Zenith Chronomaster original debuts handsome midnight blue dial variant

Vintage modern: Zenith's chronomaster original blue dial honors 1969 a386 legacy

By
New Chronomaster Original from Zenith
Zenith

Zenith offers the first blue dial model of its Chronomaster Original, expanding the group that follows the 1969 A386 El Primero. This watch sells for CHF 9,900, EUR 10,400, or USD 10,300. The midnight blue watch combines older looks with the modern El Primero 3600 movement that measures time to a tenth of a second.

The year 1969 made watchmaking history when the first automatic chronograph movement came out. Zenith’s El Primero caliber, a fast, complete chronograph, became the first to finish among other makers. The round A386 watch, with its three-color counters, became the brand’s main model that showed Zenith’s chronograph past.

The Chronomaster Original, which came out in 2021, acts as the A386’s real follower, not just a copy. This good mix of old details and new function keeps the small 38mm case size and three-color sub-dials. These parts copy the first sizes while holding the newest El Primero 3600 movement.

The midnight blue dial creates a good blend—it mirrors the blue outer scale, the date window frame, and the date disc for color matching. The blue, grey, and silver counters lie slightly on top of each other. They have a spiral finish that stands out against the sunray-brushed blue dial.

Older style shows through the correct fonts and logos that match the first watch. It also has raised, cut, and lit hour markers. The trapezoid date window at 4:30, the double outer scale, the white stick hands with black parts and glowing material, and the bright red central chronograph seconds hand keep true to its past.

The El Primero 3600 caliber works better than the first movement—it runs at 5Hz. The Chronomaster Original records times to a tenth of a second as the red central chronograph hand goes around every 10 seconds. The first tachymeter scale gives way to precise tenth-second marks on the edge.

Fast work changes sub-dial details, with all counters reading to 60. Small seconds appear in the light grey sub-dial at 9 o’clock. The 60-minute counter sits in the dark grey sub-dial at 6 o’clock. The 60-second elapsed times show in the blue sub-dial at 3 o’clock.

Digital scans of the 1969 watch led case building, making sure of the real 38mm size with a sloped side, sharp cut lugs, pump pushers, and mixed brushed and shiny parts. The very thin edge keeps original sizes. Newer additions include curved sapphire glass on the front and back.

The El Primero 3600 appears through the 12-sided caseback edge. It keeps a column wheel and flat parts while offering a 60-hour power hold and a stop-seconds function. The open rotor shows the new movement’s blue column wheel and open bridges.

Each watch has a three-link stainless steel band and a blue calfskin strap with folding locks, offering options for different wearing events.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Chronomaster original triple calendar launches in lapis lazuli
Written in the stars: zenith's new blue stone dial chronograph celebrates celestial origins
Chronomaster original triple calendar in lapis lazuli

Zenith has broadened its Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar collection. A new version features a lapis lazuli dial, recalling the company's celestial inspiration.
This version joins Zenith's expanding group of blue releases for 2025. It follows the G.F.J. Collection and the 160th Anniversary blue ceramic trilogy that debuted earlier this year. The stone dial, in a distinctive deep blue, displays naturally occurring gold-colored pyrite inclusions. These inclusions resemble stars in the night sky, making each watch uniquely distinct.
Against this backdrop, three silver-toned counters and a matching chapter ring, which measures tenths of a second, create contrast and readability. The complete calendar functions are integrated into the design. Day and month appear above the chronograph counters at 11 and 2 o'clock, respectively. The date is shown at 4:30. A moon phase indicator is set smoothly within the chronograph minute counter at 6 o'clock.
With a 38mm stainless steel case, it keeps the signature profile of the original A386 from 1969. It has tapered lugs, pump-style pushers, and a raised box-shaped sapphire crystal. Although it houses a complex calendar alongside the chronograph, the case remains wearable at 14mm thick and 46mm from lug to lug.
Powering the watch is Zenith's automatic El Primero 3610 caliber, a modern evolution of the iconic high-frequency chronograph. The central chronograph hand makes a full rotation in 10 seconds, showing 1/10th of a second measurements precisely on the outer chapter ring. A stop-seconds device for time setting is included as well. The movement offers a 60-hour power reserve.
Through the sapphire caseback, wearers can appreciate the movement's architecture. It features a blue column wheel and an openworked weight decorated with Zenith's five-pointed star.
The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli comes with a blue calfskin leather strap secured by a stainless steel folding clasp. For extra versatility, Zenith includes a matching steel bracelet with its own folding clasp.
Available at Zenith boutiques, the company's official website, and through authorized retailers worldwide, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli is priced at $22,700 (or 21,900 CHF / 23,700 euros).

Citizen unveils unite with blue collection
Sea of silence: citizen's new collection uses microstructures instead of pigments
Citizen BLUE collection

Citizen presented a new limited edition set. The Unite with Blue series features structural color dials. These dials create color variations when light reflects off them, mimicking the sea's changing moods.
Standard watchmaking uses pigments, but these dials do not. Instead, pigment-free ink with microstructures is used in the dials. The ink interacts with light, producing different colors. This technology is well-suited for Citizen's Eco-Drive, which uses light for power.
The set includes six limited edition models across Citizen's Attesa, Promaster, Core, xC, and L lines. Each model has its own interpretation of the "Sea of Silence" concept, which inspired the series.
Leading the collection is the Attesa Satellite Wave GPS (model CC4075-50L). Production is limited to 2,400 pieces, and the price is $2,215. The Super Titanium case has Duratect Platinum and Duratect DLC coatings for scratch resistance. The dial features multiple layers of blue representing the flow of time. The F950 movement includes satellite GPS synchronization, a perpetual calendar, and chronograph functions.
An Attesa radio-controlled model (CB0288-65L) is available at $1,215, with production limited to 2,000 pieces. It also uses Super Titanium and has a 40.6mm case.
For dive watch fans, the Promaster Diver 300m (BN1025-08L) offers ISO-certified diving capability at $750. Production is limited to 4,800 pieces. It pairs a stainless steel case with a biomass-based polyurethane strap made from Benebiol™, an environmentally friendly material.
The standard Citizen collection includes a radio-controlled chronograph (CB5874-81L) with a jet black plated case and a deep blue dial. The price is about $537, and production is limited to 5,500 units.
For women, the xC radio-controlled model (ES9490-95L) and L Collection Eco-Drive watch (EM1060-87L) both feature four diamonds on their dials, representing air bubbles. The xC model uses lab-grown diamonds, highlighting Citizen's focus on ethical sourcing. Production is limited to 1,200 and 2,000 pieces, respectively, with prices at $1,200 and $550.
In line with Citizen's focus on the environment, all models use recycled materials in dial components. The watches are scheduled for launch in June 2025, and their limited production numbers will make them scarce.

Naoya Aida & Co. debuts 2025 Collection: Japanese watchmaking at its finest
Tokyo's master watchmaker reveals 2025 collection: Less than 50 pieces available
NAOYA HIDA & Co. unveil a new production, the NH TYPE 6.

Tokyo's independent watchmaking scene has welcomed current star Naoya Aida & Co. as the brand debuts its highly anticipated 2025 Collection — a stunning presentation of Japanese horological artistry. This release cements Aida's reputation among the most exciting talents in contemporary watchmaking, a brand dedicated to traditional craftsmanship combined with modern innovation.

A collection with new features for watch enthusiasts

