Apple TV+ is releasing a Bono documentary that you can watch on the Vision Pro

You could already use the Vision Pro to watch some short-form content on Apple TV+

A logo for Apple's Bono documentary.
If you’ve ever wanted to have a totally immersive experience with the lead singer of U2, then you’re in luck. Apple TV+ has announced that it will be releasing Bono: Stories of Surrender on May 30, and that it will be the first full-length feature film that you can watch in an immersive, 3D format on the Apple Vision Pro.

This documentary contains footage from Bono’s 2022 stage show, which was inspired by his book Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Apple describes Stories of Surrender as a “bold and lyrical visual exploration of Bono’s one-man show.” The doc will apparently mix together Bono’s personal story with performances from the concert, which includes some of U2’s most iconic hits.

While we don’t know exactly what the 3D elements will look like, it seems the doc will include optional immersive elements that will make the story even richer. To consume it that way, though, you’ll need to own an Apple Vision Pro. The documentary will also be available in a more normal 2D format for all Apple TV+ subscribers.

This new Bono documentary deepens the already close relationship that U2 has with Apple. Who could forget the infamous incident when everyone got a U2 album on their phone for free, automatically, whether they wanted it or not.

Thankfully, this documentary is less invasive, and also extends Apple’s recent streak of making documentaries about famous musicians. This Bono doc will join similar films about Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Velvet Underground, and should be a welcome addition to Apple’s growing library of original stuff.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
