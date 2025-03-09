Inside Bugatchi’s FW25 collection: Where elegance meets introspection

Table of Contents Table of Contents The complexities of the modern man The soul of fashion A symbol of rugged innovation

When perusing the brands and the shows of New York Fashion Week, I got the distinct pleasure of stepping into Bugatchi’s showroom on 57th Street to get a look at their new collection. And while the Bugatchi Fall and Winter 25 was a thing to behold, with stellar blazers, beautiful outerwear, and, of course, the best shirts on the market. However, there is more to a collection than just the aesthetic beauty. Lucky for me, I was able to get some understanding of the deeper meanings driving FW25 by sitting down with Creative Director Anthony Keegan.

The complexities of the modern man

Being a man is simplistic on the surface. There is a stoic straightforwardness presented to the world with a deep and profound identity underneath, meant to drive us. While much of the outside world wants us to keep that buried, Bugatchi’s new collection urges us to release it from its inner depths with style.

“For the Fall Winter 2025 menswear collection, I drew inspiration from the concept of the Romantic Intellectual—a theme that embodies both duality and profound depth,” says Keegan. “This collection is a celebration of the complexities of the modern man, where elegance meets introspection. The imagery of Paolo Roversi from the early 90s served as a springboard for our vision, his masterful play of light and shadow encapsulating the essence of desire and reflection. Each piece in this collection captures that same interplay, bringing together classic silhouettes with unexpected textures and color palettes. This season, we embrace the idea that sophistication doesn’t have to be silent; it can shout with confidence. I aimed to create a narrative that resonates with the soul—clothing that not only makes a statement but also invites you to explore the layers beneath. The result is a collection that is at once timeless and intricately contemporary, designed for the man who navigates the world with both style and intellect.”

The soul of fashion

Fashion is what you wear, and style is how you wear it. This is the basis of my philosophy toward men’s style and looking your best. You don’t need the most expensive or trendiest garments to stay in style. As a matter of fact, we work hard at The Manual to make sure you stay stylish no matter what your fashion or your style identity is. However, having great pieces helps, which is what Keegan and his group aspired to do.

“With our new Made in Italy elevation, we have dived deep into a world of authenticity, where the finest artisans bring their skills to life, transforming each thread into a masterpiece. Here, we embrace the Romantic Intellectual concept as a celebration of menswear that transcends the ordinary, evoking a sense of refined elegance that is both modern and timeless. Every detail is considered, every choice intentional. This collection is an invitation to appreciate the extraordinary craftsmanship that defines true luxury. It is about celebrating the journey from the workshop to the wearer, and in doing so, we capture what it truly means to dress with purpose, sophistication, and a profound respect for the artistry that underpins our craft.”

“Craftsmanship is not just an element of style; it is the soul of fashion,” Keegan continues. “In this collection, we sought to elevate every piece not merely through design but through an unwavering commitment to the art of making. Each garment embodies a story—a narrative stitched through our dedication to fabric, texture, and innovation.”

A symbol of rugged innovation

Versatility is the cornerstone of functional style. Anyone can take the looks from a maniquan home and attempt to recreate it. But the ability to integrate a garment into your wardrobe in many ways is the key to timeless and effortless style. In their new collection, Bugatchi takes the rugged aesthetic and integrates it into their looks to make being stylish easy for everyone.

“Layering is an art, and our latest sweaters make this process seamless and chic,” Keegan tells me. “The new styles we’ve introduced are not only versatile but also crafted with an attention to detail that elevates every ensemble. The beauty of these pieces is their ability to effortlessly transition from day to night, giving you a myriad of options to express your personal style. At the heart of our collection lies a spirit of elegant innovation. One standout piece that embodies this is our lightweight shearling, which I have always found to be a symbol of rugged sophistication. This season, we’ve embraced the essence of shearling while reimagining it in hybrid silhouettes alongside the classic biker jacket. It’s this juxtaposition that offers a fresh take, allowing you to infuse your wardrobe with a sense of effortless style.”