Men’s Wearhouse wants to elevate your work wardrobe with American Bespoke

There is an overwhelming process in place for buying new suits for a work wardrobe. While it gets easier as you go once you have learned your size, color and pattern preferences, and budget, those things all change throughout your career, so it can feel like a never-ending battle to keep yourself looking ready for a promotion from Monday to Friday. That is why men love an easy process that makes them feel as good as they look. Tucked just outside Boston is a factory that makes Joseph Abboud suits for Men’s Wearhouse, and they have developed the perfect workwear capsule called American Bespoke. Suits coming in Harvey Specter style, with perfectly tailored fits, made in America, and as simple as it gets for the guy who doesn’t have time to waste looking for the ideal suit.

The devil is in the details

What makes a good suit a great suit is features and fit. The American Bespoke’s natural temperature-regulating properties make it ideal for all seasons and any weather you may live near. The jacket also features a half-lined construction for enhanced moveability and breathability. And maybe the best part of the jacket in the details department is a removable ribbon on the lapel and a red, white, and blue stripe under the cuff, to remind you where it’s made. Finally, with the flexibility to select jacket and pant sizes independently, you can achieve a perfect fit tailored to your body type, as if it were truly made through the bespoke process.