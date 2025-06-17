 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Toyota and Howler Brothers just dropped the ultimate outdoor style collection

Land Cruiser teams up with Howler Bros for limited edition apparel collection

By
Howler Bros x Toyota collaboration
Howler Bros / Howler Bros

Howler Brothers, an Austin, TX-based outdoor apparel brand, just teamed up with the Land Cruiser team at Toyota to create a limited-edition collection featuring the beloved vehicle. Known for their unconventional designs, this seems like a perfect partnership, and I’m not the only one who thinks so.

“This collaboration with Toyota Land Cruiser is a natural fit,” said Chase Heard, CEO of Howler Brothers. “Both of our brands are rooted in shared love for exploration and craftsmanship. We’ve combined Howler’s signature style with Land Cruiser’s legendary legacy to create a collection built for the jungle roads ahead.”

Recommended Videos

Dedra DeLilli, vice president of marketing communications at Toyota, is definitely on the same page. “At Toyota, we believe adventure doesn’t start when you turn the ignition; it begins with a mindset. Partnering with Howler Brothers allows us to celebrate the spirit of exploration and everyday versatility in a whole new way. Together, we’re blending style and function to inspire people to get out, go father, and live life on their own terms.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

This collection features a wide range of apparel and accessories for various activities, including camping, fly fishing, and surfing. You can expect high-quality designs for t-shirts, polos, monoloha shirts, jackets, hoodies, snapback hats, bandanas, and keychains in stylish greens and neutrals. My personal favorites are the stickers and patches, which feature a two-toned rendering of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Ready for your next wild adventure? Check out the full limited-edition collection before they’re all gone!

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Caterpillar celebrates a century of building the world with CAT Centennial collection
CAT Apparel has been the go-to for the hardest working people for 100 years, now they celebrate it
CAT Centennial navy tee

Men have been building the world since the industrialized society took hold and grew to encompass empires. Everything from the pyramids to skyscrapers is the product of ingenuity and grit, all on the backs of the hardest-working men in the world. Since 1925, they have been one of the leading manufacturers of heavy equipment across the globe. From defense work and engines in World War II to building every major city in America, they are a name every engineer and construction company trusts. Because of that, the name expanded to workwear, becoming one of the first names you see on the men and women actually building the structures we use every single day. To celebrate the 100th anniversary, the brand launched the Caterpillar Centennial Collection, a number of items including graphic tees and articles inspired by the very machines that inspired them. Whether you follow the trends and want to embrace the workwear aesthetic or you are a fan of the brand, these are the perfect fit.

Pieces inspired by classic machines from Caterpillar

Read more
Our ultimate guide to festival camping: What to bring and how to make the most of it
How to make festival camping fun and comfortable
Festival camping tents glowing from flashlights at night

Festival season is right around the corner, and if you've never been festival camping before, it's quite the trip. Personally, I think there's no better way to connect with people in the music scene, and you're bound to make some friends along the way. Whether you're planning to enjoy Glastonbury, Coachella, or the renaissance faire, here's are my top tips for festival camping, including what to expect, what to bring, and how to make the most of your time.
What to pack for festival camping

The essentials for festival camping are more or less the same when you look at the basics. Just like with normal camping, you'll want to be as prepared as possible for any weather you might encounter. Between the scorching sun, chilly nights, and sudden rain, pack for these surprises. A tent and a good sleeping system are a great start.

Read more
Buck Mason drops two must have shirts for spring
Oxford and twill are two must haves for your wardrobe
Buck Mason Twill

There are shirts you must have in your wardrobe. The white and blue dress shirts. The V-neck sweater. And the classic tee. These are the basics of every man's wardrobe, and they should never be overlooked. Once you start to complete the basics of your wardrobe, you can then look toward the deeper cuts needed in a man's complete wardrobe. While there are tons of shirts that I could go over and get lost in the weeds here, we should focus on the two must-haves that Buck Mason just dropped. Buck Mason spring shirts include the California Oxford Shirt in olive, blue, white, and three different stripes, as well as the Natural Draped Twill in stone, navy, and cream. Each one is vital for various reasons, but the oxford is perfect for under your sport coat or more elevated moments, while the twill is ideal for your laid-back spring days.

Understanding the weaves

Read more