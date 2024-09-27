 Skip to main content
DUER goes beyond denim with game changing fabric

Using a Nobel Proze-winning nanofiber to change flannel

By
Man wearing DUER performance flannel
We’re a fan of men’s style. We’re a fan of science. So when the two collide in stellar innovation, we can nerd out a little bit. DUER, an innovative denim company that we have spoken to before, found a way to catch our attention again with a scientific innovation in their new Performance Flannel that not only regulates your temperature and feels great, but uses an honest to God Nobel Prize-winning fiber to do so.

“Graphene caught our attention as a Nobel prize-winning nano-fiber with exceptional performance properties that don’t impact a fabric’s weight, breathability, or soft feel,” said Gary Lennett, CEO of DUER. “We’ve integrated graphene into our Performance Flannel to provide enhanced thermal regulation— keeping you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot. Added to that, it fights static and keeps clothing fresh longer, marking a significant step in the future of textiles.”

Using a Nobel Prize-winning fiber

Close up of Flannel
So…how does a fiber win a Nobel Prize? Well…it doesn’t really. In 2010, Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, Professors at University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, won the Nobel Prize in Physics when they extracted the thinnest form of graphite from the kind you find in pencils. Not only is it the thinnest, but it is the strongest.

In true tactile form, it was only a matter of time before the industry found a way to add it to your wardrobe. In the case of DUER, they are one of the first to use this unique fiber to their new Performance Flannel. Meaning you can now wear a Nobel Prize on your back.

