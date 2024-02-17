 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 5 best Apple Watch bands for outdoorsmen

We love these Apple Watch bands for the outdoors

Sarah Joseph
By
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you spend most of your time outdoors, everyday Apple Watch bands might not make the cut. While suitable for everyday use, normal Apple Watch bands may have several limitations for an outdoorsman engaged in demanding activities.

For these reasons, you should opt for Apple Watch bands that are specially designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoors with features like enhanced durability, water resistance, comfort, secure fit, and any additional functionalities tailored to outdoor and sport-specific needs.

Recommended Videos

We can’t rule out style, either! This list compiles our top five Apple Watch bands on the market that are not only tried and true, but look slick, too. Here are our top picks for Apple Watch bands.

Infinity Loop Tactical Apple Watch
Infinity Loop

Infinity Loops Tactical Apple Watch Band

The “Tacticool” from Infinity Loops is designed for durability and practicality, especially for outdoor activities. Made of tightly woven Cordura nylon, this Apple Watch band will be robust enough for your adventures. The band comes in a variety of colors, including black, army green, Air Force blue, gray, and orange. The band is adjustable, ensuring a secure fit for most wrist sizes, and it’s compatible with all Apple Watch models. Retailing for $59.98, this tactical Apple Watch band is perfect for the active outdoorsman. Reviewers say that this watch band is light, sturdy, and comfortable to wear.

Related

Primus Rugged Silicone Band from Astra Straps

Astra Straps Primus Rugged Silicone Band + Case

The Primus Rugged Silicone Apple Watch Band + Case from Astra Straps is another great option that retails for $79.99. The band comes with a case to protect your Apple Watch, and it’s compatible with various models and sizes from Series 1 to 9, SE, and SE2. The product is available in multiple colors, including black, dark blue, and army green. This combination of a rugged strap and a shock-resistant case makes it suitable for outdoor and active use, ensuring the watch is safeguarded against impacts and scratches. Reviewers say that it’s easy to install and clean and that it’s comfortable during even the toughest of workouts.

Pinnacle Nylon Rugged Loop Outdoor Band
Pinnacle Luxuries

Pinnacle Nylong Rugged Loop Outdoor Band

The Rugged Loop Outdoor Band by Pinnacle Luxuries is a nylon band that retails for $114.95. It’s compatible with a range of Apple Watch models, including the Ultra 49mm and Series 8, and comes in three different band lengths for a perfect fit. The strap is made from a durable nylon material, promising longevity and resistance to wear and tear, making it suitable for outdoor activities. It comes in various colors, such as green, starlight, orange, and black.

Anhem Tech Stainless Steel Apple Watch band

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band

If you’re looking for a stainless steel version, check out the Stainless Steel watch band from Anhem Tech. This baby retails for $79.99 and comes in eight different colors, from silver to gold. Since it’s compatible with most Apple Watch models, you won’t have any problems while out on the trail. It’s got a classic, fold-over buckle for a comfortable fit and arrives eco-friendly in recycled and reusable packaging.  It’s a classy and high-quality alternative to Amazon options.

ROBUST Vintage Apple Watch band
ROBUST

Vintage Military Leather Strap

While leather might seem like an iffy material to work with for an outdoorsy watchband, think again. The Vintage Military Leather Apple Watch Strap from ROBUST is a great example of a tough band with a rustic aesthetic. With premium waxed stitching and a vintage-style buckle, this full-grain cowhide strap will develop a beautiful patina over time. Retailing for $109.90, this option is great for your Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2. Customers love the vintage design, but shipping might take a while.

A person holding up an Apple Watch.

Which one should you choose?

Each of these tactical Apple Watch bands has something great to offer for any outdoorsman. So which one should you trust with your precious Apple Watch?

If you’re into hiking and camping and often find yourself deep in the heart of nature, the Infinity Loops Tactical Band or the ROBUST Vintage Military Strap would be fantastic options. Adventurers who like to make a splash should choose a water-resistant option like the Silicon Primus Astra Strap and protective case.  If you need something extra durable, try out the Pinnacle nylon band or the Stainless Steel band from Anhem.

Whichever Apple Watch band you choose, make sure that it’s compatible with your model. Your band should not allow your Apple Watch to slide up and down your arm, and it should suit the kinds of activities that you enjoy. Don’t forget to take a peek at your wardrobe and make sure that it will go with your signature style. Once you’ve chosen the best Apple Watch band for you, get out there and have some great adventures!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Tag Heuer, Swatch, G-Shock, and more: These 5 watches celebrate the Year of the Dragon
Year of the Dragon has inspired several watchmakers
Swatch Dragon in Motion held up

In the intricate world of horology, the Year of the Dragon has unfurled its wings, ushering in a celestial celebration that echoes through the ticking hands of timepieces. This year, renowned watchmakers such as Tag Heuer, Hublot, IWC, G-Shock, and Swatch have crafted exquisite timekeeping masterpieces, each a testament to the mythical and powerful creature that reigns supreme in the Chinese zodiac.

Year of the Dragon watches are trending
The Year of the Dragon, a majestic chapter in the Chinese zodiac, arrives with mythical grandeur and celestial significance. Representing power, prosperity, and good fortune, this lunar cycle embodies the essence of the dragon—a symbol of strength and benevolence. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to inherit its legendary qualities, fostering innovation and success. As the dragon dances into the lunar landscape, it leaves behind a trail of auspicious energy, inspiring celebrations and infusing the year with a spirit of optimism and resilience. Embracing this potent symbol, communities worldwide anticipate a year filled with dynamism and achievement.

Read more
Longines debuts Conquest Collection anniversary watch that’s a ’50s throwback
Longines reveals a retro 70th anniversary Conquest Collection watch
Longines Conquest Heritage close up face

Longines watches are renowned for their timeless elegance and technical excellence. Now, the brand is commemorating the 70th anniversary of its iconic Conquest collection with a remarkable tribute: the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve. This new timepiece pays homage to an iconic model from the late 1950s, echoing the brand's rich history while infusing it with modern innovation.

The Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve
The Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve stands as a testament to Longines' pioneering spirit when it comes to watches for men. Inspired by the original model, this watch features a distinctive central power reserve indicator, a rarity in the world of horology. The power reserve is elegantly displayed on rotating discs at the center of the dial, offering a unique and poetic interpretation of the passage of time.
The Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve: Technical specifications
Crafted from stainless steel, this Longines watch boasts a round case with a diameter of 38.00 mm and a thickness of 12.30 mm, ensuring a perfect balance of sophistication and wearability. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, with an anti-reflective coating on both sides, protects the dial while providing excellent visibility. With a water resistance of up to 5 bar, this timepiece is as functional as it is stylish.
Three different dial shades
The dial of the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve is available in three captivating shades: champagne, anthracite, or black. Its design exudes timeless elegance, with applied indexes and gilt hands enhancing its luxurious appeal. The central power reserve indicator, a highlight of this watch, offers a subtle yet striking visual representation of its remaining running time, adding a layer of intrigue to its design.

Read more
These are the top 10 most popular watches for men right now
Check out the top ten most Googled watches for men
A row of four luxury watches.

It seems everyone was looking to upgrade their wrist game in 2023. Or, at least, everyone was curious to know which luxury watches were the most sought-after. If you want to grab one for yourself or just want to creep, we have the top ten most popular watches Googled throughout the year, thanks to Watchfinder & Co. doing all the wrist work.

The top ten most Googled watches for men
1. Rolex Submariner
The Rolex Submariner is the perfect companion for a diver, having a depth range of 1,000 feet, thanks to its watertight Oyster case. A price tag of around $22,000 for a pre-owned Submariner still landed the timepiece with over 8.4 million searches to get that number one spot for the most Googled watch for men.
2. Rolex Daytona
One look at the face of the Rolex Daytona is all you need to understand why it was the second most Googled watch. Additional treats like the bezel keeping the crystal in place and the chronograph to measure speeds up to 400 miles per hour justify why over 7.7 million people searched for this beauty in 2023.
3. Omega Speedmaster
The beauty that pours from the Omega Speedmaster is matched by the precision this Swiss-made watch offers. Omega's have a space-rich history, with the Speedmaster getting over 5.5 million searches across the internet universe.
4. Rolex Datejust
If you want a stunningly chic watch, you and 5.4 million other people have good taste. You find more and more details the longer you look at the Rolex Datejust, but a favorite part is the fun peek-a-boo cutout window for the date.
5. Omega Seamaster
The Seamaster carries all of the distinctive style you'd expect from Omega, but is one of the more reasonably priced luxury watches that was searched for in 2023. At least 5 million people are curious to see how the Seamaster works 300 meters below the water's surface.
6. Rolex Oyster Perpetual
We can't get over the Rolex Oyster Perpetual with the celebration motif dial. It's unique, it's whimsical, it's bold — and over 4.3 million people checked it out online to see if they wanted to add it to their watch collection.
7. Cartier Santos
If aviation is more your vibe, the Cartier Santos is the one for you. The watch was originally made for pilots to be able to do a mid-flight time check, but the exposed screws would have us — and the 3.6 million people who Googled it — looking at the Santos more often than that.
8. Patek Philippe Nautilus
For a sporty type of look, the Patek Phillippe Nautilus is the one to put your money on. Almost 3 million fellow people looked to see if this watch would help motivate them to live a more active lifestyle.
9. Cartier Tank
The Cartier Tank was modeled after the actual tanks used in battle in WWI, and close to 2.8 million Googlers wanted to see if their wrist needed a historic sense of style.
10. Rolex Day-Date
The Rolex Day-Date delivers what its name says — with cozy windows for the day at the top and the date on the side that attracted over 2.6 million people to get the details on the watch.

Read more