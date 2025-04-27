Wax London reminds us that knits are the perfect spring hack

Knitted sweaters are your best friend all through the fall and winter. They are warm, stylish, comfortable, and versatile. That makes them easy to style from September to February. However, when March arrives, there is a tendency to remove the knits from your wardrobe and move on to your linen and cotton garments, which breathe better in the warmer weather. There is a problem with this approach, though. March, April, and May can be very unpredictable with their weather. It can be cool in the mornings, hot in the afternoon, and cool again in the evening. That’s why a good transitional wardrobe is essential. And Wax London knits are front and center in a campaign to remind us that knits shouldn’t get put away too soon. They still have a use in the spring.

Using knit polos to build your spring transition

Knitted polos are the perfect spring shirt for a transitional wardrobe for multiple reasons. First, they are endlessly stylish and look great on everyone. They offer a vintage look, which is all the rage nowadays, and pay homage to the polos of the 1960s and 1970s. Second, they are a good weight to help keep you from freezing during the cool mornings and evenings, but not so heavy that you’re stifling in the afternoon heat. Third, they are a great layering piece. Throw them on and leave them open over a short-sleeved henley. Layer them underneath a good overshirt. While you are making your way through the spring months, a knit polo from Wax London is a great way to navigate the weather.