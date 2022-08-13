Discover a Signature Style That Suits Your Unique Character

Finding your signature style is one of the first steps to helping you discover the kind of image you want to portray. This doesn’t mean you can’t venture out of your individual style. On the contrary, figuring out who you are style-wise will help you understand the best ways to break free of the rut you may find yourself in when getting dressed.

When you get bored with your wardrobe, it’s easy to feel frustrated when looking for something to wear. We at The Manual have developed a way to help you discover your signature style as a starting point to rejuvenate your look, and more importantly, grow from it and expand upon it.

The Diagram of Signature Styles

If you’re looking at this and feeling overwhelmed, it’s ok. I mean, who doesn’t feel like they are all over the map? Just because you don’t work in an office, doesn’t mean you don’t wear suits. Just because you find yourself on Wall Street Monday through Friday, doesn’t mean you don’t know how to rock a flannel and escape to the wilderness.

This is less about fashion and what you wear, and more about a lifestyle. Your signature style reflects what you value out of your wardrobe. You can wear many different items of clothing in numerous ways. Remember, Indiana Jones and Frank Sinatra both wore a fedora, albeit very differently.

There are three primary archetypes – The Adventurer, The Socialite, and The Dapper, and three secondary archetypes – The Creative, Commander in Chief, and Bond, James Bond. The seventh archetype is the one we should all strive for: the well-balanced combination of all of the above. The Debonair Man. You may bleed in and out of a few at a time, but most of us will find ourselves planted in one more than the others. Here is what each one means.

The Adventurer

This is a man of action. He doesn’t have time or patience for fluff and pleasantries. He bends the world around him through brute force and mastery of skills. His style is rugged, valuing function over fashion. If he wears a smartwatch, it isn’t about status; it’s to keep an eye on his health. He wears the fedora like Indiana Jones, not Frank Sinatra. He cares little for trends but deeply for long-lasting garments that assist his lifestyle.

Examples: mountain men, outdoorsmen, Indiana Jones, Bear Grills, and blue-collar workers

The Dapper

Image is everything to this person. They see their status in this world reflected in their appearance. They believe that dressing to the nines actually makes people treat them better. They rule their world through money, influence, and connections. They value impeccable tailoring, timeless classics, and the highest quality. These men won’t always be wearing three-piece suits, but they will always be the best dressed in the room.

Examples: CEOs, Titans of industry, hedge fund managers, the elite 1%, Harvey Specter

The Socialite

This person bends the room to his will using his charm and charisma. People are attracted to him; his magnetism is how he has made it through most situations in his life. He doesn’t concern himself with the rules of society as he would much rather just make his own. His style is fashion-forward, opting to stand out with bright colors and the latest trends. Others often compliment him on his attire, and he values his look’s impact on his sphere of influence.

Examples: salesmen, party hosts

Bond, James Bond

A combination of The Dapper and The Adventurer, this is the man most of us wish to be in some capacity. This is the action hero, the gentleman spy, and the man that values himself above all, and not in an arrogant way. He knows his worth and spends time improving himself. He values quality and impeccable tailoring but needs a high function to help him live his lifestyle. This man is just as comfortable wearing a three-piece suit in the boardroom as he is donning a plaid flannel and catching his own food in the mountain wilderness.

Examples: James Bond, Ivy League collegiates, alpha males

The Creative

A combination of The Socialite and The Adventurer, this man is career-focused and values his freedom. He is the tech giant or the industry leader that commands the admiration of many followers. His style is less dapper and more street wear and smart casual. He enjoys indulging in the latest fashions and usually sets his own standard and trends. He values the functionality of his wardrobe and likes to keep it simple, letting his focus be on changing the world.

Examples: Steve Jobs, Ralph Lauren, musicians, actors, and tech wizards

Commander in Chief

A combination of The Dapper and The Socialite, this man is acutely aware of the message his image sends and has spent his life learning how to make others love him and believe in him. He enjoys timeless classics with a dash of trendy. His look is more of a tool to accomplish his goals than a genuine part of his personality. He is comfortable in a suit and driving progress. His look is a uniform, an extension of who he is.

Examples: politicians, talk show personalities like Steve Harvey and Jon Stewart

The Debonair Man

This is the ultimate goal of all the above men: Become a balanced specimen of all archetypes and find yourself comfortable and impactful in all situations. You know the difference between quality and imitation. You find the items that give you the function you need and determine the trends that affect you and those that don’t deserve your attention. You have your fingers in all areas of style and can competently navigate them.

Examples: David Beckham, Barack Obama, JFK

You may have a little bit of yourself in each of these areas, and that’s great. You have a head start on finding balance. Once you discover where you are most comfortable, you have a base for expanding your style. Sticking to the areas closest to your signature style and perfecting those will set off a chain reaction to a well-balanced sense of style.

