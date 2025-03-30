Men’s spring style tips: The camp collar is the look of the spring

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is it about a camp collar that has men getting them every season? What should a man look for in a quality camp collar? Styling tips for wearing this collar well

Spring is a time when men will start to adapt their wardrobes from the cold weather of the winter to the warm styles of the summer. Different shirts become staples as the seasons go, and some stand the test of time. The other day, I watched Thunderball for the 20th time (c’mon, when is it not a good time to watch James Bond???) and noticed our beloved spy wearing a striking blue short-sleeved button-up with a wide collar. That got my brain going, and I started looking into that type of shirt, called the camp collar (alternatively called the camp shirt, cabana shirt, or cabin shirt).

Of course, while Bond will always be my favorite example, I started seeing the camp collars everywhere once they were in my head. Tony Soprano wore them throughout The Sopranos, Sheriff Jim Hopper wore them in Stranger Things, and countless other examples popped up in my head as I thought about them. As I start considering men’s spring fashion of 2025, I can’t think of a better addition.

I reached out to Catherine Beauchamp, Head Designer at Frank And Oak, for a little insight into these shirts as they are a yearly bestseller for the brand.

What is it about a camp collar that has men getting them every season?

No matter what kind of shows you watch, you can find these shirts everywhere. Magnum P.I. saw Tom Sellek sporting countless versions in his run. Patrick Swayze wore a collection of them in Dirty Dancing and Road House. While you can trace them back to the early days of the 20th century, Marlon Brando and James Dean brought the rebellious feel to them and endured them to the masses. Today, they continue to be a favorite and are jumping into my collection for spring style and summer looks. But what is it about them that made us men fall in love with them?

“A camp collar shirt is a classic summer style,” said Beauchamp. “It is a great alternative to a T-shirt for the guy looking for a more interesting and distinctive look. They are still more casual than a regular point collar shirt and have the advantage of allowing the wearer to be playful with bolder prints or colors.”

What should a man look for in a quality camp collar?

While I watch James Bond and other heroes of my favorite shows and movies look amazing in these shirts, it is only natural that I start contemplating the ones I want to buy for myself this season. Of course, like any classic look, there are too many options to start adding to carts. So, I wanted to know what Beauchamp thinks makes up an excellent camp collar shirt and makes the Frank And Oak version a bestseller.

“The classic camp collar shirt is made out of a fluid fabric, and many brands tend to use synthetic or semi-synthetic fibers like polyester or rayon to achieve that look,” Beauchamp advised. “I suggest prioritizing natural fibers instead, like Tencel, Eco Vero, or linen; those have a natural breathability and a soft hand feel. This enhances comfort in hot summer weather and looks more elevated than a synthetic fabric.”

Styling tips for wearing this collar well

Spring shirts for men may have a new favorite among the most stylish of us, but that doesn’t mean we should just be throwing them on all willy-nilly. Like any good style, there are dos and don’ts and ups and downs to consider when adopting these into our closets. For instance, with the breathable fabrics and the unstructured collars, these shirts aren’t ones to be worn under a sport coat or tucked into chinos for the office. Instead, these are much more appropriate for the casual backyard barbecue, the restful beach day, or the vacation fit.

“This season, I see them worn mostly open over a tank top paired with roomier pants or shorts,” Beauchamp said. “It is a great top to wear with the looser pant silhouettes that are popular now, and it gives a nice, relaxed, resort-inspired look (think all things The White Lotus!).”

Now that I have put the camp collar in your head, you will see them everywhere. Don’t fight it; start shopping for the ones that will fit your style and aesthetic and incorporate them into your warm weather looks to be the most stylish of your friend group. I can’t guarantee you will look like Sean Connery’s James Bond, but I can guarantee you will have unbeatable spring and summer style.