Zenith offers the first blue dial model of its Chronomaster Original, expanding the group that follows the 1969 A386 El Primero. This watch sells for CHF 9,900, EUR 10,400, or USD 10,300. The midnight blue watch combines older looks with the modern El Primero 3600 movement that measures time to a tenth of a second.

The year 1969 made watchmaking history when the first automatic chronograph movement came out. Zenith’s El Primero caliber, a fast, complete chronograph, became the first to finish among other makers. The round A386 watch, with its three-color counters, became the brand’s main model that showed Zenith’s chronograph past.

The Chronomaster Original, which came out in 2021, acts as the A386’s real follower, not just a copy. This good mix of old details and new function keeps the small 38mm case size and three-color sub-dials. These parts copy the first sizes while holding the newest El Primero 3600 movement.

The midnight blue dial creates a good blend—it mirrors the blue outer scale, the date window frame, and the date disc for color matching. The blue, grey, and silver counters lie slightly on top of each other. They have a spiral finish that stands out against the sunray-brushed blue dial.

Older style shows through the correct fonts and logos that match the first watch. It also has raised, cut, and lit hour markers. The trapezoid date window at 4:30, the double outer scale, the white stick hands with black parts and glowing material, and the bright red central chronograph seconds hand keep true to its past.

The El Primero 3600 caliber works better than the first movement—it runs at 5Hz. The Chronomaster Original records times to a tenth of a second as the red central chronograph hand goes around every 10 seconds. The first tachymeter scale gives way to precise tenth-second marks on the edge.

Fast work changes sub-dial details, with all counters reading to 60. Small seconds appear in the light grey sub-dial at 9 o’clock. The 60-minute counter sits in the dark grey sub-dial at 6 o’clock. The 60-second elapsed times show in the blue sub-dial at 3 o’clock.

Digital scans of the 1969 watch led case building, making sure of the real 38mm size with a sloped side, sharp cut lugs, pump pushers, and mixed brushed and shiny parts. The very thin edge keeps original sizes. Newer additions include curved sapphire glass on the front and back.

The El Primero 3600 appears through the 12-sided caseback edge. It keeps a column wheel and flat parts while offering a 60-hour power hold and a stop-seconds function. The open rotor shows the new movement’s blue column wheel and open bridges.

Each watch has a three-link stainless steel band and a blue calfskin strap with folding locks, offering options for different wearing events.