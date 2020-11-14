The 27 Best Clothing Brands for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If the idea of walking into a mall to go shopping overwhelms you, or searching the internet makes you want to scream, no need to stress any longer. To make your life easier, we compiled a list of 27 of the best clothing brands for men (online and in-stores) that you can easily shop from the comfort of your home.

From the best underwear and basics your body has ever felt to custom suits that are actually affordable, there’s no need to dread going shopping anymore. Check out and bookmark the list of brands below that will keep your style fresh. You’re bound to find something you love!

Amazon Fashion

With a vast selection of brands and styles for every budget, Amazon fashion features some of your favorite brands, like Under Armour and Wrangler. As you’re replenishing your pantry items, it’s easy to “add to cart” a comfy new pair of sweatpants or a warm new coat for winter.

ASOS

ASOS is a popular British-based e-commerce brand that serves up the hottest trends. With new products dropping daily, this (mostly) affordable clothing store is great for testing out a new trend you might not want to fully commit to.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic has everything from quality basic t-shirts to sleek suits perfect for work or weddings. You can easily refresh your entire wardrobe with a quick stop into any BR. Some may overlook their shoe selection, but they carry some sweet leather kicks.

Bonobos

What started as a brand on a mission to create pants that properly fit, not too boxy or too tight, has boomed into a men’s clothing brand that carries everything from stylish shirts to suits and jackets. They carry a great selection of basic and neutral colors, but also have fun prints, like dinosaurs and florals.

Buck Mason

What started off in a 350-square-foot garage in LA has grown into an online hub for fashionable staples. Buck Mason makes fashion less complicated, building each piece to last beyond a single season.

Champion

Specializing in sportswear, Champion makes some of the comfiest shirts, sweats, and underwear.You most likely grew up with a sports team-branded Champion hoodie that you still wear today, because their quality and comfort is that good.

Club Monaco

If you’re not into bold colors or patterns, Club Monaco is the store for you. They’re known for their high-end casual pieces that instantly become staples in your wardrobe.

Everlane

Everlane is all about being upfront with consumers about where its goods come from. This means the online retailer only works with ethical factories and spells out the “true cost” of each and every article of clothing on the site, making it a great go-to for socially-minded folks.

Faherty

If your sole purpose in life is the chase the sun, Faherty is the brand for you. With a laidback lifestyle, their mission is to elevate the experience of comfort with high-quality, sustainably-minded, feel-good relaxed favorites that you’ll love.

Gap

Gap has something for everyone and any age group. From loungewear to festive holiday apparel, Gap is pretty much a one-stop-shop. They carry a wide variety of styles, so if you’re into current trends or like the classics, you’re bound to find something you love. If anything, go to Gap for their socks. They’re affordable and have basic styles along with whimsical prints and patterns.

Huckberry

Huckberry does all of the research for you to bring cult-worthy brands and newer labels you’ve probably never heard of to the tip of your fingers.

Indochino

Indochino allows you to feel the luxury of a custom wardrobe without having to max out your credit card. You can select from hundreds of fabrics and endless personalization options to create custom suits, shirts, chinos, blazers, and overcoats. Garments are then made to your precise measurements and shipped directly to your door within three weeks for a great fit, hassle-free.

J.Crew

J.Crew is definitely for the more preppy guy. They carry great work shirts, sweaters, basics, and affordable cashmere that is buttery soft.

Levi’s

The brand dates back to 1873 when Levi Strauss, an immigrant from Bavaria, found a need for clothes built to endure anything. And that he did. Levi’s is your spot for all your denim needs, that you’ll have for years and years. They have hundreds of styles and washes to pick from, ranging from classics to trendier cuts.

Lululemon

Lululemon, a popular fitness brand, is best known for its high-tech workout gear designed for yoga, running, cycling, training, and most other sweaty activities. Their clothing is lightweight and designed for the fitness junkie in mind. That’s not all their known for though. Try out their line of ABC pants which have the stretch and comfort of sweats, but can pass as dress pants.

Mack Weldon

From underwear and socks to swimwear and accessories, Mack Weldon’s products are always designed with purpose and innovation. If your wardrobe is lacking great quality basics, or it’s time to replenish some old clothes, Mack Weldon is a one-stop-shop for all of your needs.

Mizzen+Main

When you wear Mizzen+Main you’ll feel like you’re going to the gym, even if you’re clocking in to the office. Their dress shirts are built with extreme stretch and moisture-wicking technology, to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all day long.

Mott & Bow

If you hate shopping in-stores, Mott & Bow is the online retailer for you. They have great basics (especially jeans) at affordable pricing. If you’re in-between pant sizes, they have a great home try-on program where they send two sizes, and you can send the pair that doesn’t fit back with a prepaid shipping label.

Oak+Fort

When you shop at Oak + Fort you’ll instantly be put at ease by their simplistic styles and color palettes. This brand is great for the man who wants to be stylish, without having to put in too much effort.

prAna

Prana means breath and is considered the life-giving force, the universal energy that flows within and among us, connecting us with all other living beings. Their menswear line is sustainably made and is perfect for the man who loves to be outdoors. While you can’t go wrong with anything from prAna, we particularly love their flannels.

Rag & Bone

If you’re looking to elevate your casual wardrobe, Rag & Bone is the brand for you. They redefine urban style with sleek silhouettes and top of the line craftsmanship.

Rhone

Need high-quality workout wear that performs both in and out of the gym? Don’t sleep on Rhone. It looks, feels, and performs exceptionally well. You can get everything from workout shirts to dress shirts. Most of their clothing is built with anti-stink technology, keeping you fresh all day long.

SAAX

If you’re not shopping at SAXX for all of your undergarments, you’re doing something wrong. What started as a men’s underwear line created to support and cut down on chafing and friction down south, has exploded into a brand filled with basics, loungewear, and even onesies. On top of their extreme comfort, their line features a ton of fun prints and patterns.

Theory

Each season Theory provides everyday essentials with sharp tailoring, timeless and practical styles; including luxurious sweaters, polished tees and shirts, versatile pants, and exceptionally crafted accessories. Theory is perfect for everything from office wear to an upcoming event or a night out in the city.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder offers signature essentials, statement pieces custom suiting, and iconic accessories for the modern man. When you shop here you’ll have access to good style that is attainable and playful. Look out for limited-edition designs with brands including Champion, New Balance, Timex, Moscot, Moby’s, and FJ Company.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo, the casual wear Japanese retailer, creates clothing with the goal of enhancing their customer’s lives. All of their designs are simple, but have major function. With breathtaking low prices, they deliver exceptional and unique functional performance pieces. Their basics are great for layering, but our favorites are their travel-friendly puffer vests and jackets that fold down to virtually nothing.

UNTUCKit

UNTUCKit is perfect for the man that likes to dress up but still keep it casual. Their classic shirts are designed to be left untucked. They carry a wide range of sizes, cuts, and styles that are perfect for every body. Shop UNTUCKit for their dress shirts, and then keep adding their stylish outerwear and soft shirts to your cart.

