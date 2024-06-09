 Skip to main content
The White Lotus season 3: Everything we know

Get up to date on everything we know about The White Lotus season 3.

By
The cast of The White Lotus season 1.
HBO

When the first season of The White Lotus premiered in 2021, few could have suspected that it would become one of the best shows on HBO and Max. Even series creator Mike White considered The White Lotus to be a six-episode one-off story. But viewer response to this black comedy miniseries was so strong that White and HBO realized that they had a hit on their hands. That’s why the series was quickly renewed, and it premiered on HBO and Max in 2022 just a little over a year after the first season.

The White Lotus season 3 was confirmed in November 2022, but unfortunately, the hiatus between seasons is going to be over two years. Each of the first two seasons featured an almost completely different cast of characters, although Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprised their characters in season 2 to establish some connections with the previous season. There aren’t currently a lot of details known about the third season. Regardless, we’re sharing everything we know about The White Lotus season 3, which includes most of the cast, the theme and setting, as well as when fans can expect the show to return.

Who’s starring in The White Lotus season 3?

Walton Goggins in Justified: City Primeval.
FX

The majority of the cast for The White Lotus season 3 has already been announced. So far, the only confirmed cast member from a previous season is Natasha Rothwell, who will reprise her season 1 role as Belinda Lindsey. The rest of the cast will be playing all-new characters, which have not yet been revealed. A complete list of the season 3 newcomers in alphabetical order is below.

  • Leslie Bibb
  • Carrie Coon
  • Nicholas Duvernay
  • Arnas Fedaravičius
  • Christian Friedel
  • Walton Goggins
  • Scott Glenn
  • Dom Hetrakul
  • Sarah Catherine Hook
  • Jason Isaacs
  • Julian Kostov
  • Charlotte Le Bon
  • Lalisa Manobal
  • Michelle Monaghan
  • Sam Nivola
  • Morgana O’Reilly
  • Lek Patravadi
  • Shalini Peiris
  • Parker Posey
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger
  • Tayme Thapthimthong
  • Aimee Lou Wood

Where is The White Lotus season 3 set?

Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus.
HBO

One of the central aspects of the show is that The White Lotus is a hotel chain that has locations all over the world. The first season was set in Maui, while the second season took place in Sicily. The upcoming third season is going to be at a White Lotus hotel resort in Thailand.

What is The White Lotus season 3 about?

Sydney Sweeny and Brittany O'Grady in The White Lotus.
HBO

If the third season is anything like the first two, The White Lotus will continue to explore the lives of various vacationers and hotel staff members from all walks of life as they intermingle with each other’s stories. It’s also a safe bet that there will be another murder or two. But in a clip from HBO, via Variety, White suggested that season 3 will have a more spiritual theme than the first two seasons.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” explained White. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

When will The White Lotus season 3 premiere?

The cast of The White Lotus.
HBO

HBO hasn’t set an official premiere date for The White Lotus season 3. However, the series is expected to return in 2025.

