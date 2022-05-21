 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fade to Black: The Best Black Jeans for Men

Brad Lanphear
By

Black jeans are one of those wardrobe staples that not everyone has but everyone could use. Some people avoid black jeans because they just don't think it will fit into their look. Others wear almost exclusively black denim. If you've ever lived in LA or NYC and especially if you've ever worked in a creative field, then you know people who swear by their black jeans. Pretty much every good denim brand makes at least one pair of black jeans. So we rounded up the best pairs available right now to make your search easier. Whether you wear exclusively black jeans or you're looking for your first pair, we've got you covered here.

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jeans

Jump to details
Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

Jump to details
A.P.C. Petit New Standard

A.P.C. Petit New Standard

Jump to details
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Jump to details
Acne Studios River Slim Tapered

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans

Jump to details
DL Nick Slim

DL Nick Slim

Jump to details
AG Pollock in Blackboard

AG Jeans Pollock

Jump to details
Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Jump to details
Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

Jump to details
Back pocket details of Wrangler Cowboy cut jeans in black.

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jeans

Wrangler is synonymous with cowboy culture and they have a denim heritage as rich as anyone else. Their signature Cowboy Cut is designed to "fit like a glove," meaning that they are form-fitting but give you room to move in all the right places. The Cowboy Cut comes with a leather patch added to the signature W embroidery on the back pocket.

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jeans

Madewell Slim Jeans in black on a model.

Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

Madewell designed a proprietary denim blend that is 65% cotton/25% poly/8% modal/2% elastane to optimize comfort and breathability. They have a traditional denim look with a modern feel. Their Slim Fit, which is what the fit is called because Madewell is straightforward with their fit names, hugs your silhouette without being constricting in any way. The dye is designed not to fade like traditional jeans and stay black much longer.

Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

Madewell Slim Jeans in Coolmax Denim

A.P.C. Petit New Standard jeans in black on a model.

A.P.C. Petit New Standard

The French denim masters at A.P.C. created their New Standard skinny fit jeans over a decade ago and the fit continues to be the standard for skinny jeans. While the New Standards come in many shades of denim, there is something about an ultra-slim silhouette that just looks best in black. The current model has 2% stretch blended with the cotton for more mobility.

A.P.C. Petit New Standard

A.P.C. Petit New Standard

Rag & Bone Fit 2 jeans in black on a model.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Rag & Bone is known for their understated style, making great fitting classics in solid colors. Their Fit 2 jeans in black are a perfect example the brand's aesthetic. A slim fit hugs the leg without being tight in solid black with the only visible details being a stitched white square on the waste band and their small logo stitched in white on the back pocket.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans

Acne Studios jeans in black.

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans

Acne Studio's River Slim fit is both tapered and cropped for a very fashion forward fit. The faded black wash of this particular model is better for pairing with light colors than a true black.

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans

DL Nick Slim jeans in pitch black.

DL Nick Slim

DL 1961 has created some really interesting textile blends for their denim. Their speciality is making a jean that is as comfortable as an athletic pant while retaining a classic denim look. Their Dean Slim model in black looks like an old school pair of black jeans while wearing like a pair of track pants.

DL Nick Slim

DL Nick Slim

Black distressed AG jeans with black boots.

AG Jeans Pollock

The Pollock fit from AG is slim, but not too slim. This Blackboard wash is distressed in the knee with a back patch sewn in over the whole, as you would patch your own worn out jeans. They make for a stylish silhouette with a nice, faux worn in detail.

AG Pollock in Blackboard

AG Jeans Pollock

Levi's 501 Shrink to Fit jeans in black on a model.

Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Any jeans list would be incomplete without mentioning Levi's. This offering from the grandaddy of denim is their Shrink to Fit version of their original 501 fit. It is selvage denim that is meant to be washed as infrequently as possible, allowing the denim to mold to your body with wear. The off-black tone is almost a dark charcoal gray and will develop a nice patina with age.

Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit

Raleigh Denim Graham fit in black Vidalia selvage denim.

Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

These Raleigh Denim Graham fit jeans are made with black denim from the Vidalia Mill in Louisiana and then crafted in Raleigh, North Carolina. They are as top quality as jeans get and will last you decades if you treat them right. The Graham fit is a little looser in the hips and seat with a tapered leg that gets slim from the thigh down. Seeing as these are true selvage denim, it is best to buy a size down as they will stretch about an inch everywhere.

Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

Raleigh Denim Graham Selvage Raw

A Styling Note: The current fashion for how jeans fit varies greatly. Anything from baggy to skinny is considered fashionable by one brand or another. That fashion only applies to blue jeans, not black. Black jeans, as a rule, should always be on the slim side. They don't have to be skinny but they shouldn't be baggy. Black clothing is slimming but only when it matches your silhouette. When you're buying black jeans you should go with the slimmest fit you're comfortable in. Don't go skinny if that's not your thing but don't go past slim-straight either.

Editors' Recommendations

Sun’s Out, Hats Out. How to Clean a Hat and Keep it Clean

Every Massage Tool You Need for the Entire Body

Man using a massage gun.

12 Best Whiskey Glasses to Elevate Your Drinking Experience

Uncommon Green Maps Glass featuring map of Anchorage, Alaska.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Deals You Can Shop Today

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in a room with blue walls.

Why You Should Buy the Nectar Mattress in the Memorial Day Sales

The Nectar memory foam mattress in a bedroom.

Best Shampoos for Men to Achieve Great Hair

Man washing hair in the shower.

The 20 Best U.S. National Parks to Explore Now

Best National Parks Header Image - Hidden Lake, Glacier National Park

The 11 Best Massage Guns for Your Post-Workout Recovery

Using a massage gun.

Nectar Memorial Day Sale: Save $599 on the Mattress Today

The Nectar memory foam mattress in a bedroom.

These are the 11 Best Air Mattress for 2022

Young man using foot pump on air mattress in living room.

Lake Like a Local with Lake Hop Boat Share

Two men holding two game fish caught on a Lake Hop trip.

11 Excellent Wineries in America Worth Booking a Vacation for

Macari Vineyards in New York.

Best Mattresses for Back Pain: 16 Options for Optimal Evening Comfort

The Nolah Signature 12-inch mattress in a room.