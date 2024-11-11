Get the inner city look from Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the most prolific basketball players of the 2010s. He is an NBA MVP (2017), a 9x NBA All-Star, a 2x NBA All-Star MVP, a 2x NBA Scoring Champion, and a 3x NBA Assists Leader. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Oklahoma City Thunder and one of only two players ever to average a triple-double for the season (the other being Michael Jordan, no big deal). With that kind of resume, you may be forgiven if you forget that the man founded a clothing line called Honor The Gift. Created in 2016 and inspired by his childhood, Westbrook’s brand captures the heart of the urban aesthetic. The Honor The Gift holiday collection launches with a focus on “Inner City Entertainment.”

Focusing on the inner city aesthetic

This collection’s heart is about how we find fellowship in those around us. Sure, it is an attractive and stylish collection of streetwear that goes perfectly for your day in the city. But it is more than that. It is impaired by those moments in the mall with your friends. The time spent debating who the greatest basketball player of all time is, or the unforgettable experiences we remember from our childhood we wish we could return to. Westbrook spent his entire career on the basketball court wearing a “KB3” wristband in honor of his childhood friend and basketball teammate, who died of an enlarged heart. We can’t help but think that with every garment of clothing in this line, from the button-ups and bucket hats to the unique cardigans and pants, he is thinking of his moments spent with Khelcey Barrs III.

Honor The Gift Holiday Collection