We love these Apple Watch bands for the outdoors

If you spend most of your time outdoors, everyday Apple Watch bands might not make the cut. While suitable for everyday use, normal Apple Watch bands may have several limitations for an outdoorsman engaged in demanding activities.

For these reasons, you should opt for Apple Watch bands that are specially designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoors with features like enhanced durability, water resistance, comfort, secure fit, and any additional functionalities tailored to outdoor and sport-specific needs.

We can’t rule out style, either! This list compiles our top five Apple Watch bands on the market that are not only tried and true, but look slick, too. Here are our top picks for Apple Watch bands.

Infinity Loops Tactical Apple Watch Band

The “Tacticool” from Infinity Loops is designed for durability and practicality, especially for outdoor activities. Made of tightly woven Cordura nylon, this Apple Watch band will be robust enough for your adventures. The band comes in a variety of colors, including black, army green, Air Force blue, gray, and orange. The band is adjustable, ensuring a secure fit for most wrist sizes, and it’s compatible with all Apple Watch models. Retailing for $59.98, this tactical Apple Watch band is perfect for the active outdoorsman. Reviewers say that this watch band is light, sturdy, and comfortable to wear.

Astra Straps Primus Rugged Silicone Band + Case

The Primus Rugged Silicone Apple Watch Band + Case from Astra Straps is another great option that retails for $79.99. The band comes with a case to protect your Apple Watch, and it’s compatible with various models and sizes from Series 1 to 9, SE, and SE2. The product is available in multiple colors, including black, dark blue, and army green. This combination of a rugged strap and a shock-resistant case makes it suitable for outdoor and active use, ensuring the watch is safeguarded against impacts and scratches. Reviewers say that it’s easy to install and clean and that it’s comfortable during even the toughest of workouts.

Pinnacle Nylong Rugged Loop Outdoor Band

The Rugged Loop Outdoor Band by Pinnacle Luxuries is a nylon band that retails for $114.95. It’s compatible with a range of Apple Watch models, including the Ultra 49mm and Series 8, and comes in three different band lengths for a perfect fit. The strap is made from a durable nylon material, promising longevity and resistance to wear and tear, making it suitable for outdoor activities. It comes in various colors, such as green, starlight, orange, and black.

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band

If you’re looking for a stainless steel version, check out the Stainless Steel watch band from Anhem Tech. This baby retails for $79.99 and comes in eight different colors, from silver to gold. Since it’s compatible with most Apple Watch models, you won’t have any problems while out on the trail. It’s got a classic, fold-over buckle for a comfortable fit and arrives eco-friendly in recycled and reusable packaging. It’s a classy and high-quality alternative to Amazon options.

Vintage Military Leather Strap

While leather might seem like an iffy material to work with for an outdoorsy watchband, think again. The Vintage Military Leather Apple Watch Strap from ROBUST is a great example of a tough band with a rustic aesthetic. With premium waxed stitching and a vintage-style buckle, this full-grain cowhide strap will develop a beautiful patina over time. Retailing for $109.90, this option is great for your Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2. Customers love the vintage design, but shipping might take a while.

Which one should you choose?

Each of these tactical Apple Watch bands has something great to offer for any outdoorsman. So which one should you trust with your precious Apple Watch?

If you’re into hiking and camping and often find yourself deep in the heart of nature, the Infinity Loops Tactical Band or the ROBUST Vintage Military Strap would be fantastic options. Adventurers who like to make a splash should choose a water-resistant option like the Silicon Primus Astra Strap and protective case. If you need something extra durable, try out the Pinnacle nylon band or the Stainless Steel band from Anhem.

Whichever Apple Watch band you choose, make sure that it’s compatible with your model. Your band should not allow your Apple Watch to slide up and down your arm, and it should suit the kinds of activities that you enjoy. Don’t forget to take a peek at your wardrobe and make sure that it will go with your signature style. Once you’ve chosen the best Apple Watch band for you, get out there and have some great adventures!

