11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry

A pocket knife can be one of the most convenient tools in your everyday carry (also known as EDC) kit. Whether you consider yourself a present-day MacGyver who can defuse any situation with a multi-tool or you’re just looking to have access to a useful piece of gear when the circumstance presents itself, we have assembled a selection of the best pocket knives that run the gamut of price and features.

Leatherman Skeletool KBX

Leatherman Skeletool KBX

Following in the Leatherman tradition, this versatile tool comes complete with a locking combo knife blade, built-in bottle opener, and pocket clip.

James Brand Elko

James Brand Elko

Measuring in at under 3 inches (closed), the Elko boasts a minimalist design that easily fits on your keychain via the pry bar that doubles as a bottle opener and screwdriver.

Gerber FlatIron

Gerber FlatIron

The most unique feature of this knife is the downsized cleaver. The functionality of this everyday carry knife is not lost on its size and is further complemented by its easy one-hand open feature.

CRKT Largo

CRKT Largo

This solid, compact knife with a satin finish features an assisted opening mechanism. The sleek design is only broken up by the black thumb stud which, when opened to 30 degrees, a spring engages the blade to fully extend.

Helle Bleja

Helle Bleja

Handcrafted in Norway since 1932, a Helle knife is subjected to up to 45 manual processes to create authentic, one-of-a-kind Scandinavian masterpieces. The Bleja is no exception. No two handles are alike, making each a unique work of art. The blade features the brand’s renowned triple-laminated stainless steel.

DPx HEST/F Urban

best edc knife dpx

Designed by Robert Young Pelton for DPx Gear, this is the knife brand’s first all-American folder. Pelton, the author of The World’s Most Dangerous Places, is an award-winning knife designer and has secured more than a dozen patents for the brand. The HEST/F Urban small, lightweight, and packed with American-crafted features, including the no-questions-asked lifetime warranty.

Buck Rival III

Buck Rival III

The Rival III is the largest in Buck’s Rival family. With one-handed opening capabilities and an injection-molded nylon handle, the entire Rival series contains the features you would expect from a heritage brand.

SOG Twitch II

SOG Twitch II

The rosewood handle accentuates the simplistic design. The assisted opening feature allows extend the blade easily with one hand, but its size also allows for a one-handed close.

Victorinox Climber Swiss Army Knife

Victorinox Climber Swiss Army Knife

Everyone who was inspired by Angus “Mac” MacGyver has probably carried a Swiss Army knife at some point or another. The iconic, everyday carry knife comes in a multitude of tools and options to choose from. We never leave home without a model containing scissors. A bottle opener and corkscrew can also come in handy as well.

Opinel No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife

Opinel No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife

Manufactured in France for more than 100 years, Opinel produces over 4.5 million knives annually. The No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife is our favorite knife to accompany you every day or complement any quiver of kitchen essentials.

Deejo Customized Knives

Deejo Customized Knives

With thousands of possible customizable combinations, Deejo allows for a truly unique knife. While there are pre-designed models available at outlets around the world, the French bran urges customers to personalize a knife that fits their individual needs.

$35+ from Deejo

For more robust options, check out our picks for the best multi-tools, survival knives, hatchets, and everyday carry gear for the outdoorsman.

Article originally published on October 26, 2018. Last updated to include newer pricing info.

