 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Wax London reminds us that knits are the perfect spring hack

The perfect transition shirt for spring is the knit

By
Wax London Knits Campaign polo
Wax London

Knitted sweaters are your best friend all through the fall and winter. They are warm, stylish, comfortable, and versatile. That makes them easy to style from September to February. However, when March arrives, there is a tendency to remove the knits from your wardrobe and move on to your linen and cotton garments, which breathe better in the warmer weather. There is a problem with this approach, though. March, April, and May can be very unpredictable with their weather. It can be cool in the mornings, hot in the afternoon, and cool again in the evening. That’s why a good transitional wardrobe is essential. And Wax London knits are front and center in a campaign to remind us that knits shouldn’t get put away too soon. They still have a use in the spring.

Using knit polos to build your spring transition

Wax London Knits Campaign button up
Wax London

Knitted polos are the perfect spring shirt for a transitional wardrobe for multiple reasons. First, they are endlessly stylish and look great on everyone. They offer a vintage look, which is all the rage nowadays, and pay homage to the polos of the 1960s and 1970s. Second, they are a good weight to help keep you from freezing during the cool mornings and evenings, but not so heavy that you’re stifling in the afternoon heat. Third, they are a great layering piece. Throw them on and leave them open over a short-sleeved henley. Layer them underneath a good overshirt. While you are making your way through the spring months, a knit polo from Wax London is a great way to navigate the weather.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
P.F. Flyers striking while the vintage iron is hot
P.F. F.yers Home and Away collection steeped in nostalgia
PF Flyers Home and Away jacket

P.F. Flyers is a brand that sparks nostalgia in every corner of its catalogue. From footwear that recalls the mid-century athletes to shoes many of us saw for the first time on the feet of Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in The Sandlot. Of course, since those landed in our cultural lexicon thirty years ago, the brand has continued to corner the market in nostalgia. They are looking to do it again with their new collection, which pays homage to the mid-1900s sports apparel. The P.F. Flyers Home and Away collection reimagines the iconic Center shoe, with nods to vintage, home-and-away varsity jerseys, as well as a vintage-inspired apparel collection.

The time is right for yesterday

Read more
Eton’s new collection takes you from Bro to Pro
Grow up overnight with a wardrobe overhaul
Eton Sartorial Jacket

Graduation season is among us, which means that college guys are going to be trading in their hacky sacks, frat keys, and fake IDs for something a little more appropriate for the corporate world. While your merits will get you a long way, there is one unavoidable reality that some people find out the hard way: The world does the one thing we're taught not to, we all judge every book by the cover. So while you may want to hit the interview circuit as soon as possible to land a career, Eton is looking to help you upgrade your wardrobe before you run off and ruin your chances by looking like a frat boy. The Eton Bro to Pro collection is everything a college graduate needs to look like a man with enough experience in the corporate world to outshine the competition.

The vest is having a moment

Read more
Bonobos offers three new options for springtime office style
Choose between two fabrics and three looks from Bonobos to go with the warm weather
Bonobos Linen Suit

As the weather starts to warm up in the spring, your wardrobe needs a bit of a refresh so that you can navigate the office and nightcap get-togethers without dying of heatstroke. Updating your wardrobe for the spring and summer months is as simple as focusing on light and breathable fabrics and brighter colors. Of course, as easy as that sounds, it can get overwhelming with all of the options you have on the market. Natural fibers, like linen and cotton, narrow the search field, and colors like white, beige, and pastels narrow it even further. However, the easiest way is to find a brand that puts it all together for you. Bonobos Springtime office wear gives you three different looks and two different fabrics to update your wardrobe for spring and summer 2025.

All your springtime wardrobe in one place

Read more