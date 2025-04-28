 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Surf legend Kelly Slater gives us the first four-way stretch board shorts made of fishing nets

Sustainable, stylish, and functional, these boardshorts are provided by an expert

By
Kelly Slater Outerknown Apex EvolutionTrunks
Ryan Foley / Outerknown

The world of surfing is fairly small on the professional level, so if you make it big, you can have a significant impact through the influence you gain through that notoriety. Kelly Slater is one of the biggest names in the world of surfing, and he has leveraged his influence to create some of the most sustainable garments for beachgoers in the men’s swimwear market. The newest Kelly Slater Board Shorts are the first made from NetPlus four-way stretch material and recycled fishing nets. Furthering Outerknown’s commitment to making the highest quality products using the most sustainable materials available, these are the brand’s highest-performing boardshorts yet and represent the second generation of this style.

Made by a legend for future legends

Kelly Slater Outerknown Apex EvolutionTrunks close up
Ryan Foley / Outerknown

When you are looking for the best swimwear on the market, it is always best to gravitate towards the people who do it for a living. Slater made a career out of being in and on the water, so if he loves them, you can likely trust them. Not to mention, you can feel good about wearing sustainable garments this year. Go on vacation and save the Earth at the same time, not a bad deal.

Recommended Videos

After three years of dialing in the details, these trunks are really impressive. Big improvements. Better fit, better length, a great scallop on the side for room in the leg. The materials hold up better too, and the string tie holds up great and doesn’t come undone. I’m confident these are the best trunks ever made. – Kelly Slater

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
From mountains to muddy trails: The top hiking shoe brands you need to know
Looking for new hiking shoes? Try one of these brands
Man rucking, jumping, walking, backpacking with rucksack on rocks

Every year, more people seek the tranquility of the forests and mountains for adventure and peace of mind. There are so many reasons to hit the trails this year, from physical to mental wellness, but everyone has had to start somewhere. We all know that overwhelming feeling of uncertainty that comes with browsing an entire aisle (or several stores) for your first pair of hiking shoes. Whether you're looking for your first pair or a replacement, here are my favorite hiking shoe brands, as well as a couple of recommendations to get you started.

What to consider

Read more
Tommy Bahama x Original Madras Trading Company come together for the ultimate vacation capsule
The perfect vacation shirt and the perfect DAD on vacation shirt
Tommy Bahama x Original Madras long-sleeve

There is a specific look that guys have when they go on vacation. Sometimes it's the adoption of shorts and sandals, with pants nowhere in sight. Sometimes it's the loud shirts that he feels he can't wear anywhere else. The Hawaiian shirt is the quintessential example. But there are two that have stood out for years, and they have now come together. The Tommy Bahama x Original Madras Trading Company collaboration brings together two vacation outfitters for a capsule that is keeping men out of the office and on the water.

I discovered Original Madras Trading Company at the Chicago Collective show. It immediately stood out as something special, with bold colors and a hint of playfulness. My early summertime memories at the lake include a lot of Madras. To me, it is the quintessential and original cool (and cooling) fabric. The combination of summer, colors, and relaxed vibes felt like a perfect marriage of our brands. - Bradley O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Product Design & Development, Tommy Bahama.

Read more
Align debuts its spring line-up, with plenty to discover
Align releases three new footwear styles
align sneakers

 When H.H. Brown announced its newest collection, it came accompanied by a flurry of new designs to explore. Not too long after, their latest brand, Align, debuted its newest spring line-up. Composed of three new styles, this spring line-up has everyday casual shoes crafted with premium materials and craftsmanship that are sleek. Waterproof and made for most conditions, these three designs are perfect for the spring season and beyond. As the Align design continues to expand, these first three releases for spring promise a collection filled with everyday essentials and high-quality go-to footwear. 

Align debuts three new designs for the spring

Read more