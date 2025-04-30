 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Men’s Wearhouse wants to elevate your work wardrobe with American Bespoke

Get the feeling of a bespoke suit with the ease of suit separates made in America

By
Joseph Abboud American Bespoke Lapel gray
Men's Wearhouse

There is an overwhelming process in place for buying new suits for a work wardrobe. While it gets easier as you go once you have learned your size, color and pattern preferences, and budget, those things all change throughout your career, so it can feel like a never-ending battle to keep yourself looking ready for a promotion from Monday to Friday. That is why men love an easy process that makes them feel as good as they look. Tucked just outside Boston is a factory that makes Joseph Abboud suits for Men’s Wearhouse, and they have developed the perfect workwear capsule called American Bespoke. Suits coming in Harvey Specter style, with perfectly tailored fits, made in America, and as simple as it gets for the guy who doesn’t have time to waste looking for the ideal suit.

The devil is in the details

Joseph Abboud American Bespoke Cuff
Men’s Wearhouse

What makes a good suit a great suit is features and fit. The American Bespoke’s natural temperature-regulating properties make it ideal for all seasons and any weather you may live near. The jacket also features a half-lined construction for enhanced moveability and breathability. And maybe the best part of the jacket in the details department is a removable ribbon on the lapel and a red, white, and blue stripe under the cuff, to remind you where it’s made. Finally, with the flexibility to select jacket and pant sizes independently, you can achieve a perfect fit tailored to your body type, as if it were truly made through the bespoke process.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The Tie Bar suits you up this summer for less than $400
Linen suits for the summer accessible for everyone
The Tie Bar Linen Chocolate Brown

When you get ready for the summer months, your warm-weather wardrobe comes out of storage and takes center stage in your closet. While there are many garments for your summer wardrobe that are staples, such as shorts, tees, and sandals, there is one area that gets a little more complicated—event wear. The truth is, few people are excited to wear a suit when the weather gets warmer. Layered up under a jacket and tie is the last thing you want when attending an event in 90-100 degree heat. That's why you want to invest in a linen suit, something made from natural fibers, to allow yourself to enjoy the breeze. However needed a good linen suit is, a lot of guys can't drop typical suit money on one that can only be worn for a part of the year. That is where The Tie Bar comes in this season. The Tie Bar suits under $400 now come in linen, offering a comfortable, warm-weather alternative without the need to pay more.

Wearing linen this summer

Read more
Buck Mason drops two must have shirts for spring
Oxford and twill are two must haves for your wardrobe
Buck Mason Twill

There are shirts you must have in your wardrobe. The white and blue dress shirts. The V-neck sweater. And the classic tee. These are the basics of every man's wardrobe, and they should never be overlooked. Once you start to complete the basics of your wardrobe, you can then look toward the deeper cuts needed in a man's complete wardrobe. While there are tons of shirts that I could go over and get lost in the weeds here, we should focus on the two must-haves that Buck Mason just dropped. Buck Mason spring shirts include the California Oxford Shirt in olive, blue, white, and three different stripes, as well as the Natural Draped Twill in stone, navy, and cream. Each one is vital for various reasons, but the oxford is perfect for under your sport coat or more elevated moments, while the twill is ideal for your laid-back spring days.

Understanding the weaves

Read more
Wax London reminds us that knits are the perfect spring hack
The perfect transition shirt for spring is the knit
Wax London Knits Campaign

Knitted sweaters are your best friend all through the fall and winter. They are warm, stylish, comfortable, and versatile. That makes them easy to style from September to February. However, when March arrives, there is a tendency to remove the knits from your wardrobe and move on to your linen and cotton garments, which breathe better in the warmer weather. There is a problem with this approach, though. March, April, and May can be very unpredictable with their weather. It can be cool in the mornings, hot in the afternoon, and cool again in the evening. That's why a good transitional wardrobe is essential. And Wax London knits are front and center in a campaign to remind us that knits shouldn't get put away too soon. They still have a use in the spring.

Using knit polos to build your spring transition

Read more