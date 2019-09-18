When shopping for the perfect jacket to carry you into fall, look toward the type of fabric that’s going to stand up to seasonal style transitions — that is to say, look toward waxed fabric. Accept no substitutes, because the best waxed jackets are tough, hard-wearing, and rugged, able to handle a breezy fall morning or a blustery fall night. The best waxed jacket can go a long way toward amping up your fall style — at least, that’s how we feel.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

There’s simply no denying that the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket — long a favorite of ours — is perhaps the best way to lead off any article covering the best waxed jackets. From the warm lining to the use of Martexin waxed sailcloth from New Jersey, it’s an excellent pick when you want to bundle up on chilly fall mornings.

Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket

What’s not to love about the remarkable Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket? It’s crafted using Halley Stevenson waxed organic cotton, a terrific development that makes this a grab-and-go jacket to stand up to the elements the right way. Plus, the camo pattern is seriously eye-catching and unique.

Filson Tin Cloth Cruiser Jacket

Filson absolutely pulls no punches when it comes to exceptional fall outerwear. The brand’s Tin Cloth Cruiser Jacket has a reputation that precedes itself, and it’s the perfect jacket to wear with a thermal henley and rugged field pants when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Orvis Heritage Field Coat

From the rich, field-ready tan color to the durable waxed cotton-canvas, right on through to the corduroy detailing at the collar and cuffs, this Orvis field coat is everything you want from a waxed jacket for fall.

Bridge And Burn Sherman Slate Jacket

Leave it to the style-minded purveyors at Portland’s own Bridge And Burn to come up with a remarkably hard-wearing take on the classic field jacket, done up in tough waxed canvas. This is stylish enough to layer over an Oxford shirt and tan chinos without sacrificing style points.

