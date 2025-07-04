 Skip to main content
A denim legacy built to serve: DEVIL-DOG Dungarees celebrates military heritage

DEVIL-DOG looks back to two and a half centuries of excellence

By
DEVIL DOG Dungarees dog tag
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

Twenty-five years ago, I joined the United States Army to serve. Well, part of it was to serve. There was also honoring my grandfather and doing all I could to make him proud. And the other part of it was not having a real path to college and just needing something to do. Two and a half decades later, the United States Army, United States Navy, and United States Marines celebrate their 250th birthdays. The three branches of the services have been involved in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War, as well as more recent conflicts like the Gulf War, Afghanistan War, and Iraq War. Without them, the world would look very different. With that in mind, it is hard to think of men’s style, but there are some definite connections.

Nearly three-quarters of the garments in your closet can be traced back to their origins in the military, and those who can’t end up with connections to it. DEVIL-DOG Dungarees is one of those brands that recognizes the excellence of the perfect pair of jeans and also pays homage to the excellence of the United States military that fought for the freedom for us to do what we love. I got a chance to sit down with DEVIL-DOG’s legacy owner, Jeff Rosenstock, to talk about celebrating the milestone this year.

More than looking back on 250 years

Man taking off his sunglasses
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

Two hundred fifty years is a long time for any organization. In that timeframe, things can go well, and things can go badly. You will have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. As someone who served, it was a reality we all faced every day in our own careers, highs and lows that reflected the organization we served. Honoring and celebrating those ups and downs is more than telling stories, shaking hands, and obligatory “Thanks for your service”s. It is doing your best to serve in your own way and to give back to those who have given everything. That is how DEVIL-DOG Dungarees celebrates this milestone.

“As the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the generations of service and sacrifice that have shaped this country,” Rosenstock says. “At DEVIL-DOG, we recently celebrated our own milestone, 75 years strong, and we’re proud to carry that tradition forward. One way we show our appreciation is by offering year-round discounts to military members, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals. We want to make sure our gratitude is felt, not just said. For us, honoring this milestone means more than looking back. It’s about showing up today for all everyday heroes. Whether through our partnerships, our products, or our community, we’re committed to making sure the legacy of service lives on.”

The spirit of a DEVIL-DOG and the connection to the military

Man in denim jacket and hat
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

When I was in the Army, a devil dog was the toughest among us. They were the cream of the crop, the leaders, the guys who always showed up. They were the first on the battlefield and the last to leave. They looked after their men and women and never once let those qualities slide. That is the spirit that Rosenstock and his DEVIL-DOGs embody as they approach men’s denim.

“The military has always shaped our identity in spirit, values, and purpose,” Rosenstock explains. “Working with military organizations gives us perspective on what real service, leadership, and resilience look like. That insight influences everything we do, from how we design our product to how we represent the brand. Through our social platforms and campaigns, we spotlight everyday heroes, from veterans and active-duty service members to first responders and hardworking tradesmen. To us, anyone who shows up with grit and integrity carries the spirit of a devil dog. Those are the people we make our jeans for, and those are the stories we’re proud to tell.”

Serving since WWI

Man leaning on bridge
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

All the great brands are legacies. They have been around, and they have proven themselves. The ones with true staying power always seem to be the ones we turn to when we need something specific. The story of DEVIL-DOG Dungarees begins long before the jeans. It begins where many of our stories of triumph and strength began, in the throes of The Great War, when the country (and the world at large) were thrust into a reality where everyone was tested. That is where the Rosenstock DEVIL-DOG spirit was born.

“Supporting the armed forces has always been part of who we are, not just as a brand but as a family. My grandfather, Louis Rosenstock, served in the U.S. Army during World War I. He started our family business in 1927, making quality jeans for hard-working Americans. Then, in 1948, a few years after World War II ended, he launched DEVIL-DOG Dungarees, named after the fierce nickname earned by the Marines in World War I. That name stood for strength, determination, and grit. When we relaunched the brand as a men’s lifestyle brand in 2019, we started a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project to honor that legacy and give back in a meaningful way. Since then, we’ve donated over $175,000 to help support veterans and their recovery. It’s our way of staying true to the values we were built on, not just by making dependable jeans, but by standing with those who serve.”

As you celebrate Independence Day with your family and friends, by all means, enjoy the fireworks and smash a few hot dogs, but try to give some time to those around you. Serve your circle the way those who came before you served theirs. And don’t forget your best pair of jeans; any service done is service deserving of being done stylishly.

