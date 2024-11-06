Discover your unique look

You may or may not believe this, but you are one of a kind. People may have told you that throughout your life, that you are special and unique. They may have said it in ways that didn’t sound genuine; maybe it sounded like they were offering platitudes to make you feel better. Or, you may be lucky enough to have grown up believing it. Either way, we are going to repeat it, and we’re going to be completely honest with you.

No one in this world is anything like you. You are the only version of yourself and entirely different from anyone else. That means you have different tastes and different preferences. You are a combination of experiences that make you truly all your own. That means finding your own personal style is a journey of discovery. Things that work for others, such as trends and fashion statements, may not work for you.

So, learning how to find your style is something no one can do for you. However, we can help you find it with just a few easy steps.

Find your comfort zone

Just like music and movies, men’s style has its own collection of genres. That means that you need to find out where you fit. That doesn’t mean you will box yourself into any one genre of style and never venture out. Quite the opposite, in fact. The journey through your own style is a long one, one that constantly develops. But every journey begins with step one—the origins of a quest. And for you, that means discovering what your genre is and where your comfort zone is.

We can start with casual. That is an umbrella term that encompasses many other subcategories. The casual breakdowns can look like this:

West Coast resort wear – surfer dudes, beach bums, or island guys. You love tank tops, shorts, and flip-flops. You’re most comfortable in something loose and fun.

Blue collar – This is the handyman look: jeans, cargo, flannels, and boots. Everything you like to wear is perfect for getting the job done.

Outdoor – Something made for movement. Sturdy, dependable, and weather-resistant, your wardrobe doesn’t fold to the environment.

Sporty – Whether you are always ready for a pick-up game or you simply love the feel of sweats and a jersey, you feel your best when you are dressed to jump on the court or the field.

Those are some ideas for casual style genres. There are also the more elevated style genres you can look into that will help you decide what you’re most comfortable with.

Dapper – This guy always wants to be the best dressed. You love the feel of a good suit and focus on quality. Looking good is step one to feeling good and being treated good.

Trendsetter – You are always up to date on trends. Bright colors, flashy patterns, whatever the people want to see, you are the one who provides it.

Smart casual – This one is between the previous two and the casual genres. While you like to stay casual and comfortable, you also love elevating everything a little.

Don’t just choose one of these and run with it. Where do you feel the most comfortable? Are you someone who values comfort over everything else? Then, the casual section is for you. Are you a man who loves to look good? Then, the elevated section is where you want to be.

Work within your lifestyle

Lifestyle is the number one thing to consider for your style journey. If you are a park ranger who spends most of your days in the woods wearing a uniform, then the elevated suit and tie look may not be one you value. However, outside of work, you could be a different you, and when you are not in a uniform, you may be dying to get into a suit or something much more elevated. It goes beyond your job, however. The region you call home will make a difference as well. If you are a Detroit native, you will want to invest in cold-weather clothing—thicker items appropriate for the changing seasons. If you are in Orange County (Florida or California, little difference), then you may not need to worry about cold weather.

Job, weather, and last but not least, your circle. Consider the people you surround yourself with. And the hobbies you engage in when you are around them. Do you play pick-up games? Go on hikes? Watch the game? There are dozens of things that can change your environment, but these are significant examples of things that can impact your wardrobe. At the end of the day, your lifestyle is going to determine the core of your wardrobe. Your environment will decide on coats, shoes, and layers. The things you do will decide on the type you invest in; functional for active lifestyles and fit/quality for the gentleman.

Identify your inspiration

We all have inspirations, whether we know it or not. Admit it or not. There are men we see on TV, in advertisements, and on the big screen who combine certain looks and the kind of energy viewers begin to love. If you are looking for inspiration, we can give you a few that almost always work for people.

David Beckham for the more well-rounded man who wants to mix function with fashion

James Bond for the upscale, high-quality gentleman

Indiana Jones for the more outdoorsy man

Tim Gunn for the flashy aura

Steve McQueen for the vintage masculine man

One of the most important things to remember when dealing with your inspiration is to emulate and not imitate. It is easy to think you can wear the same thing as one of the above inspirations and pull it off the same way. The truth is, we likely can’t. Instead, take the concepts of what they do to heart and apply them to the specific looks that work for you.

Collect your home brands

Finally, one step to finding your own personal style is to find the brands that best suit you and your lifestyle. They won’t have the exclusive rights to dressing and styling your look, but they are the origin point of your style and will be the basis for many of your ensembles. Here are a few ideas for your brands to stick to if you are just starting out and looking for places to get going:

West Coast resort wear – Dandy Del Mar is an excellent choice for the year because they do a great job finding that vintage look and mixing it with modern-day resort casual.

Blue collar – DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES will keep you looking and feeling good, even if it is made for everyday wear and good stuff in the “Get it Done” category

Outdoor – Aether found the perfect way to keep you warm on the mountain while maintaining your style as well.

Sporty – Avi is capitalizing on the red-hot pickleball trend, and their gear is top-notch athleisure.

Dapper – Tom Ford was chosen to outfit the dapperest of the dapper with James Bond; if it is good enough for 007, you can make that work.

Trendsetter – Ralph Lauren is the master of the trendsetter without going overboard. His is as good as the bar needs it handle it.

Smart casual – State & Liberty is the perfect way to stay comfortable without sacrificing your style. Stay dressed up without overdoing it (that concept is more of a feel).

These are not your only choices for brands to get you started, not by a long shot. Or even the only choices you have for categories to define your style. Maybe you are somewhere in between. Maybe you are something completely different. As you begin to explore your style and define it for yourself, don’t shy away from creating something completely unique and all your own.