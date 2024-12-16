‘The White Lotus’ gets a season 3 trailer and release date

Get ready to take another trip. The White Lotus has debuted a new trailer for its third season and also offered up a release date. The new season will premiere on Feb. 16, and the trailer gives us our first glimpse at the group of guests who will be staying at a resort in Thailand.

According to the logline for the upcoming season, the show’s third season follows a group of tourists at a high-end Thai resort over the course of a single week. If the template from previous seasons continues, the show will also include at least one dead body.

The trailer gives us a look at this season’s Thailand setting, a departure from Hawaii and Italy, where seasons 1 and 2 were set. It also gives us a look at the star-studded cast that’s been assembled for the new season, which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Mike White said that the show’s third season was “supersized.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season,” he said.

While the exact details of the third season are still being kept under wraps, fans are hopeful that the show will live up to the success of its first two installments.