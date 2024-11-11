 Skip to main content
Honor The Gift gives us Inner City Entertainment

Get the inner city look from Russell Westbrook

HTG hat and shirt
Honor The Gift

Russell Westbrook is one of the most prolific basketball players of the 2010s. He is an NBA MVP (2017), a 9x NBA All-Star, a 2x NBA All-Star MVP, a 2x NBA Scoring Champion, and a 3x NBA Assists Leader. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Oklahoma City Thunder and one of only two players ever to average a triple-double for the season (the other being Michael Jordan, no big deal). With that kind of resume, you may be forgiven if you forget that the man founded a clothing line called Honor The Gift. Created in 2016 and inspired by his childhood, Westbrook’s brand captures the heart of the urban aesthetic. The Honor The Gift holiday collection launches with a focus on “Inner City Entertainment.”

Focusing on the inner city aesthetic

HTG button up
Honor The Gift

This collection’s heart is about how we find fellowship in those around us. Sure, it is an attractive and stylish collection of streetwear that goes perfectly for your day in the city. But it is more than that. It is impaired by those moments in the mall with your friends. The time spent debating who the greatest basketball player of all time is, or the unforgettable experiences we remember from our childhood we wish we could return to. Westbrook spent his entire career on the basketball court wearing a “KB3” wristband in honor of his childhood friend and basketball teammate, who died of an enlarged heart. We can’t help but think that with every garment of clothing in this line, from the button-ups and bucket hats to the unique cardigans and pants, he is thinking of his moments spent with Khelcey Barrs III.

Honor The Gift Holiday Collection

California’s national parks reflected in Vince pre-spring collection
Adopt Future Heritage with the new collection from Vince
Man and woman in Vince holiday attire

The fall is a special time throughout the country as we shed the summer sun and embrace the shorter days. Of course, we can't forget that with the change in seasons, there is a change in how we prepare for the day. Multiple layers of outerwear make an appearance since we have no idea if it will be the kind of day that holds on to the heat of the previous months or the type of day that gives us a cold snap to preview the months to come. In any case, our wardrobe needs a refresher for the fall, and Vince has come out with their fall collection for the year. The Vince pre-spring collection looks to adopt the color palette of the national parks in one of the more beautiful states in the country, California.
Colors of California fall

When you think of the fall, you think of deep browns, vibrant oranges, and soft yellows. The kinds of colors that signal change and a rebirth only a few months away. This collection, however, channels more of the evergreen forests dotting the California landscape and the way it catches the snow and surrounds the blue waters of Big Bear. What you will find are garments in deep blues, browns, greens, and pops of white. They have also taken the concept of classics, the cable knit sweater, and added wavy twists. They have updated old-school garments with modern features and are calling the combination Future Heritage. Making these perfect for today and also not something that needs to be replaced often.
Vince Pre-Spring

Stylish warmth: The 5 kinds of light jackets every man needs
Stay warm and dry in the transition months
Man on a dock in a coat

There are no substitutions in your closet than the perfect light jacket to get you from the blistering summer to the frozen winter months. Between the time of year when it is warm enough that no coat is needed and the time of year when you need the heaviest you own, there are months when you need something a little lighter. There are five types of jackets that you should have in your closet that are versatile enough to keep you warm and dry no matter what the dress code is; here are our favorites and the best pics.
Military field jacket

The field jacket is one of the most iconic garments in the jacket lexicon, and you need to make sure there is one in your closet. Starting with the original design in 1941 as part of a combat uniform, it became a legendary piece for men in and out of uniform. Since then, you have likely seen it all over pop culture, including John Rambo's first appearance and on celebrities like John Lennon and Steve McQueen. Now, you can fit in with the legends when you buy your own. Our favorite choice is the James Canvas Military Jacket.

End. x YMC pay homage to British post-punk
New collection, "Best of British" launches
end x ymc jackets

As a society, we are primed for rebellion. From the time we are children, hoping to break away from the life our parents built for us to forge our own path, to being adults looking to fight injustice, rebellion is in our nature. And we rarely do it alone; we often look for a culture of like-minded visionaries to unite under the common goal of subverting the expectations of the generations before us. From the greasers in the 50s to the grunge of the 90s, rebellion often defined the 20th Century. One of the more influential rebellious movements was the British punk movement. While the music of the Sex Pistols was one of the drivers, one of the passengers in the movement was the rise of the style trends. END. x YMC "Best of British" collection takes us back to those days with a new line inspired by the clothes that sparked change.

“YMC has been a long-time partner of END.’s," says Callum Hill, Senior Collaborations Design Manager for END. "Aligning heavily with our values as a retailer. Since being founded in 1995, the brand has represented an integral part of cultural touchpoints in the UK — movements that have heavily inspired the creative vision of END. since day one. With our collaborative capsule, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the musical culture of the UK and the style identities born out of it.”
More from a long-running collaboration

