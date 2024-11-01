 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Style corner: How to wear a blazer with jeans

The best smart casual trick in your closet

By
Man in gray tweed and jeans
The Manual

Dress codes are the bane of our existence. So many of them are vague and indecipherable to the everyday man. But there are tricks you can implement into your wardrobe that will give you versatility and help you navigate the world of dress codes. One of the greatest tricks you can learn is to wear a blazer or sports coat with a good pair of jeans. Adding a sports coat will elevate your denim look and take you from casual to smart casual.

Swapping denim out for your dress pants with your sports coat will take you from business professional to smart casual. The combination of a blazer and jeans will be your number one trick in your wardrobe if you do it right. And here at The Manual, we are all about helping you do it right.

Recommended Videos

Wear it with a collared shirt

Man in hat, sportcoat, and blazer
The Manual

The first step to wearing a blazer with jeans is to get the right version of both. To keep it simple, dark dress denim is the go-to. This look aims to keep everything as elevated and elegant as possible. So keep the denim dark and less casual. As for the jacket, you can get away with almost any of the kinds of blazers or sports coats that are in your closet. If they are structured, then feel free to have fun. If they are unstructured, keep in mind those are more casual.

As for the shirt, the most obvious option is to go with the collared shirt. The dress shirt is the best way to keep the entire look elevated. A crisp dress shirt tucked into dark dress denim is a great base to pair with a blazer. Opting for a pattern is the best way to keep the shirt from looking too dressed up. Another option you can go with to keep this look more casual is to go with a polo. The polo will look more put together if it has a stiff dress collar, but the right combination will always look great.

Wear it with a sweater

Man in blazer and jeans
The Manual

When you are wearing a blazer with denim, you are either dressing up the denim or dressing down the jacket. Whichever way you are looking to lean toward, the shirt will make all the difference. If you are wearing a dress shirt, then you are leaning toward dressing everything down with denim. If you are wearing a polo, you are leaning in the other direction and dressing down the jacket. There are different ways to dress the jacket look down, and that is with the fitting sweater. Here is a great way to accomplish that feat.

  • Wear it with a crew neck sweater. The crew neck sweater is the most casual of the options, making the look an elevated version of casual. A crew neck is best when paired with tweed or herringbone, the more casual or “country” element.
  • Wear it with a v-neck sweater. The v-neck sweater is the dressiest option in this look. While the sweater itself isn’t dressier than the crew neck, its structure makes it only appropriate if you wear a dress shirt underneath it. Depending on how deep the v is, it can show way too much chest, ruining the elevation of the look.
  • Wear it with a turtleneck. This is the best combination of the two above options. It can look dressy with a double-breasted jacket, or it can look casual with a tweed or herringbone. If you are starting out with this trick, be careful not to adopt the Ron Burgundy look.

Wear it with a tee

dress denim edit
The Manual

Finally, we come to the boldest look paired with jeans and a blazer. It is the boldest because the point of the blazer is to elevate a look, and the tee is the most casual shirt that you have in the wardrobe. Of course, there is a right way and a wrong way to do this, and we will do our best to help you nail the look. Here are a few tips to keep it looking great:

  • Opt for high-quality tees. The worst thing you can do is wear a thin and cheap t-shirt, which keeps the entire look casual. Using a thicker, high-quality tee elevates the entire look.
  • Basic, solid colors work best. While we can admit that bright colors are a fun look sometimes if you want to wear a blazer with jeans in an elevated way, stick to a darker dress tee. Black, navy, or charcoal will be the best choices.
  • A v-neck tee looks more modern. A crew neck tee can look more like an undershirt than an elevated layer. A v-neck gives the look of a designer tee that is at home under a blazer.

Wearing a blazer with jeans is one of the most versatile looks you can utilize in your wardrobe. Whether it is a casual Friday at work or a first date, this is the look to go for.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Style corner: How to wear brown pants
Elevate your boring brown pants to stylish
Man on a dock in a coat

Fall is the introduction of a blast of colors into the world. The green outdoors becomes a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, yellows, and browns. Your wardrobe may be going the other way at times when you lose the bright hues of the summertime wardrobe to substitute the fall browns, grays, and blues. In particular, you may have found that your pant wardrobe is full of brown pants.

Whether they are wool, cotton, flannel, fleece lined, or corduroy, brown seems to be the color that is always on display during this time of year. While they may be in style, knowing how to wear brown pants is the best way to keep them from feeling stale and boring. Here is all you need to know to keep your brown pants (lighter beiges all the way to darker chocolates) stylish this fall.
Wear neutrals and earth tones

Read more
How to dry clean clothes: Everything you must know
Skip the extra trip to the dry cleaner
Man doing laundry

We have all been there. We buy something we are extremely excited to wear. We put together a stellar outfit. We are the talk of the event because of our sartorial genius. Then the unthinkable happens, like a real-life Brawny advertisement; we watch in slow motion as something spills all over our new garment and ruins our night. Or, at least, we thought it ruined our night.

It is about to get much worse. We strip ourselves of the garment and look to the care tag to find those dreaded words: "Dry clean only." Every man should know how to get clothes dry cleaned, but isn't it a huge pain in the rear? There are a few things you can try at home before you head to the dry cleaner.
What exactly is dry cleaning?

Read more
What to wear to a rehearsal dinner: The perfect attire for men
Look great without stealing the groom's thunder
Group of people sitting around a table in an outdoor space

The rehearsal dinner may seem like a casual thing to attend the day before your friend, brother, etc.'s big day. But there is a lot more that goes into this day. It's the first time they will see what kind of wedding guest you will be. Are you the guy who will show up and ruin the day of photos? Are you the guy about to stand out, not in a good way? Your behavior is also being scrutinized.

We all have that one friend we love, as long as he's nowhere near our family. You don't want to be the embarrassing guy everyone worries about who made your friends decide against the open bar. The behavior we can't help with, maybe see a counselor. But the rehearsal dinner attire is where we can help. We can help you make a great first impression so they may feel they don't need to worry about you. It gives you a little more leeway to act a fool, in any case.
Get the info

Read more