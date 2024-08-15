 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

From goldmines to sex appeal: The evolution of denim

Jeans journey from function to fashion

By
duer jeans and the history of denim june 24 gary headshot 2 colour
Courtesy of DUER

Denim is a staple in our wardrobes. From the guy building your house to the guy selling your house, the guy fixing the plumbing to the guy who owns the building it is in, every man wears denim. Jeans are one of the few items across menswear that span the gap between all demographics. Rich or poor, working stiff or executive weekend warrior, we all love a good pair of jeans. It is crazy to think that the pair of jeans you wear today traces its origins back to the Gold Rush and spent its first century planted firmly in the work world. A lot has changed since then, and there is a deep history. We couldn’t possibly pick through all of it, so we decided instead to reach out to a professional who has forgotten more about jeans than we will ever know. Founder of DUER, Gary Lenett, spent decades in the jeans industry with every top brand you have in your closet. Now, he spends his time developing jeans himself, looking for a better way. We got a chance to sit down with Gary to get his take on the legendary garment and its staying power.

Jeans have made massive changes in the last half-century. Here is a look at denim through the years and what we can expect in the future of its journey from the perspective of someone driving the bus himself.

Recommended Videos

Gold digging functionality

Man in denim jeans and jacket
KC Stone / The Manual

Anyone who has spent more than ten minutes in the menswear industry knows the story of Levi Strauss and his entrepreneurial innovation during the Gold Rush in the 1850s. While men searched for their fortune, Strauss made his own when he saw a pain point in their clothing. He pinpointed the need for more durable and rugged attire for digging for gold. And the jeans were born. They stayed largely the same until incredibly recently. Lenett remembers jeans from his childhood were alarmingly close to the ones Strauss invented a century before.

“When I was a young man, I would get my mom to buy me jeans,” Gary remembers. “I couldn’t wear them to school, and you certainly couldn’t wear them to work if you were working age. I would get my mom to buy me jeans and wash them at least eight times before I could even wear them. They were stiff as a board. You could literally stand them up because they had the original starch. They hadn’t changed since Levi Strauss invented them in the 1850s.”

Emergence of the bad boy

Man skateboarding
Brett Sayles / Pexels

Like any garment with staying power, there was a change. A large shift in the industry breathed new life into a classic. In the case of jeans, it came with a rebellious edge thanks to the likes of James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause or Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire. These iconic moments in time took the old jeans and brought them to a new generation of men who were ready in the 50s through the 70s to rebel against their society and change the world.

“Because they were restricted. Let’s call them the establishment…they said, ‘You can’t wear them to school,’ ‘You can’t wear them to work,’ you still can’t wear them on the golf course,” Lenett says with a hint of humorous frustration. “Because it was forbidden. What happens when things are forbidden? Youth. Youth love that. They can express themselves in ways people before them couldn’t. This is where we got these iconic images of James Dean, and others who stood for rebellious youth start wearing jeans.”

80s designers

group on the couch in the 80s
MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Of course, rebellion may be inherently on the opposite side of wealth, but that almost always gives way to capitalism. Flat caps were adopted by the fashion industry after they were forced on the working class in the UK. The peacoat was pulled from the Navy only to be worn in high fashion. The same process took place in the 1980s when high-end designers saw jeans as the next big thing, and they went from rebel wear to big-market fashion behemoths.

“The next huge change in my mind is another iconic image that gets conjured up, and that is Brooke Shields,” Lenett says. “The iconic advertising of Brooke Shields and Calvin Klien in the early 1980s. Up until that time, jeans were seen (both men’s and women’s) as not just casual but really casual. With them and other brands that copied them, jeans went from casual to casual elegance. Women started now going out to dinner and wearing an expensive pair of jeans.”

Performance and stretch

Men in jeans running in a field
Courtesy of DUER

Finally, we find ourselves in the midst of a massive shift in the fashion world. Thanks to an already casualization of society and the cherry on top of a pandemic keeping us indoors, we no longer want to wear anything but conveniently comfortable athleisure. Of course, that doesn’t mean we ditch the trusty jeans. No, instead, we look at companies like DUER to innovate and bring us back something we can use today. This brings us to the performance-based jeans and their addition to the gusset. The change makes their jeans the ones you can wear to do literally anything.

“I think that DUER wants to be the Levi’s of the 21st century, which is taking the iconic jeans and adding the performance element,” Lenett reveals. “I really do think it is about smart clothing. If it isn’t versatile, then it is not optimized.” He then dropped a bomb on what he thinks the next big innovation is in the jeans industry. “I listen to my customers and I solve pain points, and one I want to solve is using a thermometer to adjust the temperature in our house. I don’t know about you, but my wife and I are comfortable at different temperatures. That is a pain point that I believe fabric and wearable tech can solve. Hopefully, in my lifetime.”

Cooling jeans…sign us up.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Rothmans, NYC’s fashion staple, wants to find the next wave of designers, customers
Meet the brains behind a NYC staple
Rothmans Store Street

The New York City fashion scene is one of the most prominent in the world. The hubs around the world that have become safe havens for sartorial creators, designers, and lovers of every thread known to man are topped by England, Italy, and the Big Apple itself. With such a huge industry and every clothing brand under the sun looking to make its mark in Manhattan, it is rare to find one that made its name and then kept it for a century. Enter Rothmans. Founded on Bleeker Street in 1926, this family-owned retail store became one of the largest in the country without ever leaving the five boroughs. Today, it is run by Ken Giddon, grandson of the original Harry Rothman. We got the chance to sit down with him and his son, Will, the next generation, to discuss who they are and how they continue the legacy of one of NYC's most iconic brands.

"In 1985, I was planning on attending business school when my parents asked if I could go to NYC to close my grandfather’s failing business," Giddon says. "What had once been a thriving business was then reeling. So, I kind of stumbled into the retail world. Despite not having a background in fashion or being a New Yorker, I found myself drawn to the business. When I got the crazy idea to reopen Rothmans, I deferred business school and started a 9-month plan to build a new version of Rothmans. 4 years later, I was lucky enough to have my brother Jim join me, and that was a game changer. We leveraged relationships from our grandfather and learned as we went, but ultimately, it was our passion for solving problems and connecting with people that drove us to transform Rothmans into what it is today."
Becoming a NYC staple

Read more
If you’re a WWII history buff, you’ll love these field boots from Viberg
Viberg debuts authentic N-1 Field Boots
Viberg N1 Field Boots

If you consider yourself a history buff with your Netflix history full of World War II documentaries and "Band of Brothers" on repeat, then we've got your next shoe purchase from Viberg ready to go. But first, a little backstory. N-1 Field Shoes were often called "boondockers" which originated from the Tagalog word "bundok" meaning mountain. They became a crucial part of the American military uniform during World War II, and were specifically designed for the U.S. Navy.
N-1 Field Shoes: A history

The N-1 Field Shoes were exceptionally sturdy, made from steer hide suede, and hand treated with dubbin to give them water resistance and durability. They featured a rubber and cord sole that gave them excellent traction in various terrains and were extremely practical in harsh conditions, both combat and weather-wise. In the past, the soles were made from recycled car tires and surplus nylon, which was a strategy implemented to conserve resources during wartime material shortages. They remained popular after the war, and are highly sought after by collectors due to their historical significance.
Viberg N1 Field Boot

Read more
Experts selected these as the best spirits from Spring 2024
The John Barleycorn Awards Best of Spring 2024 results are in
Special Occasion Liquor

Spirits competitions are a mainstay of the industry, when professionals gather together to reach consensus on the best quality new releases. They can also be a great place to learn about new brands and to get a feeling for what spirits you might want to try at home, especially if you're shopping online and aren't able to taste samples in person. Recently, the John Barleycorn Awards announced its Best of Spring 2024 lineup, featuring the highest scoring entries from its competition.

Each high-scoring entry was blind tasted by a panel of professionals to select the best in each category. The awards have a focus on whiskey, with the following spirits selected as the best in their categories for Spring 2024:

Read more