Surf legend Kelly Slater gives us the first four-way stretch board shorts made of fishing nets

The world of surfing is fairly small on the professional level, so if you make it big, you can have a significant impact through the influence you gain through that notoriety. Kelly Slater is one of the biggest names in the world of surfing, and he has leveraged his influence to create some of the most sustainable garments for beachgoers in the men’s swimwear market. The newest Kelly Slater Board Shorts are the first made from NetPlus four-way stretch material and recycled fishing nets. Furthering Outerknown’s commitment to making the highest quality products using the most sustainable materials available, these are the brand’s highest-performing boardshorts yet and represent the second generation of this style.

Made by a legend for future legends

When you are looking for the best swimwear on the market, it is always best to gravitate towards the people who do it for a living. Slater made a career out of being in and on the water, so if he loves them, you can likely trust them. Not to mention, you can feel good about wearing sustainable garments this year. Go on vacation and save the Earth at the same time, not a bad deal.

