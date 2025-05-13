Style corner: Public Rec teaches us how to wear joggers

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are joggers lounge pants or elevated pants How do you buy the right pair of joggers The enduring style of the jogger

Since about the middle of the 2010s, the world had started to become a little more casual, it seemed, by the day. Guys would ditch the suit at work for something closer to the business casual wardrobe. They would get rid of the dress shirt and wear a polo. They ditched their dress pants for dark denim. It seemed we got closer and closer to wearing sweatpants to work. Luckily for us, joggers hit the market and became a sensation overnight. Everywhere you turned, there was a pair of joggers. Some guys wore them to the gym and nothing more, a replacement for their sweatpants. Other guys throw them on with an elevated tee, making them a replacement for denim in their streetwear wardrobe. And even still, other guys wore them in place of chinos at work.

Somewhere in the void between sweatpants and chinos lies joggers. And while this enduring style of pants doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, the knowledge of how to style joggers men need to know is getting lost. We reached out to one of the best in the business when it comes to joggers. Public Rec’s senior marketing manager, Madison Bonaroti, gave us some insight.

Recommended Videos

Are joggers lounge pants or elevated pants

Joggers are a bit of a divisive type of pants in some style areas. While there are purists (I am guilty of being one of them) who believe joggers are meant for the gym, there are others who feel they are elevated enough to wear around town and even on a first date. At the end of the day, fashion is what you wear, and style is how you wear it, right? So maybe it comes down to how you style them. Bonaroti believes Public Rec’s are versatile enough for both.

The Gamechanger Joggers are both, they can easily be dressed up with a nice clean top and more sophisticated shoes, or you can throw on a T-shirt and sneakers and head to the gym in them.

Style is a bit of a Rorschach test. If you don’t like a style, then it can be easy to dismiss it as something that should be worn a certain way and nothing else. There was a time when we purists didn’t like it when guys stepped out in denim and a blazer. A blazer was meant to dress down a pair of slacks, not dress up denim. But now, few looks are better than dark denim and a blazer. So if you do it right, like Bonaroti suggests, joggers can be elevated.

The idea behind all our pants is that they can be elevated however the consumer chooses to do so. In short, the Gamechanger fabric is a level up from your everyday sweatpants, it offers a cozy, soft, stretch sweats material, while maintaining a nice look. The jogger specifically is a couch comfortable pant that has an elevated sneaky style, so you can wear them to the gym or the airport, and no judgment will be sent your way. The Gamechanger fabric is crafted from 85% nylon and 15% spandex, which allows for a four-way stretch feel and highly breathable pants.

How do you buy the right pair of joggers

The second question guys will always ask after learning how to wear a new style of pants is: What do I look for when buying them? It is a great question, and every pair of joggers from every brand will offer different perks and have different setbacks. Public Rec’s, for instance, lean into the elevated idea of joggers with a unique sizing approach from the rest of the market.

When it comes to buying the right joggers, we have carefully designed a pant that is meant to fit everyone, unlike most joggers on the market that come in S, M, L etc., we understood that sizing like that does not accommodate everyone. So, we decided to offer length and inseam sizing, so that our joggers are the perfect length and height for all our customers.

When it comes to buying a new pair of pants, it has less to do with the quality or the price than it does with the fit. You could buy the best pants on the market, but if they don’t fit well, they will look rough. You can buy the worst pants on the market, and if you fit them right, they can be passable as something far exceeding their cost. The point is to get something that fits well, and you will always look stylish in or out of the house.

We firmly believe that when your joggers are the perfect size on you, it offers a more elevated look, and the opportunity for you to take them into an office setting without turning heads.

The enduring style of the jogger

What is it about the jogger we love so much? Is it that we are just sick of dressing up as a society? Have we fully embraced athleisure? What has caused us to adopt the bridge pants from sweats to chinos with such a focused dedication that they have entirely changed the pants landscape?

The jogger is an undying style, due to its functionality and comfort fit, and style versatility, alongside these trends of a more athleisure work/life balance lifestyle and mindset. Our Gamechanger jogger offers each consumer the opportunity to transform it into their perfect lifestyle, whatever that may be, the jogger is there with you, so you never have to change literally and figuratively, Public Rec offers you clothes for every activity and every lifestyle.

Maybe that is what it is, lifestyle. We are becoming a rapidly more minimalistic society. Everywhere you turn, people are adopting van life. Capsule wardrobes are all the rage as it becomes easier and easier to find one pair of pants that fits anything we could need. Joggers became those pants as they bridged the gap between dress codes. From leisure wear and gym wear to streetwear and business casual, it seems that the joggers’ versatility in being worn virtually anywhere is the reason they’re sticking around.