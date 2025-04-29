 Skip to main content
Wax London believes polos shouldn’t be boring

Get creative with your polos with Wax London

The men’s polo is one of the staple shirts every man needs. It is something that has endured since the days of LaCoste wearing them on the tennis courts. Nowadays, it is the paramount piece for any man looking to wear a basic business casual wardrobe. Of course, that doesn’t mean it has to be basic. Most men tend to opt for a solid golf polo and a pair of basic chinos, paired with a hybrid dress shoe. While that has led the polo down a path to gaining a dad shirt image, that doesn’t mean it needs to stay there. Wax London is one of the leaders in making everyone, from celebrities to dads, look stylish, and they don’t think a polo needs to be boring or basic. Instead, Wax London polos this season emphasize patterns, standing out, and being seen as a celebrity, even if you’re just a dad.

The polo may be a basic for men in the sense that it is one of the fundamental building blocks of a standard men’s wardrobe, but the mistake many men make is that they keep it too basic. Now is the time for you to opt for a more textured knit or a more intricate pattern to liven up a shirt that has been relegated to the IT guy crawling under your desk. The trick to livening this up the right way is to start by making it your statement piece, while the rest of your outfit supports it. Keep them solid basics, preferably ones that complement the color in the pattern of the polo itself. Do this and you can breathe new life into the polo section of your wardrobe.

