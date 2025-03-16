The hottest men’s fashion trends, according to the runways

Table of Contents Table of Contents The plaid push Short(er) shorts Pastel power! Floral prints Preppy chic Workwear, everywhere Oversized cardigans Pinstripes and presence Tiny watches Sheer shirts Horizontal stripes are stars Funky ties

The runways have spoken loud and clear in indicating what trends to expect of menswear in 2025, and the results are bold and innovative and a refreshing mix of classic revivals and avant-garde discoveries that will play a role in redefining how men dress. We have curated a list of the trends predicted to dominate the fashion landscape this year. These are the 2025 men’s fashion trends you will see front and center in the upcoming seasons!

The plaid push

Get ready for plaid to make a big return in men’s fashion trends in 2025, and the resurgence will appear in many forms, from subtle ties to bold overshirts, giving men the option to incorporate the look into their personal preferences for their own wardrobes. If the plaid featured in Junya Watanabe is any indication, the checkmate revolution will be televised!

Short(er) shorts

Men’s shorts will continue to inch higher and higher up the thighs, with 2025 promising to take the short shorts look to even more dramatic heights. With more brands offering shorts in their collections, the trend combines style and functionality, making them perfect for warmer spring and summer days. Seen on the runways of Fendi and Dsquared, short shorts for men are destined to be one of the dominant looks this season. For men who are even more adventurous with their sartorial choices, Gucci has unveiled leather shorts, while cycling shorts have been released at Louis Gabriel Nouchi, offering a unique take on athleisure wear.

Pastel power!

Pink has been a trending hue for a few seasons now, so it’s only fitting that other lighter colors get their time in the sun and upcoming seasons. In 2025 men’s fashion trends, expect bolder versions to come to the forefront of menswear, with shades like lavender, mint green, and periwinkle seen in the collections of several brands. Not only are these colors vibrant, but they add a touch of sophistication to any man’s wardrobe, proving that pastels wield a power that men should incorporate into their personal style.

Floral prints

Floral prints are back and in full bloom for runway fashion trends in 2025, cementing their status as a key trend for the upcoming seasons. Brands have fully embraced floral patterns, with each offering a unique take that includes oversized blooms, delicate embellishments, and subtle accents that can be seen in everything from casual shirts and jackets to tailored suits, ties, pocket squares, and even suspenders. The trend gives men the option to aim for a dash of floral in their look or go for broke in bolder styles that are sure to stand out.

Preppy chic

Prominently featured at Milan Fashion Week on Fendi’s runway, the preppy aesthetic has made a return and has been redefined by labels to create a polished, more sophisticated vibe. Expect cardigans and reimagined polo shirts to reign supreme, with slim-fit suits in earth tones becoming a popular addition to men’s wardrobes. Brands like Sacai and Amiri have released their own versions of the look, showcasing the timeless appeal and versatility of the preppy chic aesthetic.

Workwear, everywhere

Combining practicality with upscale fashion, the workwear trend will secure its place in menswear in 2025, with several brands drawing inspiration from utilitarian uniforms and adding a modern edge to create their unique versions. From Hermès’s multi-pocket jackets and overalls to Ami’s chic jumpsuits and utility jackets, workwear is immensely popular in menswear and continues to resonate while maintaining an urban vibe that is sure to stand out in the coming seasons.

Oversized cardigans

As part of the return of the preppy look, it only makes sense that cardigans are poised to make a triumphant return in 2025, with many designers using this classic piece as part of their latest collections. As seen on current runways, cardigans of today feature revised volumes and modern silhouettes, worn as layered or statement pieces. Men looking for a versatile addition to their wardrobe can include this timeless knitwear for the upcoming seasons.

Pinstripes and presence

The ’80s were synonymous with the bold message pinstripes conveyed, made popular by the Wall Street types and power players in the business industry. In 2025, pinstripes have transformed to encompass a broader set and have been embraced as a sharper approach to dressing. Seen during Fashion Week across several brands, including the always elegant Hermès, pinstripes of today are designed for men who want to evoke a sense of swagger and control. The look is perfect for men searching for ways to incorporate an edgy vibe into their wardrobes.

Tiny watches

There is a place and time for just about every style, and this year, smaller, sleeker watches are emerging as the de facto must-have accessory for men wanting to project an image of “less is more.” If leading watch brands have their say, tiny watches will be one of the big winners in the accessories race for the year.

Sheer shirts

Temperatures be damned, one of the biggest trends popping up on runways for 2025 are mesh and sheer shirts in men’s collections. During Fashion Week in Europe, the look could be seen across leading menswear designers and is destined to be one of the boldest trends this year. From see-through, BDSM-inspired pieces paired with leather pants to sheer turtleneck sweaters displayed at Louis Vuitton, the message is clear — the transparency movement is upon us.

Horizontal stripes are stars

Horizontal stripes have made a major return in menswear, reimagined on everything from cardigans, shirts, and shorts — recalibrated to exude a more upscale and sophisticated vibe. Inspired from the sailor looks of the ’70s and ’80s, horizontal stripes are making waves currently with several men’s labels, with Fendi and Kenzo leading the charge in this laid-back, nonchalant spring/summer look.

Funky ties

Gone are the formal ties of yesterday and in are playful, unconventional ties (and yes, even bow ties) that are rebellious and bring a new energy not usually seen in this classic accessory. Ties for 2025 are all about going out of bounds, breaking the rules, and adding a casual vibe personally suited to a man’s tastes. The ties of today go wide, go big on patterns, and shake up mainstream in a unique way.

2025 will serve as a playground for menswear

More so than most years, 2025 is destined to be a year where men are more likely to experiment and redefine their own personal style. From floral prints and sheer shirts and utilitarian workwear, men have many trends to choose from to play up their own personality. Menswear trends of 2025 are all about mixing and matching and selecting an unconventional style to make all your own. Embrace the trends that you love and make them work for you.