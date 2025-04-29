Caterpillar celebrates a century of building the world with CAT Centennial collection

Men have been building the world since the industrialized society took hold and grew to encompass empires. Everything from the pyramids to skyscrapers is the product of ingenuity and grit, all on the backs of the hardest-working men in the world. Since 1925, they have been one of the leading manufacturers of heavy equipment across the globe. From defense work and engines in World War II to building every major city in America, they are a name every engineer and construction company trusts. Because of that, the name expanded to workwear, becoming one of the first names you see on the men and women actually building the structures we use every single day. To celebrate the 100th anniversary, the brand launched the Caterpillar Centennial Collection, a number of items including graphic tees and articles inspired by the very machines that inspired them. Whether you follow the trends and want to embrace the workwear aesthetic or you are a fan of the brand, these are the perfect fit.

Pieces inspired by classic machines from Caterpillar

The crux of this collection may be the graphic tees featuring the centennial celebration. Still, the more fun aspect is the collection of garments designed by the most popular machines Caterpillar has provided to companies over the last century. Starting with the Trademark hoodie, inspired by the D-11 Dozer, and the Trademark Banner long-sleeve tee, inspired by the 349 Excavator, the collection includes pants inspired by a mining truck, two shirts inspired by wheel loaders, and a hat inspired by an off-highway truck. If you are a fan of the brand or a kid at heart loving big, bad trucks, this collection lets you celebrate along with the brand.