

The French denim masters at A.P.C. created their New Standard skinny fit jeans over a decade ago and the fit continues to be the standard for skinny jeans. While the New Standards come in many shades of denim, there is something about an ultra-slim silhouette that just looks best in black. The current model has 2% stretch blended with the cotton for more mobility.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Rag & Bone is known for their understated style, making great fitting classics in solid colors. Their Fit 2 jeans in black are a perfect example the brand's aesthetic. A slim fit hugs the leg without being tight in solid black with the only visible details being a stitched white square on the waste band and their small logo stitched in white on the back pocket.

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans

Acne Studio's River Slim fit is both tapered and cropped for a very fashion forward fit. The faded black wash of this particular model is better for pairing with light colors than a true black.

DL Nick Slim

DL 1961 has created some really interesting textile blends for their denim. Their speciality is making a jean that is as comfortable as an athletic pant while retaining a classic denim look. Their Dean Slim model in black looks like an old school pair of black jeans while wearing like a pair of track pants.

AG Jeans Pollock

The Pollock fit from AG is slim, but not too slim. This Blackboard wash is distressed in the knee with a back patch sewn in over the whole, as you would patch your own worn out jeans. They make for a stylish silhouette with a nice, faux worn in detail.

Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Any jeans list would be incomplete without mentioning Levi's. This offering from the grandaddy of denim is their Shrink to Fit version of their original 501 fit. It is selvage denim that is meant to be washed as infrequently as possible, allowing the denim to mold to your body with wear. The off-black tone is almost a dark charcoal gray and will develop a nice patina with age.

Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

These Raleigh Denim Graham fit jeans are made with black denim from the Vidalia Mill in Louisiana and then crafted in Raleigh, North Carolina. They are as top quality as jeans get and will last you decades if you treat them right. The Graham fit is a little looser in the hips and seat with a tapered leg that gets slim from the thigh down. Seeing as these are true selvage denim, it is best to buy a size down as they will stretch about an inch everywhere.

A Styling Note: The current fashion for how jeans fit varies greatly. Anything from baggy to skinny is considered fashionable by one brand or another. That fashion only applies to blue jeans, not black. Black jeans, as a rule, should always be on the slim side. They don't have to be skinny but they shouldn't be baggy. Black clothing is slimming but only when it matches your silhouette. When you're buying black jeans you should go with the slimmest fit you're comfortable in. Don't go skinny if that's not your thing but don't go past slim-straight either.

