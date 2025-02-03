The White Lotus season 4: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents What will The White Lotus season 4 be about? What actors will appear in The White Lotus season 4? When will The White Lotus season 4 come out?

The White Lotus is one of HBO’s grandest success stories of the 2020s. Originating as a miniseries that aired in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and transported viewers to a tropical resort in Hawaii during a time when everyone in real life was quarantined at home, creator Mike White’s gripping satire of miserable people burying themselves deeper in despair is now about to begin its third season on February 16. Nominated for 23 Emmys across its first two seasons, The White Lotus is one of the most acclaimed dramas of the decade.

Fans of the dark comedy don’t even have to wait for the third season to premiere to be assured that they will live vicariously through the wealthy vacation guests a fourth time. The White Lotus has officially been renewed by HBO for a fourth season. This is everything we know about The White Lotus season 4 at this time, including a possible release date, a setting for the season, potential actors, and even storylines for the season.

What will The White Lotus season 4 be about?

Seeing as we don’t even know what The White Lotus season 3 is about yet, there is no information on The White Lotus season 4. The only thing we can assume about the plot and characters of the season is that it will take place at another White Lotus resort in a brand-new vacation location. The first season took place in Hawaii, the second season took place in Italy, and the yet-to-air third season will be set in Thailand.

Creator Mike White doesn’t like to use the same settings over again, as the location of the hotel and resort plays a big part in making each season feel unique in the anthology. It has been rumored that the season would take place in Oceania, South America, or Africa. These are purely speculative suggestions and they also don’t narrow down specific countries the season would take place in. I could easily see Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Egypt, or another iconic African or South American country getting the spotlight in the fourth season.

Another interesting angle the writers could go with is a traditional European landmark country such as France, England, Spain, or Germany. The creators would have to be careful to differentiate the season from the feel of season 2 which took place in the Sicily region of Italy, but these countries all have vastly different histories and cultural touchstones than Italy so it wouldn’t be too difficult to craft a novel storyline in these settings.

What actors will appear in The White Lotus season 4?

There is no information available at this time about what actors will appear in The White Lotus season 4. Seeing as the series is an anthology that takes place in a new location with new characters every season, we can assume there will be very few, if any, returning actors from the previous three seasons. Actors who have returned for a second stay at the resort include Jennifer Coolidge in seasons 1 and 2 of the show, Jon Gries appeared in the first and second seasons as well and many fans are hoping he’ll factor into the third season as his character’s arc wasn’t resolved. Natasha Rothwell will return in season 3 after becoming a fan favorite in the first season. She’ll once again play the stressed yet optimistic hotel worker Belinda.

As The White Lotus continues to grow in popularity with each new season, acclaimed actors and actresses will want to appear in the drama series. Emmy-nominated actor Walton Goggins is set to be one of the stars of the third season. Former star of The Sopranos Michael Imperioli appeared in the second season as did Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. The White Lotus does a good job of not casting people who are so famous that their name overshadows the plot lines of the season. They choose veteran actors with a lot of talent who can easily blend in with the rest of the cast.

When will The White Lotus season 4 come out?

There is no release date set for The White Lotus season 4. Elle reported that production on the fourth season would begin in 2026, but this is not an official schedule notice. If the show does indeed begin filming in 2026 for season 4, fans can expect the season to come out in 2027. Again, this is all educated speculation based on how long production typically lasts for a show like this and past schedule announcements on HBO. There was only one year between the first and second seasons of the show. There was a three-year gap between seasons two and three that was exacerbated by the Hollywood strikes of 2023. Fans can expect that the fourth season will air concurrently on HBO and Max, and there would be a weekly release schedule for the season instead of a complete season drop.