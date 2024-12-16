 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘The White Lotus’ gets a season 3 trailer and release date

The show will follow a group of guests at an exlusive Thailand resort over the course of a week

By
The cast of The White Lotus season 3
HBO

Get ready to take another trip. The White Lotus has debuted a new trailer for its third season and also offered up a release date. The new season will premiere on Feb. 16, and the trailer gives us our first glimpse at the group of guests who will be staying at a resort in Thailand.

According to the logline for the upcoming season, the show’s third season follows a group of tourists at a high-end Thai resort over the course of a single week. If the template from previous seasons continues, the show will also include at least one dead body.

Recommended Videos

The trailer gives us a look at this season’s Thailand setting, a departure from Hawaii and Italy, where seasons 1 and 2 were set. It also gives us a look at the star-studded cast that’s been assembled for the new season, which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Mike White said that the show’s third season was “supersized.”

Related

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season,” he said.

While the exact details of the third season are still being kept under wraps, fans are hopeful that the show will live up to the success of its first two installments.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series
The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as "a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Read more
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is basically ‘eight movies’ according to one of the stars
The show's fifth season still doesn't have a definitive return date yet.
The logo for Stranger Things season 5.

Stranger Things is set to conclude with its fifth and final season almost a full decade after the first season premiered. One of the reasons for the wait ahead of season 5, though, is apparently that the eight episodes in the fifth season are incredibly long.

Maya Hawke, who joined the show as Robin Buckley in its third season, recently appeared on Podcrushed to discuss the upcoming season, and particularly how long it took to make.

Read more
Seth Rogen takes on Hollywood in Apple TV+’s The Studio: Everything you need to know
Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, and others will accompany Seth Rogen
seth rogen apple tv plus show the studio key art cropped

Seth Rogen has been one of the world's most famous and popular comedic actors going back almost 20 years. From collaborations with James Franco to his superhero renaissance in recent years, Rogen finds ways to change up his schtick while remaining culturally relevant with a firm understanding of the contemporary pulse of funny. While his humor may not be for everyone, it's unlikely you haven't at least seen one movie or show in which Rogen has featured.

His latest effort, The Studio, is coming to Apple TV+ in 2025 and features a slew of celebrity cameos and guest appearances. The Apple TV+ press site gives a good synopsis of what's to come. "In 'The Studio,' Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

Read more