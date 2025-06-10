 Skip to main content
Urban Jürgensen revival captures watch world attention with modern approach

Danish legacy reborn: Urban jürgensen's 250-year heritage meets contemporary luxury under new ownership

By
Urban Jürgensen revival
Urban Jürgensen

Urban Jürgensen became 2025’s most discussed watch revival. A 250-year-old Danish horological legacy was transformed into a contemporary luxury brand through family ownership and the technical leadership of renowned independent watchmaker Kari Voutilainen. The brand’s Los Angeles launch event was the year’s most talked-about watch presentation.

Founded in Copenhagen in 1773, Urban Jürgensen produced over 700 timepieces in the early 1800s and developed technical innovations such as ultra-precise marine chronometers. Despite several ownership changes and near disappearance over two centuries, passionate collectors preserved the brand’s reputation among watch experts.

“The biggest, most respected collectors own Urban Jürgensen watches—this brand, this name, is simply the highest level,” said watch writer Thomas Brechtel, highlighting the devoted following among serious enthusiasts, even though the brand remains little known to the general public.

The Rosenfield family acquired Urban Jürgensen in 2021, bringing a collector’s passion to the brand’s stewardship. Co-CEO Alex Rosenfield’s father had collected Urban Jürgensen pieces since the 1990s, which led to an unexpected opportunity to acquire the company when it needed investment to restart.

Kari Voutilainen, widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed independent watchmakers, leads technical development, while his 25-year-old daughter Venla serves as COO. This partnership brings authentic watchmaking credibility while modernizing the brand’s communication to appeal to younger audiences.

The launch collection includes three models showcasing Voutilainen’s craftsmanship: the UJ-1 250th Anniversary Tourbillon limited to 75 pieces (CHF 368,000), the UJ-2 three-hand watch (CHF 105,000), and the UJ-3 perpetual calendar with moonphase (CHF 168,000). Each features clean Scandinavian dial aesthetics, fine guilloché, and hand-applied numerals.

“The image contrasts modern, playful marketing with serious, traditional watchmaking—but it works because it is grounded in artisanal quality,” observed JX Su, founder of SJX Watches.

Rosenfield’s approach emphasizes accessibility rather than exclusivity, targeting a diverse audience including women and younger collectors, not just established enthusiasts. Ellen von Unwerth’s “Time Well-Spent” campaign, featuring people aged 19 to 82, reflects this inclusive vision.

This revival shows how historic watch brands can succeed today by combining genuine craftsmanship with contemporary communication strategies.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
