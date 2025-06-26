 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

These new Panerai watches are as tough as they are beautiful

Panerai’s latest Luminor watches: Nautical precision in matte titanium

By
Panerai up close with black background
Panerai

Panerai presents timepieces showcasing lightweight titanium cases with a distinctive matte grey finish, offering exceptional resistance against corrosion for extended durability. The understated yet premium aesthetic makes these watches versatile enough for professional diving and formal occasions, proving that high-performance tool watches can offer a sophisticated look.

Luna Rossa’s clean, regatta-ready design

The Luminor Tre Giorni Luna Rossa is a fitting tribute to Panerai’s rich sailing history, featuring bold red accents and a minimalist dial layout. Equipped with an impressive 3-day power reserve, this model couples nautical functionality with the brand’s signature cushion-shaped case design – components instantly recognizable for avid collectors. 

Recommended Videos

Flyback chronograph for precision timing

The Chrono Flyback Titanio takes functionality one step further with a sophisticated flyback chronograph complication, enabling seamless timing of consecutive events. Powered by another robust 3-day movement, this premium-grade instrument maintains Panerai’s reputation for precision engineering in the most demanding of environments. 

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Why these timepieces stand out

Beyond their technical prowess, both watches feature Panerai’s iconic Super-LumiNova markings and 100-meter water resistance, offering unparalleled practicality. These models celebrate Italian design flair combined with Swiss watchmaking excellence to create instruments as gorgeous as they are useful.

Why these timepieces make the grade

The Panerai Luminor Tre Giorni Luna Rossa and Chrono Flyback Titanio stand as the perfect union of form and function, bringing Italian design elegance together with Swiss technical excellence. With their winning combination of nautical heritage, advanced complications, and durable titanium construction, these timepieces offer collectors singular watches that perform as brilliantly by the ocean as they do on formal occasions. With this latest release, Panerai continues its dominance in sports watchmaking.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson may already be James Bond in everything but name
Luxury watches could reveal Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next 007
Aaron Taylor Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani at Matadero Madrid

Now that Daniel Craig has shaken and stirred his last martini as James Bond, the hunt for the next 007 has only intensified in recent months, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerging as a leading contender. With his movie star looks and commanding presence on screen in films both indie and blockbuster over the years, his recent appointment as an Omega brand ambassador might just be the biggest clue yet. 

The British actor, whose career has quickly gone from indie to A-list, possesses all the traits necessary to front one of the industry’s longest franchises. Blending an understated sophistication, rugged charm, and casual cool that lies just below the surface, Taylor-Johnson has what it takes to step into Bond’s shoes as well as his wardrobe. Aside from his impressive filmography, however, lies a passion for luxury watches, and this is where the clues to the Bond legacy may be hiding in plain sight for all interested parties. 

Read more
Bob Marley’s family brings his spirit to a new sandal with Chaco
Bob Marley, Chaco collaborate on a new summer sandal
man on skateboard wearing chaco bob marley

Nobody marks the summer season more than Bob Marley, and while he’s no longer here, his family is still keeping his spirit alive. Along with the American footwear brand Chaco, Bob Marley’s family is releasing a spirited new sandal that evokes his sense of community and passion in every step. On the launch, Chaco’s Marketing Director Rose Fulbright mentioned, “Bob Marley’s vision extended far beyond his music. This collaboration is an opportunity to carry forward his philosophy of living with purpose and appreciating the natural world.” Along with a series of pet accessories, the new sandal comes in two colorways perfect for the summer. 

Honoring Bob Marley through footwear

Read more
These 8 watch trends might look cool now — but real collectors steer clear
Watch collector’s guide: The overhyped and overpriced styles to steer clear of
man with suit wearing a watch

Serious watch collectors are invested in purchasing quality timepieces that embody the heritage, craftsmanship, and aesthetics that align with their lifestyle. In today’s marketplace, however, trends can potentially become a priority over true horological excellence, confusing many who are committed to quality watches. Styles that may catch your eye initially may lose their luster over time, as they may lack authenticity and simply don’t possess qualities that are likely to stand the test of time. For those looking to curate a collection that is truly refined, the following edicts are watch styles to avoid if you’re a serious connoisseur. 

1. Fake patina

Read more