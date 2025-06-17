Toyota and Howler Brothers just dropped the ultimate outdoor style collection

Howler Brothers, an Austin, TX-based outdoor apparel brand, just teamed up with the Land Cruiser team at Toyota to create a limited-edition collection featuring the beloved vehicle. Known for their unconventional designs, this seems like a perfect partnership, and I’m not the only one who thinks so.

“This collaboration with Toyota Land Cruiser is a natural fit,” said Chase Heard, CEO of Howler Brothers. “Both of our brands are rooted in shared love for exploration and craftsmanship. We’ve combined Howler’s signature style with Land Cruiser’s legendary legacy to create a collection built for the jungle roads ahead.”

Dedra DeLilli, vice president of marketing communications at Toyota, is definitely on the same page. “At Toyota, we believe adventure doesn’t start when you turn the ignition; it begins with a mindset. Partnering with Howler Brothers allows us to celebrate the spirit of exploration and everyday versatility in a whole new way. Together, we’re blending style and function to inspire people to get out, go father, and live life on their own terms.”

This collection features a wide range of apparel and accessories for various activities, including camping, fly fishing, and surfing. You can expect high-quality designs for t-shirts, polos, monoloha shirts, jackets, hoodies, snapback hats, bandanas, and keychains in stylish greens and neutrals. My personal favorites are the stickers and patches, which feature a two-toned rendering of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Ready for your next wild adventure? Check out the full limited-edition collection before they’re all gone!