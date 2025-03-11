James Cameron’s wife wept for four hours after watching ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Few directors have proven their haters wrong in quite the way that James Cameron has. Every time someone doubts him, he manages to prove them wrong, and the Avatar films have been no exception. Fire and Ash, the third film in the franchise, is set to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Cameron is now teasing that this may be the most emotional chapter yet.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end—she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd,” Cameron explained. “She bawled for four hours.”

Cameron added that, even though he was looking for feedback, he wasn’t able to get anything concrete out of her.

“She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time,’” he said.

Of course, the reaction of a director’s wife to his movie might not be any indication of its overall quality. Cameron seems confident that his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, is a good barometer for how a general audience might react.

“She’s a pretty good bellwether,” he noted. “She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it.”

Doubting Cameron at this point is a fool’s errand, but we’ll only know for sure just how emotional Fire & Ash makes the rest of us when the movie hits theaters this winter.