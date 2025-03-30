 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Men’s spring style tips: The camp collar is the look of the spring

A classic shirt for impeccable spring style

By
Frank And Oak Cam Collar red
Frank And Oak

Spring is a time when men will start to adapt their wardrobes from the cold weather of the winter to the warm styles of the summer. Different shirts become staples as the seasons go, and some stand the test of time. The other day, I watched Thunderball for the 20th time (c’mon, when is it not a good time to watch James Bond???) and noticed our beloved spy wearing a striking blue short-sleeved button-up with a wide collar. That got my brain going, and I started looking into that type of shirt, called the camp collar (alternatively called the camp shirt, cabana shirt, or cabin shirt).

Of course, while Bond will always be my favorite example, I started seeing the camp collars everywhere once they were in my head. Tony Soprano wore them throughout The Sopranos, Sheriff Jim Hopper wore them in Stranger Things, and countless other examples popped up in my head as I thought about them. As I start considering men’s spring fashion of 2025, I can’t think of a better addition.

Recommended Videos

I reached out to Catherine Beauchamp, Head Designer at Frank And Oak, for a little insight into these shirts as they are a yearly bestseller for the brand.

What is it about a camp collar that has men getting them every season?

Frank And Oak Cam Collar striped multicolor shirt
Frank And Oak

No matter what kind of shows you watch, you can find these shirts everywhere. Magnum P.I. saw Tom Sellek sporting countless versions in his run. Patrick Swayze wore a collection of them in Dirty Dancing and Road House. While you can trace them back to the early days of the 20th century, Marlon Brando and James Dean brought the rebellious feel to them and endured them to the masses. Today, they continue to be a favorite and are jumping into my collection for spring style and summer looks. But what is it about them that made us men fall in love with them?

“A camp collar shirt is a classic summer style,” said Beauchamp. “It is a great alternative to a T-shirt for the guy looking for a more interesting and distinctive look. They are still more casual than a regular point collar shirt and have the advantage of allowing the wearer to be playful with bolder prints or colors.”

What should a man look for in a quality camp collar?

Frank And Oak Cam Collar striped shirt
Frank And Oak

While I watch James Bond and other heroes of my favorite shows and movies look amazing in these shirts, it is only natural that I start contemplating the ones I want to buy for myself this season. Of course, like any classic look, there are too many options to start adding to carts. So, I wanted to know what Beauchamp thinks makes up an excellent camp collar shirt and makes the Frank And Oak version a bestseller.

“The classic camp collar shirt is made out of a fluid fabric, and many brands tend to use synthetic or semi-synthetic fibers like polyester or rayon to achieve that look,” Beauchamp advised. “I suggest prioritizing natural fibers instead, like Tencel, Eco Vero, or linen; those have a natural breathability and a soft hand feel. This enhances comfort in hot summer weather and looks more elevated than a synthetic fabric.”

Styling tips for wearing this collar well

Frank And Oak Cam Collar striped blue shirt
Frank And Oak

Spring shirts for men may have a new favorite among the most stylish of us, but that doesn’t mean we should just be throwing them on all willy-nilly. Like any good style, there are dos and don’ts and ups and downs to consider when adopting these into our closets. For instance, with the breathable fabrics and the unstructured collars, these shirts aren’t ones to be worn under a sport coat or tucked into chinos for the office. Instead, these are much more appropriate for the casual backyard barbecue, the restful beach day, or the vacation fit.

“This season, I see them worn mostly open over a tank top paired with roomier pants or shorts,” Beauchamp said. “It is a great top to wear with the looser pant silhouettes that are popular now, and it gives a nice, relaxed, resort-inspired look (think all things The White Lotus!).”

Now that I have put the camp collar in your head, you will see them everywhere. Don’t fight it; start shopping for the ones that will fit your style and aesthetic and incorporate them into your warm weather looks to be the most stylish of your friend group. I can’t guarantee you will look like Sean Connery’s James Bond, but I can guarantee you will have unbeatable spring and summer style.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Bonobos is making your spring break easy with the Jetsetter
Laying at the crossroads of comfort and elegance
Bonobos Jetsetter blazer

It was 50 degrees in New York City this week, and if you are like most of us, you started to get really excited about the fact that the world is about to get a little brighter now that the cold weather is moving out and the warmer weather is moving back in. Of course, New Yorkers know not to get their hopes up because it will snow in April anyway. But that doesn't stop us from planning our Spring Break getaways and shopping for the clothing we'll wear when we hit the cruise ship or Caribbean destination. Elevated dinner dates or evening events are among the hardest things to pack for on those trips. You want to dress up, but packing your suit or tuxedo typically ends in a wrinkled disaster. However, the Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer is one of the key points of the brand's 2025 spring and summer collection, and it may be the answer you need.
The crossroad between comfort and elevation

Built like a blazer but comfortable like a cardigan, this jacket is all over the site's New Arrivals and has a pretty steady place in Bonobos's collection this season. Available in nine colors and 63 different sizes and fit combinations, this is the jacket you should think about if you are starting to plan your warm-weather getaways. No matter how optimistic they may seem at the moment.

Read more
Taylor Stitch ushers in spring with a collection with a workwear feel
Taylor Stitch is sick of the cold and is ready for the spring
Taylor Stitch sweater

Spring brings with it a whole new perspective on the world. The snow and ice melt away, leaving nature with a clean slate. The Earth begins to come alive again as the grass greens and the leaves return. Flowers bloom, and days get longer. Nothing beats the feeling of opening the window for the first time in months to the sounds of the world coming alive, and the feeling of crisp air. The mornings are still cool enough to need a light jacket, and the afternoons are warm enough to necessitate versatility in your wardrobe. Layering and the right fabrics are key to this time of year, and Taylor Stitch is taking a seemingly specific approach to the idea. The Taylor Stitch Coast & Country Spring collection is stocked with seasonally appropriate staples, with a lean towards workwear aesthetics.
Elevated style with workwear durability

The Long Haul Jacket in the organic selvedge is a workwear staple; there is no older example of a hardworking garment than a denim jacket on the ranch, and this is the perfect version for this year. Speaking of denim, the Milton Pullover is the most unique piece in the collection as it bridges the gap between a polo and a denim shirt. This may be the shirt of the Spring once it becomes available. The Shop Shirt is another classic workwear item and is made even more reminiscent of the early days of the shop shirt with a turn-of-the-century railroad stripe. Take these workwear staples and combine them with shorts, polos, and twill blazers and you have a Spring collection that is built to go wherever you go.
Taylor Stitch Coast & Country

Read more
New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection
comfort glamour elevated for the lodge
HOLD NYC Hero

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men's Day.
Bringing glamour to the mountain

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men's Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn't expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.

Read more