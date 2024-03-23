Citizen debuts 100th anniversary pocket watch

Citizen watches have a legacy that spans a century, with a name that evokes reverence, innovation, and enduring quality. Now, in a momentous celebration of its 100th anniversary, Citizen unveils a breathtaking homage to their inaugural masterpiece: the Special Limited Edition Pocket Watch. That’s right, a pocket watch for men. Since the success of Peaky Blinders and peak Thomas Shelby fame, pocket watches have garnered a somewhat cult following and Citizen has jumped on that bandwagon with a celebratory timepiece of their own.

Citizen watches: A brief history

In 1868, Japan underwent a significant transformation as the Edo period concluded, marking the end of samurai dominance. The dawn of the Meiji era saw Japan embrace modernization and industrial growth until 1912. By the 1920s, the widespread adoption of imported pocket watches reflected Japan’s burgeoning participation in global trade.

During this period, Kamekichi Yamazaki, a proprietor of a Ginza precious metals emporium, recognized the prevalence of American pocket watches during his overseas venture. Motivated to promote domestic craftsmanship, Yamazaki established the Shokosha Watch Research Institute in 1918 and the result of this was a pristine hand-wound caliber 16 pocket watch. Despite its excellence, the watch lacked a definitive identity until Tokyo Mayor Count Shinpei Goto proposed the name “Citizen.” Subsequently, in 1930, the Citizen Watch Company embraced this ethos, adopting the name “Citizen” for their brand.

Citizen watches: A 100th-anniversary pocket watch

Rooted in the ethos of its 1924 predecessor, this pocket watch is a testament to timeless design, and let’s be honest, pocket watches will never go away. Retaining the iconic Arabic numerals and the small seconds at 6 o’clock, it seamlessly melds a vintage aesthetic with modern function. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the dial showcases a mesmerizing pattern reminiscent of snowflakes gently descending—a poetic nod to the passage of time.

Technical specifications

At the heart of this masterpiece lies a symphony of precision-engineered components. Leveraging Citizen’s century-long expertise, the movement boasts unparalleled accuracy, with a daily deviation of -3 to +5 seconds. Each intricate part undergoes rigorous testing, ensuring flawless performance in any setting. From the free-sprung balance wheel to the meticulously crafted escapement, every element epitomizes perfection.

Designed to be cherished for generations, it invites users to forge a profound connection with time. From its ergonomic design to its robust water resistance, every feature is tailored to enhance the wearer’s experience. Even the braided cord watch chain, crafted from pure Japanese silk, exudes a sense of heritage and refinement. Encased in lightweight titanium alloy and protected by dual spherical sapphire glass, it has a case diameter of 43.5mm and a thickness of 13.4mm.

At a glance:

Caliber: 0270

Movement: Hand-wound

Accuracy: Average deviation of -3 to +5 sec/day

Power Reserve: Approximately 55 hours when fully wound

Frequency: 28,800 vibrations per hour

Jewels: 18

Special Features: Stop second, water resistance, Transparent case back

Certification: Caliber 02 Standard Certification included

Citizen watches: How much will it cost, and is it a limited edition?

As Citizen commemorates a century of innovation, this limited edition pocket watch stands as a beacon of exclusivity. With only 100 pieces available worldwide, each watch is a rare treasure, destined to become a coveted collector’s item. Scheduled for launch in Autumn/Winter 2024, it marks a historic milestone for horology. These Citizen watches cost $9,000 each.

