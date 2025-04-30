 Skip to main content
Huckberry sends people on the adventure of a lifetime with the Explorer’s Grant

Find your inner explorer with Huckberry's help

Huckberry overshirt
Huckberry

We were never meant to drive a desk. We were never designed to spend our days in a cubicle. We were designed to live under the sky with the sun and the stars able to stare down on us. We have long since forged a world of comfort, with customs of living indoors, safe from the dangerous sun and the deadly predators that roam at night. And ever since we forged that world, we’ve started to lose our connection to the great outdoors. That is why Huckberry is one of the most important brands for a man looking to reconnect with and recapture the spirit of our ancestors. But combining explorer’s wear with fashion wasn’t enough for Huckberry, they also want to send you on the adventure of a lifetime. They just wrapped up the fifth edition of the Huckberry Explorer’s Grant, sending “John B. from North Carolina” on one of five life-changing adventures.

Choosing from five destinations and five dream rides

Huckberry sweater
Huckberry

For the fifth iteration of the Explorer’s Grant, Huckberry teamed up with Toyota to offer a prize worth $50,000 to one winner. It included a $20K prize to pay for four nights at a 5-star resort in Southern Utah to explore the desert, Big Sur to experience the Pacific Coast, Maine to see Acadia National Park, Jackson Hole to live out your cowboy dream, or a private island experience in the Florida Keys. It also included $ 20,000 in Huckberry gear, $ 8,000 in first-class flights for two, and $ 2,000 to drive a dream Toyota (Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Tundra, or 4Runner). But the value in this program isn’t just about winning; it’s also about letting your mind start to escape the cubicle.

Even if you don’t win, just that act of dreaming about what you want to do—that’s valuable in itself. -Andy Forch, Co-Founder of Huckberry

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
