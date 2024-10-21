 Skip to main content
Style corner: How to wear black jeans

Mastering the men's style staple

By
how to wear black jeans man in and tee
Unsplash

Every man should have a good pair of jeans. They are his best friend, the one garment in his closet that will never let him down. When he is celebrating a victory, the jeans show off his best side at the party. They are in a comfort zone when he is down, keeping him safe and secure. For the same reason, every man must own a good pair of black jeans. They are a men’s staple and are good all year round for dressed-up moments or casual engagements. But having a good pair and knowing how to wear black jeans are very different situations. If you wear them right, they will never do you wrong. If you fumble the jean, they can be your worst enemy. So, like always, we here at The Manual have the answers for you on what to wear with black jeans to ensure you are always on the right side of style when you’re rocking black denim.

There are a few things you have to know first when it comes to black denim; here are some tips to lock into your memory before we dive into the right outfits:

  1. Fit is king. As always, you can put together the perfect outfit, but if the jeans are too baggy or tight, you will look outdated and out of style.
  2. Too much distressing is a killer. The truth about jeans, especially black jeans, is that they should fade into the rest of the outfit. Rarely are the jeans supposed to be the center point of an ensemble, and too much distressing or bejeweling will make you look tacky and overdone.
  3. Turn them inside out to keep the color—not when you wear them but when you wash them. Black jeans may not seem like it, but they must be washed inside out to keep that deep black, or they quickly become gray. When you wash them, turn them inside out to prolong their life.
What colors do I wear with black jeans?

Man in black jeans and tan shacket
The Manual

Here is the simple answer: yes. Almost any color can go with black jeans. They are a blank slate with your outfits since they are usually intended to fade into the background. However, there are some exceptions. Deep chocolate brown or dark navy are colors to avoid. If you want to wear brown, the trick is to go lighter with a tan (like in the photo above). The same can be said about blue. Bright blues will look great with black.

Here is a pro tip for the guy just starting with black jeans. If you want to wear a brighter color on top, like tan or white, try to match the shoes. If you wear dark on the bottom with dark shoes, a brighter color can make the look feel top-heavy. Balance it out with white sneakers or tan shoes if you want to dress it up.

What to wear with black jeans in the winter

Man in black jeans, sweater, and hat
Pixabay

Nothing looks better in the winter than a blackout ensemble. A black pair of jeans with black shoes, a black shirt of some kind, and a black hat is a great way to look dressed up without having to get dressed up. If you want to give the outfit some depth, throw on a black jacket or shacket (a shirt/jacket hybrid) to layer your outfit expertly. When you want to throw a pop of color to it, a pair of colored sneakers (basketball shoes look the best for some reason) will liven up the outfit.

Pro tip: Black leather adds some manliness to this look. Some rugged boots, bracelets, and a jacket instantly elevate this look from basic to elevated masculinity. If you want to stay casual, layer it over a solid hoodie to keep warm and approachable.

What to wear with black jeans in summer

Man in field with black jeans and white shirt
Pexels

This may be slightly surprising, but black jeans are a great look for summer. While many people will tell you to stay away from the color black altogether because it is hotter, black denim is great for summer looks. When you stay lighter everywhere else, these get an opportunity to shine. Lightweight cotton or linen shirts in lighter colors are key to rocking a great look with black jeans. One of our favorite looks that never goes out of style is black jeans with a white tee and white sneakers.

Pro tip: If you decide to go with the white tee and the white sneaker look, they must be both crisp and clean. Nothing kills a look more than scuffs, smudges, wrinkles, and stains. If you want to dress up a pair of black jeans in the summer, throw on some black chelseas and a button-up. Opt for a pair of black suede drivers if you want to keep it casual.

