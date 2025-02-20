 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Amazon and MGM have gained creative control of the James Bond franchise

The news comes as speculation continues to mount over who will take over the role.

By
James Bond in a Tom Ford Suit
MGM

The James Bond franchise is the longest-running in the history of movies, and for the first time in that history, the franchise is under new creative control. According to reporting in The Hollywood Reporter,  Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have been in control of the franchise, have ceded creative control to Amazon and MGM Studios. That means that Amazon will now have creative control over the venerated franchise.

“We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The news of the creative transfer comes as speculation has continued to ramp up about who might play the role next following Daniel Craig’s final entry as the character in 2021.

Related

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects,” Broccoli added.

This means that the future of Bond could be very different from its past, although Amazon has not announced any plans for what will come next. All we know for sure is that, for the first time in this franchise’s venerated history, it’s under new ownership.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Daisy Ridley’s latest project is an action movie from a ‘James Bond’ director
Ridley is also set to come back to the role of Rey in Star Wars
Daisy Ridley in The Force Awakens

It's been almost a decade since Daisy Ridley almost shot out of a cannon as the star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since that sequel trilogy ended, Ridley has starred in projects of various sizes and has occasionally struggled to break out of the box that being in movies as large as those can put you in.

Now, Variety is reporting that Ridley is set to star in Dedication from director Martin Campbell. The two have previously worked together on Cleaner, and Campbell is also known for directing Goldeneye, Casino Royale, and The Green Lantern.

Read more
This hugely popular horror franchise will be back for a third installment
We don't know yet when the movie will be released or what it's about.
Isabelle-Fuhrman-in-Orphan-First-Kill

The Orphan franchise has not saturated the market with new installments, but Variety is reporting that a third chapter is now in the works. Isabelle Fuhrman, who plays Esther in the franchise, , is set to return for the new installment, which does not have a title or plot description yet. Orphan: First Kill detailed Esther's origin, and First Kill's director William Brant Bell will return for the third installment and is one of the best horror movies of recent year.

The franchise focuses on Leena Klammer, an older woman who has a unique disorder that makes her appear to be a young girl. The first film follows a married couple who are struggling to have children, and adopt Esther, believing her to be a child. When Esther's plan to destroy their family goes awry, she has to improvise.

Read more
A ‘Jack Ryan’ movie is in the works at Amazon and is set to star John Krasinski
The movie is capitalizing on one of the most popular shows in Amazon's catalog.
John Krasinski in Jack Ryan

Hollywood has been attempting to adapt Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan character to screens of various sizes for decades. While some of those adaptations have been more successful than others, Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime Video's series that moves the CIA analyst into the present day, has been a consistent hint for the streaming service, and was one of the first series they debuted.

Now, Variety is reporting that the studio is working on a film adaptation that will bring back star John Krasinski, as well as Wendell Pierce, who also played a central role in the series. Michael Kelly is currently in negotiation to reprise his role. Andrew Bernstein, who was an executive producer on the show's second season and also directed it, will direct the film from a script written by Aaron Rabin, who served as a writer on the show's fourth season.

Read more