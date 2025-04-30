 Skip to main content
New Noctograph by Massena LAB and Raúl Pagès blends classic and modern style

Noctograph by Massena LAB and Raúl Pagès
Massena LAB joins hands with Raúl Pagès once more on a new masterpiece. They worked on other models in the past (Absinthe and Magraph), and the latest, Noctograph, is an extension of that. While a few components were passed down from previous generations, the two reimagined the front face to make the new watch stylish.

Massena LAB is quite popular for creative designs, cleverly implemented to spice up different models. Raul Pages, on the other hand, is a talented watchmaker who is quite popular for his minimalist style, often accentuated by a retro aesthetic. This new addition bridges two worlds with a blue dial with different shades(dark and light hues), creating a beautiful interplay of light and shadows. The Noctograph also features a signature that reads this—Massena.

Even though the watch looks remarkable with the dark blue hue, the partnership takes the aesthetics to the next level with the chapter ring, which is highlighted by dark rail marks. As a model that’s reminiscent of the retro style, it is equipped with vintage feuille hands, dating back to the 20th century. The style was quite popular back in the day, but has been long forgotten.

The subdial at 6 o’clock is also recessed from the main dial in a unique way. At the heart of the watch is the caliber M660, which was previously featured on the two other models. As a limited-edition piece, the Noctograph by Massena LAB and Raúl Pagès will be capped at 99 pieces. All watches are available on the Massena LAB website for $8,875.

