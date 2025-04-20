 Skip to main content
Bonobos offers three new options for springtime office style

Choose between two fabrics and three looks from Bonobos to go with the warm weather

By
Bonobos Cotton Suit
Bonobos

As the weather starts to warm up in the spring, your wardrobe needs a bit of a refresh so that you can navigate the office and nightcap get-togethers without dying of heatstroke. Updating your wardrobe for the spring and summer months is as simple as focusing on light and breathable fabrics and brighter colors. Of course, as easy as that sounds, it can get overwhelming with all of the options you have on the market. Natural fibers, like linen and cotton, narrow the search field, and colors like white, beige, and pastels narrow it even further. However, the easiest way is to find a brand that puts it all together for you. Bonobos Springtime office wear gives you three different looks and two different fabrics to update your wardrobe for spring and summer 2025.

All your springtime wardrobe in one place

Bonobos Montauk Blazer
Bonobos

The first look Bonobos offers is their Jetsetter Italian Linen Suit. While the linen version of the Jetsetter isn’t new, they now come in a gorgeous brown houndstooth and a berry, which is going to be your go-to for wedding season. The second look is to opt for the cotton version of the Jetsetter, which tops springtime office wear in cornstalk (a classic tan that will stand out in the boardroom) or in ice melt, a light color that appears white but has a hint of blue in it. Finally, the newcomer to the lineup is the Montauk Blazer. Constructed from both fabrics (60% linen and 40% cotton) and available in white or sea blue, this is perfect for pairing with chinos or jeans on casual Fridays or for happy hour looks throughout the warmer weather.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
